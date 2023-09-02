Burning Man Attendees Told To Conserve Food, Water Amid Shelter-In-Place Order

In these challenging times, the need for reliable local reporting has never been greater. Put a value on the impact of our year-round coverage. Help us continue to highlight LA stories, hold the powerful accountable, and amplify community voices. Your support keeps our reporting free for all to use. Stand with us today.

More than 70,000 attendees of the Burning Man festival have been asked to "conserve food and water" and to shelter in place as rain closed down roads and render the festival ground impassable.

The Gate and airport in and out of Black Rock City remain closed. Ingress and egress are halted for the time being, including Burner Express Air and Bus. No driving is permitted on playa except for emergency vehicles. If you are in BRC, please shelter in place and stay safe ❤️ — Burning Man Traffic (@bmantraffic) September 2, 2023

The event, held annually in the Black Rock Desert about 100 miles from Reno, focuses on art, community and self-reliance. Festival goers are expected to provide their own sustenance for the duration of the festival.

And seesawing weather conditions are part and partial of the experience.

“Weather on the playa is often violent and unpredictable. Dust storms, high winds, freezing temperatures, rain, we get it all out there,” reads the Burning Man website.

While this year's festival (which started on Aug. 27 and wraps this coming Tuesday) is beset by rain, festivalgoers last year had to contend with over 100-degree heat.



What we know about the conditions

As the rain came down on Friday, organizers took to social media to warn attendees to stay in their camps.

⛔️Do not drive your vehicle.

🚴Do not ride your bike, do not push your bike around.



👟👟Remain where you are.

⛺️Secure structures and belongings in your camp. — Burning Man Traffic (@bmantraffic) September 2, 2023

The order remains as of Saturday morning.

Driving is currently not permitted in the city. Please hunker down in your camp till things dry out. — Burning Man Traffic (@bmantraffic) September 1, 2023

The forecast

“Conditions are very muddy,” said Mark Deutschendorf, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Reno. “It rained very steady yesterday, starting in the afternoon and into the night.”

Lighter rain is expected for the rest of the day, with an increased chance of heavier and steadier rain this evening into Sunday morning.

Rain should leave the area by Monday.

However, Deutschendorf said “it’s going to be cool, so it’ll take a while to dry out."

Scenes from the 'mud fest'

Festival attendees have posted images of very soggy conditions, with rutted mud where cars have tried to drive.

Hello from Black Rock City / Black Rock Lake. #burningman



Rained this afternoon. The playa is now a mud fest. No traffic going anywhere for at least 12 hours.



Here for it. Prepared and ready. pic.twitter.com/vbrMrCJ9tp — andrew hyde (@unicorn) September 2, 2023

The rain has made the burning man playa a lake the night before 80,000 people were about to start heading home.



Things just got interesting. pic.twitter.com/6TZP6eKqH9 — Zach Coelius (@zachcoelius) September 2, 2023

Tô everyone who has sent me articles or info of the conditions here at burning man just know a lot of those are not true. We got rain yesterday for about 5 hrs but it stopped and the sun is out. The community have been very supportive, we are looking out for each other. pic.twitter.com/uEB8csiPCB — Megalena (@milenamegaa) September 2, 2023