Support for LAist comes from
Become a sponsor
We Explain L.A.
Donate
Stay Connected

LAist is part of Southern California Public Radio, a member-supported public media network. For the latest national news from NPR and our live radio broadcast, visit LAist.com/radio

Keep up with our local independent news

The Top 5 newsletter catches you up with LA’s top 5 stories in just 3 minutes.
Donate

Share This
Arts and Entertainment

Burning Man Attendees Told To Conserve Food, Water Amid Shelter-In-Place Order

By  Fiona Ng  and Megan Garvey
Published Sep 2, 2023 10:29 AM
A deeply rutted mud road is filled with water. RVs and vehicles are on either side.
A view of Jackalope Street in what's known as Black Rock City, where Burning Man takes place in the Nevada desert.
(Courtesy Danger Ranger)
Support your source for local news!
In these challenging times, the need for reliable local reporting has never been greater. Put a value on the impact of our year-round coverage. Help us continue to highlight LA stories, hold the powerful accountable, and amplify community voices. Your support keeps our reporting free for all to use. Stand with us today.
IN THIS ARTICLE

More than 70,000 attendees of the Burning Man festival have been asked to "conserve food and water" and to shelter in place as rain closed down roads and render the festival ground impassable.

The event, held annually in the Black Rock Desert about 100 miles from Reno, focuses on art, community and self-reliance. Festival goers are expected to provide their own sustenance for the duration of the festival.

And seesawing weather conditions are part and partial of the experience.

Support for LAist comes from
Become a sponsor

“Weather on the playa is often violent and unpredictable. Dust storms, high winds, freezing temperatures, rain, we get it all out there,” reads the Burning Man website. 

While this year's festival (which started on Aug. 27 and wraps this coming Tuesday) is beset by rain, festivalgoers last year had to contend with over 100-degree heat.

What we know about the conditions

As the rain came down on Friday, organizers took to social media to warn attendees to stay in their camps.

The order remains as of Saturday morning.

The forecast

A green square shows approximate location of Black Rock City where Burning Man sets up camp
Burning Man is held in the desert at what's known as Black Rock City.
(Courtesy NWS)

“Conditions are very muddy,” said Mark Deutschendorf, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Reno. “It rained very steady yesterday, starting in the afternoon and into the night.”

Support for LAist comes from
Become a sponsor

Lighter rain is expected for the rest of the day, with an increased chance of heavier and steadier rain this evening into Sunday morning.

Rain should leave the area by Monday.

However, Deutschendorf said “it’s going to be cool, so it’ll take a while to dry out."

Scenes from the 'mud fest'

Festival attendees have posted images of very soggy conditions, with rutted mud where cars have tried to drive.

What questions do you have about Southern California?

Most Read
Best of LAist