Best Things To Do This Week In Los Angeles And SoCal: July 24 - 27

The local news you read here every day is crafted for you, but right now, we need your help to keep it going. In these uncertain times, your support is even more important. Today, put a dollar value on the trustworthy reporting you rely on all year long. We can't hold those in power accountable and uplift voices from the community without your partnership.

Let us help you find the most interesting things to do Sign up for the Weekender newsletter, our weekly roundup of L.A.'s best food and events. Subscribe

Watch FIFA’s women’s soccer compete in the World’s Cup — or Champions League pro teams take to the pitch right here in SoCal. View an art show inspired by POKÉMON. Listen to Cuban rap pioneer Telmary perform under the stars.



Events

Monday, July 24; 7:30 and 10 p.m.

Twin Dads w/ The Sklar Brothers

Dynasty Typewriter

2511 Wilshire Blvd., Westlake

Twin bros and regular bros The Sklar Brothers make a case for parenting — by sharing how hard it truly is. The stand-up show follows the journey of finding their true identities as identical twins and as parents. This show is 18+.

COST: $20 - $25; MORE INFO

Monday, July 24; 7:30 p.m.

Steve Martin Presents

Elysian Theater

1944 Riverside Drive, Echo Park

OK, the title of the comedy showcase is a little misleading as Steve Martin does not present or perform, but comedians Andrew Dismukes and Michael Good do. They’re bringing their monthly NYC showcase to L.A. for the first time with comedy from Sheng Wang, Megan Gailey, Dylan Adler, Luke Null, Aly Dixon and Hope Carew.

COST: $15; MORE INFO

'POKÉMON X KOGEI | Playful Encounters of Pokémon and Japanese Craft' opens on July 25 at JAPAN HOUSE Los Angeles. (Articulated Gyarados, 2022, Haruo Mitsut, Photo by Taku Saiki / Courtesy of Japan House LA)

Tuesday, July 25 - Sunday, Jan. 7, 2024

POKÉMON X KOGEI | Playful Encounters of Pokémon and Japanese Craft

Japan House LA

Ovation Hollywood (fka Hollywood & Highland)

6801 Hollywood Blvd., Level 2

This exhibition sounds like fun for kids and adults alike. View more than 70 works created by 20 renowned Japanese artists who channel the world of Pokémon (Pikachu, Rowlet, Litten and pals) through their art.

COST: FREE admission; MORE INFO

Wednesday, July 26; 7 p.m.

Tim Heidecker

The Moroccan Lounge

901 E. 1st St., downtown L.A.

Watch the two sides of Tim Heidecker — the comedian who leads a double life as a songwriter/musician. He kicks off his Two Tims Tour in L.A., featuring one set of comedy and then a second set of his original music. Ages 21+.

COST: Varies (on third-party sites); MORE INFO

Crystal Dunn of the U.S. dribbles at the USA FIFA Women's World Cup football team training at Bay City Park, Browns Bay earlier this month in Auckland, New Zealand. The U.S. plays Amsterdam this week. (Nick Burton / Getty Images)

Wednesday, July 26; 6 p.m.

USA vs. Netherlands Watch Parties

Various locations

The 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup is underway in cities across Australia and New Zealand. The U.S. Women’s National Team plays the Netherlands on Wednesday evening, and in addition to many bars screening the match on TV, public watch parties are scheduled for larger venues. Among them: The Hammer Museum opens its doors to soccer fans to watch on screens; the Jerry Moss Plaza at the Music Center screens the match (along with Argentina vs. South Africa at 5 p.m. on Thursday).

COST: FREE; MORE INFO

AC Milan's Spanish midfielder Brahim Diaz (R) tackles Juventus' Argentine forward Paulo Dybala during the Italian Serie A football match between AC Milan and Juventus in 2022. The two teams play in Carson in front of American soccer fans this week. (Alberto Pizzoli / AFP via Getty Images)

Thursday, July 27; 7 p.m.

2023 Soccer Champions Tour: AC Milan vs. Juventus

Dignity Health Sports Park

18400 Avalon Blvd., Carson

Futbol fever is in the air. The historic Italian soccer club AC Milan is taking part in the 2023 Soccer Champions Tour , bringing European-style soccer to American crowds. AC Milan — who just signed American soccer player Christian Pulisic to the team — plays against another Italian team Juventus at the Carson stadium. (If you can’t make Thursday’s match, Arsenal takes on FC Barcelona at SoFi Stadium on Tuesday night.)

COST: General tickets $30 - $450; MORE INFO

Thursday, July 27 - Sunday, Aug. 6

Momentum, A Duo Exhibition From Mary Lai And Jenny Chandler

Keystone Gallery

338 S. Ave. 16, Lincoln Heights

View Momentum, an art exhibition featuring work by L.A.-based artists Mary Lai and Jenny Chandler. Their styles work together as a tribute to the movement. The gallery is open Monday through Friday, from noon to 5 p.m., and there’s a special closing reception on Aug. 6 from 2 to 5 p.m.

COST: FREE; MORE INFO

Thursday, July 27; 7:30 p.m.

The True Cost

Valley Country Market

20929 Ventura Blvd., Suite 12, Woodland Hills

Watch a film screening of a documentary that examines the untold story of back the curtain on the untold story of clothing manufacturing and fashion and asks, “Who really pays the price for our clothing?” Directed by Andrew Morgan, the film is framed around the story of the Rana Plaza garment factory collapse in Bangladesh.

COST: $10; MORE INFO

Thursday, July 27; 7 - 10 p.m.

Socalite:Sound

Winston House

23 Windward Ave., Venice

This artist showcase, presented by creator management company Soalite, features tunes from L.A.-based musicians Aaron Taos, Darien Bernard, Finn Matthews, Francisco Martin and SZNS. The venue also features a full-service bar with incredible Asian fusion bites. Ages 21+.

COST: $20; MORE INFO

Thursday, July 27; 7:30 p.m.

We Were Famous, You Don't Remember: The Embarrassment

Braindead Studios

611 N. Fairfax Ave., Beverly Grove

Watch the L.A. premiere of a documentary about the “most important post-punk band to ever emerge from the midwest.” The Embarrassment was a quartet from Wichita, Kansas, who played initially from 1979 to 1983. The film, directed by Daniel Fetherston and Danny Szlauderbach, will be introduced by Will McRobb, creator of The Adventures of Pete & Pete and an Embarrassment superfan, followed by a Q&A with directors, McRobb and moderator Sarah Winshall of Smudge Films.

COST: $12; MORE INFO

Thursday, July 27; 7:30 p.m.

Spotlight: Ibrahim Maalouf with Special Guest Angélique Kidjo

The Grammy Museum

800 W. Olympic Blvd., downtown L.A.

The French Lebanese trumpeter/composer participates in a Q&A event at the museum with special guest Angelique Kidjo prior to his performance at Quincy Jones’ 90th birthday tribute concerts at the Bowl on July 28 - 29. He’ll discuss his life story, including his family’s escape from the civil war in Lebanon, and Kidjo joins to talk about their GRAMMY-nominated collaborative album from last year called Queen of Sheba. The night is moderated by journalist Steve Hochman.

COST: $25; MORE INFO

Thursday, July 27; 8 p.m.

Sunset Concerts: Telmary

Skirball Cultural Center

2701 N. Sepulveda Blvd., Brentwood

Cuban spoken-word artist and rap pioneer Telmary performs this week at the Skirball. She uses her distinctive voice “to deliver positive and forceful messages that take on contemporary issues surrounding the status of women and racism.” Her music has been a call to action and a call to the dance floor. Listen to a set from DJ Sizzle Fantastic and learn salsa moves from 7 to 7:45 p.m. from dance instructor Laroye Aña.

COST: FREE, but parking is $20; MORE INFO

Viewing Pick

Futurama

After a decade-long hiatus, the animated series Futurama returns to Hulu for its 11th season on Monday, July 24. Originally created by Matt Groening in 1999, the satirical show had just as much to say about the present as it followed Philip J. Fry (Billy West), an NYC pizza delivery boy, who accidentally freezes himself in 1999 and gets defrosted in the year 3000. West returns, as does the original cast of John DiMaggio, Katey Sagal, Tress MacNeille, Maurice LaMarche, Lauren Tom, Phil LaMarr and David Herman. One episode will be released weekly on Mondays.

Agi's Counter pops-up at The Ruby Fruit in Silver Lake on Tuesday, July 25. (Marc J. Franklin / Courtesy of Agi's Counter)

Dine and Drink Deals

Here are a few dine and drink options to indulge in this week.



Esters wine bar in Santa Monica welcomes Tóp Tép co-founders Thao Pham and Nam Nguyen to take over its kitchen on Thursday, July 27, from 5 to 9:30 p.m. The pop-up celebrates the style of Vietnamese cuisine they grew up eating in Hanoi, with modern twists on classic dishes. The à la carte menu includes banh mi, beef tartare, tuna crudo, dry chicken pho and fresh, seasonal ice cream, while the Esters team pairs crisp wines and signature cocktails for the evening. While some walk-ins will be accepted, reservations via Resy are strongly recommended.

wine bar in Santa Monica welcomes co-founders Thao Pham and Nam Nguyen to take over its kitchen on Thursday, July 27, from 5 to 9:30 p.m. The pop-up celebrates the style of Vietnamese cuisine they grew up eating in Hanoi, with modern twists on classic dishes. The à la carte menu includes banh mi, beef tartare, tuna crudo, dry chicken pho and fresh, seasonal ice cream, while the Esters team pairs crisp wines and signature cocktails for the evening. While some walk-ins will be accepted, reservations via are strongly recommended. Columbian eatery Selva in Long Beach celebrates its one-year anniversary from July 26 through July 30. There are special menu items (e.g., arepas con pollo), drink specials, all-day happy hour on Wednesday, live music and more fun throughout the week.

in Long Beach celebrates its one-year anniversary from July 26 through July 30. There are special menu items (e.g., arepas con pollo), drink specials, all-day happy hour on Wednesday, live music and more fun throughout the week. James Beard Foundation’s annual Taste America series celebrates chefs and local independent restaurants in 20 cities across the country, including L.A. Held at Yangban on Tuesday, July 25 at 6:30 p.m., featuring host chefs Katianna and John Hong of Yangban and visiting chef Vaughn Good of Fox and Pearl in Kansas City, MO. Tickets to the multi-course menu are $350 per pair. Individual tickets will not be sold.

at 6:30 p.m., featuring host chefs Katianna and John Hong of Yangban and visiting chef Vaughn Good of Fox and Pearl in Kansas City, MO. Tickets to the multi-course menu are $350 per pair. Individual tickets will not be sold. On Tuesday, July 25, from 5 p.m. until sold out, the Silver Lake Sapphic wine bar and restaurant The Ruby Fruit welcomes Agi’s Counter (Brooklyn, NY) chef and owner Jeremy Salamon, for a single-night pop-up . Salamon, the former Sous Chef of Eszett, creates East Coast offerings including a confit tuna melt ($17), beet dip and chips ($14), caraway caesar ($16), chicken liver mousse ($13), Green Devils deviled eggs ($5) and New York-style cheesecake (pictured above

. Salamon, the former Sous Chef of Eszett, creates East Coast offerings including a confit tuna melt ($17), beet dip and chips ($14), caraway caesar ($16), chicken liver mousse ($13), Green Devils deviled eggs ($5) and New York-style cheesecake (pictured above OpenTable partners with the biannual magazine and media company Cherry Bombe to hold Sit With Us, a one-night-only dining experience that spotlights female-fueled restaurants. On Monday, July 24, the series pops up in L.A. at Suzanne Goin’s A.O.C. Tickets are $135 per person. A portion of the proceeds will benefit Alex's Lemonade Stand Foundation, an organization dedicated to changing the lives of children with cancer.

Tickets are $135 per person. A portion of the proceeds will benefit Alex's Lemonade Stand Foundation, an organization dedicated to changing the lives of children with cancer. Far Bar in Little Tokyo holds a double tap takeover on Thursday, July 27 from 6 to 9 p.m. Drink beers from Beachwood Brewing and Pizza Port Brewing Co. and chat with reps who’ll be giving free swag away. Far Bar is also prepping special dishes that pair with the beers.

on Thursday, July 27 from 6 to 9 p.m. Drink beers from Beachwood Brewing and Pizza Port Brewing Co. and chat with reps who’ll be giving free swag away. Far Bar is also prepping special dishes that pair with the beers. It’s National Tequila Day on Monday, July 24, and a number of bars and restaurants are celebrating, including The Margarita Garden at Topanga Social in Canoga Park and $7.24 Tequila Sunrises; and The Restaurant at The Georgian ’s Ocho Tequila classic margaritas ($15) or the tequila-cocktail like the Shore Thing, crafted with rosemary infused tequila, watermelon, mint, chipotle and lime ($20).