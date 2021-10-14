The Best Things To Do In LA And SoCal This Weekend: Oct. 15 - 17

Freely accessible local news is vital. Please power our reporters and help keep us independent with a donation today.

Attend a 24-hour horror movie marathon. Visit a pumpkin patch. Shop for native plants. Check out vegan Oktoberfest. Attend a Britney Spears Halloween dance party. Skate along with musician Payday. Nosh on Tijuana-style birria, tacos from Austin, dumplings, free chicken wings, free ice cream sammies and plant-based soft-serve.



Friday, Oct. 15 - Sunday, Oct. 17

OC Japan Fair 2021

OC Fair & Event Center

88 Fair Dr., Costa Mesa

One of the largest Japanese cultural festivals in Southern California, this event has demonstrations, exhibitions, performances and games. Shop, taste and learn about Japanese culture at the fair. Food vendors include Daikokuya, Hot Bamboo, Midoh Japanese Kitchen, Kagura and Shin-Sen-Gumi.

COST: $10 admission; MORE INFO

View a public installation in the Fashion District with works including "Estamos Aqui" by Ginger Q. (Chad Davies)

Friday, Oct. 15 - ongoing

Where Do We Go From Here?

7MAIN

700 S. Main St., downtown L.A.

This public art exhibition’s title and theme asks us to envision a future after a tumultuous time. It spotlights contemporary artists who identify as women and people of color. Other commissioned works will be on view as well in collaboration with the Womxn In Windows project. View the work 24/7 from street level.

COST: FREE; MORE INFO

Friday, Oct.15 - Sunday, Oct. 17.

Fall-O-Ween

Heritage Hill Historical Park

25151 Serrano Rd., Lake Forest

OC Parks host an inaugural Halloween-themed event at the park. Tour the decorated historical grounds and snap pictures in a variety of fall and holiday-themed settings. Work your way through a hay maze, then complete a scavenger hunt for goodies and prizes. If you can’t make it this weekend, Fall-O-Ween also runs Oct. 22-24.

COST: FREE; MORE INFO

Saturday, Oct. 16 - Sunday, Oct. 17; 11 a.m. - 5 p.m.

5th Annual Haunted Little Tokyo: Pumpkin Patch

Japanese Village Plaza

335 E 2nd St., Little Tokyo

Little Tokyo’s Ghost Club kicks off the Halloween season by hosting a pumpkin patch for kids and families. Pumpkins will be provided by Tanaka Farms in Irvine. Free activities at the patch throughout the weekend include a photo opportunity and a coloring contest.

COST: FREE admission; MORE INFO

Saturday, Oct. 16; 1:30 p.m.

The Ghost and Mr. Chicken

Los Feliz Theatre

1822 N. Vermont Ave., Los Feliz

American Cinematheque Family Matinees take place on Saturday afternoons, screening kid-appropriate films on 35mm. This week, enjoy a1966 comedy starring Don Knotts as a timid typesetter who wants to be a reporter. He decides to solve a murder-mystery while spending a night in a haunted house to get his first byline.

COST: $8 - $13; MORE INFO

Saturday, Oct. 16; 3 - 6 p.m.

Payday’s Skate Day

Culver City Skate Park

9910 Jefferson Blvd., Culver City

SoundCloud hosts a "First on SoundCloud" event with Payday on the heels of her recently released mixtape, Rap in a Can. Join her for an afternoon of music and skating. L.A. teen skate legend CJ Collins and rising pro skaters Ish Cepeda and Chris Pierre will skate with Payday, who also performs a live set.

COST: FREE with RSVP; MORE INFO

Saturday, Oct. 16 - Sunday, Oct. 17

Dia De Los Muertos

Angel City Market

10903 S. Inglewood Ave., Inglewood

The market celebrates the Mexican holiday with a two-day experience. Put together a community altar to remember people who have affected our lives. Enjoy live music by a Maná tribute band on Saturday, Mariachi Las Catrinas on Sunday and vendors, games, food and drink specials (for those 21+) throughout the weekend. All locals from Inglewood and Lennox (with proof of residency) get in free.

COST: $1 (in advance) - $5 (door); MORE INFO

Saturday, Oct. 16 - Sunday, Oct. 17

'70s Shockers: A 16mm Horror Movie Marathon

Dynasty Typewriter

2511 Wilshire Blvd., Westlake

Get ready for a 24-hour marathon of horror films from the 1970s. Watch six features on rescued 16mm prints ruled by folk curses, desert disasters, ancestral torments, orphaned teens, demented hillbillies and telekinetic murderers. The titles are kept a secret until they’re unveiled onscreen. Proof of full vaccination and masks required. Presented by Secret Sixteen, Friday Night Frights and the Museum of Home Video, this event is 18+.

COST: $30 - $35; MORE INFO



Saturday, Oct. 16; 9 p.m.

Getting It In

The Comedy Nook

7456 Melrose Ave., Fairfax

The new indie comedy club welcomes Nicki Fuchs and Sophie Spiers to host a monthly show featuring L.A.’s best female comics and occasional surprise guests. This week’s lineup includes Kristal Adams, Diana Hong, Jenny Jennings and Kylie Troop.

COST: $10 - $25; MORE INFO

Saturday, Oct. 16; 6 - 10 p.m.

Cinemauto Movie Experience

2515 Pasadena Ave., Lincoln Heights

The film, music and art series returns for a second season with movies by Latin filmmakers. The feature film is Amores Perros (2000) by Alejandro González Iñárritu. The night also includes a community market, merch, local eats, digital activations and music. There’s an add-on ticket option for a curated meal box by either Metzli Taqueria or Mazal.

COST: $45 - $65; MORE INFO

Home Movie Day Los Angeles 2021 takes place virtually this weekend. (Sol Robayo S. Journeys for the Soul VIAJES, licensed under CC BY 2.0)

Saturday, Oct. 16; 5 - 8 p.m.

Home Movie Day Los Angeles 2021

Virtual

Stay home and watch home movies for the 19th annual event, with films and other materials curated from a diverse array of L.A. cultural institutions and individual Angelenos. A streaming link for the event will be sent out after you RSVP.

COST: FREE with RSVP; MORE INFO

Saturday, Oct. 16; 4 and 6 p.m.

Leggy Riggs

West Hollywood Park

647 N. San Vicente Blvd., West Hollywood

Enjoy a new outdoor circus cabaret with illusionists, burlesque dancers, drag queens, contortionists, object manipulators, acrobats and dance pop singer-songwriter Alx Luke. The evening is emceed by drag queen Cassandra Complex.

COST: FREE; MORE INFO

Dustyn Gulledge and Frieda Laye star in the new musical, "Frieda the 13th: Camp Blood." (Courtesy of 'Frieda the 13th: Camp Blood ')

Saturday, Oct. 15 - Sunday, Oct. 24

Frieda the 13th: Camp Blood

Cavern Club Celebrity Theater

Casita del Campo Restaurant

1920 Hyperion Ave., Silver Lake

The writer-director of the long-running drag show Chico’s Angels presents a new killer musical starring Frieda Laye. An innocent summer getaway of show tunes at camp turns murderous as counselors are hunted by an unseen monster. Joining Frieda Laye is actress Julie Brown of Clueless and Earth Girls are Easy. You must show proof of vaccination to attend.

COST: $35 - $40; MORE INFO

Saturday, Oct. 16; 9 p.m.

Candi Pop: The Britney Spears Halloween Ball

Teragram Ballroom

1234 W. 7th St., downtown L.A.

Dance the night away at a bubblegum pop party set to tunes by Britney, the Spice Girls, Justin Bieber, Katy Perry, Jonas Brothers, Dua Lipa, Harry Styles, Olivia Rodrigo, Doja Cat, Taylor Swift, Miley Cyrus, Lizzo, et al. Dress up as your favorite pop icon. This is a 21+ event.

COST: $10; MORE INFO



Saturday, Oct. 16 - Sunday, Oct. 17

FAHMFest

Outer Harbor/Berth 46, San Pedro

Inspired by Filipino food and culture, the two-day music, performance, food and art festival is headlined by Shaggy and Jeremy Passion. A slew of local emerging acts fill out the program. The festival also features food "districts" such as Filipinotown, Koreatown and Chinatown with distinct foods and vendors.

COST: $20 - $250; MORE INFO

Arturo O’Farrill and the Afro Latin Jazz Orchestra perform at The Soraya on Saturday night. (David Garten / ©2017 David Garten)

Saturday, Oct. 16; 8 p.m.

Arturo O’Farrill And The Afro Latin Jazz Orchestra

The Soraya

Cal State Northridge

18111 Nordhoff St., Northridge

The Afro Latin jazz master has dedicated his life and music to inclusion and collaboration, imbuing his music with messages of unity and tearing down walls. At this concert, which marks The Soraya’s 10th anniversary and the opening of the new season, O’Farrill and his Afro Latin Jazz Orchestra will be joined by the Villalobos Brothers and Conga Patria Son Jarocho Collective.

COST: FREE but reservations required; MORE INFO

Saturday, Oct. 16; 7 p.m.

A Nightmare on Elm Street 3: Dream Warriors

The Montalbán

1615 Vine St., Hollywood

Watch the misadventures of monster Freddy Krueger and frenemies in this 1987 slasher film. Three cast members — Ira Heiden, Jennifer Rubin and Rodney Eastman — introduce the film. Get there at 6 p.m. for meet-and-greets, autographs and giant games on the rooftop. Proof of vaccination and masks are required.

COST: $28.25; MORE INFO

Sunday, Oct. 17; 8 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Grow Native Nursery

California Botanic Garden

1500 N. College Ave., Claremont

The garden’s native nursery reopens to the public on Sunday from 8 a.m. - 5 p.m. for in-person shopping for native plants such as sagebrush, Manzanita varieties, Coyote mint and Laurel sumac. Admission is free and no reservations are needed; however, capacity is limited, so once the sales floor reaches capacity shoppers will wait at the gate until space is available.

COST: FREE admission; MORE INFO

Take an easy hike while learning about birds at Malibu Creek State Park. (dualdflipflop, licensed under CC BY-NC-SA 2.0)

Outdoor Pick

San Fernando Valley Audubon Bird Walk

Learn about birding in Malibu Creek State Park in Calabasas on Sunday from 8 - 11:30 a.m. The park has more than 8,000 acres of grass plains, oaks and peaks with great vistas and perching places for our feathered friends. Meet at the second (lower) day-use parking lot for bird watching and an easy hike. (The entrance to the park is on the west side of Las Virgenes Rd., just south of Mulholland Hwy.) All-day parking fee is $12 per car.

TV/Streaming Pick

Succession, Season 3

The HBO series returns two years after its second season ended, with a renewed focus on the Roy family's struggles for power. When the show last aired, Kendall Roy (Jeremy Strong) took on cruel patriarch Logan Roy (Brian Cox), publicly indicting him as responsible for the company’s record of sexual abuse and corporate malfeasance. Creator Jesse Armstrong's ensemble cast returns, so expect more cutthroat antics from Kieran Culkin (Roman), Matthew Macfadyen (Tom), Nicholas Braun (Greg), Hiam Abbass (Marcia) and Alan Ruck (Connor). New cast members include Adrien Brody, Alexander Skarsgård and Sanaa Lathan. Season 3 airs on HBO on Sunday, Oct. 17 at 9 p.m.

Hot Tacos holds a grand opening event on Saturday at the Line Hotel in Koreatown for its new L.A.-based truck. (DGA/Hot Tacos)

Dine and Drink Deals

Check out the 411 on other restaurant happenings in SoCal.



The Austin-based Hot Tacos truck has launched a new rig based around the Line Hotel in Koreatown. Owners Reyna and Maritza Vazquez are holding a grand opening celebration on Saturday from 9 a.m. - 10 p.m. All day long, they’re offering a buy-one-get-one taco free deal and free aguas frescas. After 4 p.m., partake in drink specials and listen to live music from La Descarga (5-7 p.m.).

truck has launched a new rig based around the Line Hotel in Koreatown. Owners Reyna and Maritza Vazquez are holding a grand opening celebration on Saturday from 9 a.m. - 10 p.m. All day long, they’re offering a buy-one-get-one taco free deal and free aguas frescas. After 4 p.m., partake in drink specials and listen to live music from La Descarga (5-7 p.m.). The Greyhound in Glendale (933 S. Brand Blvd.) hosts its two-year anniversary celebration. On Friday, Oct. 15, 4 p.m. - closing, get free wings (chicken or vegetarian). Happy Hour runs from 4 - 6 p.m., with food and drink specials including $8 well drinks, $8 glasses of wine and $6 draft beers.

Focusing on Southeast Asian dishes, Cobi's Curries just opened in the space previously occupied by Dhaba (2104 Main St., Santa Monica). The menu includes pork and shiitake dumplings, branzino, green papaya salad, roti, beef short ribs and kanpachi.

just opened in the space previously occupied by Dhaba (2104 Main St., Santa Monica). The menu includes pork and shiitake dumplings, branzino, green papaya salad, roti, beef short ribs and kanpachi. Tijuana-style birria specialists Todo Bien opens its first permanent location on the corner of La Brea and Sunset (7065 Sunset Blvd.) on Friday. The menu also includes elote, consome, cauliflower tacos and chicken birria.

opens its first permanent location on the corner of La Brea and Sunset (7065 Sunset Blvd.) on Friday. The menu also includes elote, consome, cauliflower tacos and chicken birria. The city of San Gabriel hosts its 7th annual Dumpling & Beer Fest on Friday from 6 - 10 p.m., in the San Gabriel Mission District (320 South Mission Dr.). The night features food booths and trucks, a craft beer garden — including Ogopogo Brewing, Mt. Lowe Brewing, Pacific Plate Brewing Co. and 8one8 Brewing — and bubble tea offerings from local boba cafes.

on Friday from 6 - 10 p.m., in the San Gabriel Mission District (320 South Mission Dr.). The night features food booths and trucks, a craft beer garden — including Ogopogo Brewing, Mt. Lowe Brewing, Pacific Plate Brewing Co. and 8one8 Brewing — and bubble tea offerings from local boba cafes. Los Angeles Vegan Oktoberfest is Saturday from noon to 5 p.m. at L.A. Center Studios. In addition to craft beers and oompah music, the afternoon features SoCal’s popular vegan food vendors, including Plant Power Fast Food, Cena Vegan, Thai Mex Cocina, West Coast Pretzels, Donut Friend and Phyto’s Vegan Eats. Food is not included in the ticket price. This is a 21+ event.

is Saturday from noon to 5 p.m. at L.A. Center Studios. In addition to craft beers and oompah music, the afternoon features SoCal’s popular vegan food vendors, including Plant Power Fast Food, Cena Vegan, Thai Mex Cocina, West Coast Pretzels, Donut Friend and Phyto’s Vegan Eats. Food is not included in the ticket price. This is a 21+ event. CraftoberFest Los Angeles returns to The Greens at the Rose Bowl on Saturday from 12:30 - 5:30 p.m. Enjoy pretzels, bratwurst and unlimited pours of SoCal craft beers from Paperback Brewing, Hofbrau, Three Weavers, Trustworthy Brewing and The Bruery. All ages are welcome but you must be 21+ to drink alcohol.

returns to The Greens at the Rose Bowl on Saturday from 12:30 - 5:30 p.m. Enjoy pretzels, bratwurst and unlimited pours of SoCal craft beers from Paperback Brewing, Hofbrau, Three Weavers, Trustworthy Brewing and The Bruery. All ages are welcome but you must be 21+ to drink alcohol. On Sunday, Oct. 17 at 11 a.m., Now Serving in Chinatown welcomes author Kristina Cho for a meet-and-greet and signing for her new book, Mooncakes and Milk Bread , an English-language cookbook on Chinese baking. Tickets (includes book): $32.

welcomes author Kristina Cho for a meet-and-greet and signing for her new book, , an English-language cookbook on Chinese baking. Tickets (includes book): $32. Yoga-urt — L.A.’s first plant-based soft-serve shop — holds the grand opening for its third location (1700 Ocean Park Blvd., Santa Monica) on Saturday, Oct. 16. The shop will give away free minis to customers on both Saturday and Sunday from 2 - 4 p.m.

— L.A.’s first plant-based soft-serve shop — holds the grand opening for its third location (1700 Ocean Park Blvd., Santa Monica) on Saturday, Oct. 16. The shop will give away free minis to customers on both Saturday and Sunday from 2 - 4 p.m. Get free Coolhaus ice cream sandwiches, courtesy of eharmony, on The Sweetest Day (Saturday, Oct. 16). From noon to 3 p.m., look for the branded Coolhaus truck on Abbot Kinney Blvd. (between Aragon St. & Cadiz Ct., Venice) to receive the sweet treats and discount codes to eharmony memberships.

Friday (Oct. 15) is the last day for Holbox’s limited-edition meal kit developed in partnership with Cacique. Created for Hispanic Heritage Month, chef Gilberto Cetina has assembled a meal kit of scallops with chorizo, rajas and mushrooms, available for delivery or pickup in the L.A. area ($39.95).

developed in partnership with Cacique. Created for Hispanic Heritage Month, chef Gilberto Cetina has assembled a meal kit of scallops with chorizo, rajas and mushrooms, available for delivery or pickup in the L.A. area ($39.95). The Beverly Center and culinary agency Carvingblock host the final installment of the Bites at Beverly food series. Sample and purchase items from Lupa Cotta, In Good Company, Craigs Vegan, Gigantic, The Art of Tea, Deux and Yardbird while listening to live music. Find the pop-up marketplace on Level 6, Grand Court on Sunday, Oct. 17 from 1 - 4 p.m.

food series. Sample and purchase items from Lupa Cotta, In Good Company, Craigs Vegan, Gigantic, The Art of Tea, Deux and Yardbird while listening to live music. Find the pop-up marketplace on Level 6, Grand Court on Sunday, Oct. 17 from 1 - 4 p.m. Big Bear Lake Oktoberfest opens its doors to the general public every Friday in October. The intimate indoor event has all the Oktoberfest fixings, including real German beer, bratwurst, Polish sausages, apple strudel, a log-sawing contest and bands playing polka, classic rock and the chicken dance.