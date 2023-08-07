Best Things To Do This Week In Los Angeles And SoCal: Aug. 7 - 10
Watch the best cat videos on the big screen. See sketch comedians interpret one-star reviews off the internet. Catch the Aqualillies in action at their summer show.
Events
Through Thursday, Aug. 10
CatVideoFest 2023
Vidiots
4884 Eagle Rock Blvd., Eagle Rock
Watch a compilation of the newest and best cat videos selected from submissions from animations, music videos and the internet. The public viewing experience is only available in theaters and simultaneously raises money for cats in need, shelters and local cat organizations (Tail Town Cat Cafe and Kitten Rescue of Los Angeles).
COST: $9 - $12; MORE INFO
Monday, Aug. 7; 6 p.m.
Spank: One Star
Upright Citizens Brigade Theatre
5919 Franklin Ave., Franklin Village
Catch a night of experimental sketch comedy as solo artists and teams reenact real one-star customer reviews found online. Performers include Freddy Boyd, Sam Cass, Madeline Cook, Maria Gnoza, Jacob Kennelly and Monique Parks, and writers are TJ Jackson, Ryan Luong, Alex Parkinson, Rachel Westra and Kate Zasowski. Ages 15+.
COST: FREE; MORE INFO
Monday, Aug. 7 - Tuesday, Aug. 8
Jinkx Monsoon: Everything at Stake
Orpheum Theatre
842 S. Broadway, downtown L.A.
Jinkx Monsoon, winner of the fifth season of RuPaul's Drag Race and winner of season 7 of RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars. Expect a night of stories, music, camp and comedy.
COST: Tickets start at $51; MORE INFO
Monday, Aug. 7; 8 p.m.
Adam Pally & Edi Patterson
Largo at the Coronet
366 N. La Cienega Blvd., Beverly Grove
Adam Pally and Edi Patterson perform a night of two-person live improvised comedy. Pally writes on his Insta: “...It will not be funny when you recount it to your friends, trust us, you gotta be there.”
COST: $35; MORE INFO
Monday, Aug. 7; 7 p.m.
Stories @ The Playhouse: In The Blink Of An Eye
Sierra Madre Playhouse
87 W. Sierra Madre Blvd., Sierra Madre
Listen to a night of true personal stories at the playhouse’s ongoing series. With the theme In the Blink of an Eye, seven people take a deep dive into their lives and share critical moments that changed their lives. Facemasks are recommended at this event.
COST: $18 - $20; MORE INFO
Monday, Aug. 7; 11 a.m. - 12 p.m.
PRIME Studio Tour
619 S. Central Ave., downtown L.A.
Take part in a studio tour of graffiti and hip-hop architectural artist Prime’s working space. Jointly presented by Helms Bakery District, SoCalNOMA, and the A+D Museum, as part of the Close to the Edge: The Birth of Hip-Hop Architecture exhibition held at the Helms Bakery. Artist Jose "Prime" Reza discusses his life, work and process.
COST: $35; MORE INFO
Monday, Aug. 7; 7:30 p.m.
CRIME 1978 / Invasion of the Body Snatchers + Short Films
Hammer Museum
10899 Wilshire Blvd., Westwood
The UCLA Film & Television Archive screening series San Francisco Plays Itself: Scenes from the Bay presents a night of short films: In the Red (1979), San Francisco’s First And Only Rock’n’roll Movie: Crime 1978 (2018), Fine French Phrases and Other Fables (1976), plus the feature Invasion of the Body Snatchers (1978) starring Donald Sutherland, Brooke Adams, Jeff Goldblum and Leonard Nimoy.
COST: FREE; MORE INFO
Tuesday, Aug. 8; 7:30 p.m.
Aqualillies Summer Watershow
The Hollywood Roosevelt
7000 Hollywood Blvd., Hollywood
The synchronized swimming/dance company The Aqualillies honor the late silver-screen star Esther Williams each year on her birthday. Watch a live performance while sipping on cocktails and drinks for purchase. A portion of bar proceeds will support the USA Artistic Swimming National Team as they compete for a position in the 2024 Olympic Games.
COST: FREE - $25; MORE INFO
Thursday, Aug. 10 - Sunday, Aug. 13
Printed Matter’s LA Book Fair 2023
The Geffen Contemporary at MOCA
152 N. Central Ave., downtown L.A.
The book fair returns to L.A. for the first time since 2019. Bringing together an international array of artists’ book publishers and creators. Featuring artists and collectives, small presses, institutions, galleries, antiquarian booksellers, distributors, conversations, workshops, artist-led performances and programs. Most Fair days are ticketed, with limited tickets available at the door. No one will be turned away for lack of funds.
COST: FREE - $25 (opening night party); MORE INFO
Thursday, Aug. 10; 7:30 p.m.
The Super Mario Bros. Movie
Century Park
2049 Century Park East, Century City
The outdoor summer movie series The Screen at Century Park continues this week with the animated feature, The Super Mario Bros. The family friendly festivities begin around 7:30 p.m., depending on the sunset. Bring blankets and a picnic, but snacks will also be available for purchase onsite. RSVPs are required.
COST: FREE with RSVP; MORE INFO
Thursday, Aug. 10 - Sunday, Aug. 20
HollyShorts Film Festival
TCL Chinese Theatres
6925 Hollywood Blvd., Hollywood
The Oscar-qualifying film festival returns to Hollywood for its 19th edition, screening more than 400 films (from 6,000 entries) during the run. The films may be short in nature but tall on talent — including Ricky Gervais, Tom Holland, Bella Thorne, Cate Blanchett, Alfonso Cuarón, Lauren Keke Palmer and Tom Hanks. HollyShorts also features workshops and panel discussions.
COST: Tickets: $20, Day passes start at $60; MORE INFO
Viewing Pick
Strange Planet
The adult animated series Strange Planet is based on the bestselling graphic novel and webcomic from Nathan W. Pyle. In this sci-fi series, blue beings try to understand and explore the absurdity of the human condition. Joining Pyle as co-creator and executive producer is Dan Harmon (Rick and Morty, Community), so you know the comedy will be sublime. The first three episodes will be available on Apple TV+ on Wednesday, Aug. 9 with new episodes debuting every Wednesday through the season finale on Sept. 27.
Dine and drink deals
Here are a few dine and drink options to indulge in this week.
- Head to Long Beach on Wednesday, Aug. 9 at 5:30 p.m. for a Taste of Downtown: Waterfront. The event features live music, DJs, bite-size food samples, beer, wine, and cocktails from the neighborhood’s bars and eateries. Located between Shoreline Village & Pine Ave., admission is free, but taste tickets can be purchased at the event or online.
- The Michelin-starred Camphor in downtown L.A. holds a Steak Frites Night (pictured) on Wednesday, Aug. 9. From 5 to 9 p.m., the restaurant serves up the classic bistro dinner that includes an 8 oz. steak, fries and salad at $65 per person (beverages and dessert not included).
- Natural wine lovers can enjoy five-wine flights for only $15 every Wednesday from 6 to 9 p.m. at DTLA’s Good Clean Fun. All bottles featured in the flight are specially priced if you want to enjoy them at home. In addition, happy hour runs from 3 to 6 p.m. every day and every Monday. Deals include $9 wines, $10 select cocktails and $5 lagers and pilsners.
- The Mount Gay Mobile Rum Shop sets up at Belles Beach House in Venice Beach on Thursday, Aug. 10 from 3 to 8 p.m., where those 21+ can enjoy a Mount Gay cocktail along with tasting snacks.
- Rossblu in downtown L.A. continues its Tour of Italy Dinner series on Wednesday, Aug. 9 at 6:30 p.m. with an exploration of the Piemonte region in a four-course prix fixe dinner. Held al fresco, the meal will be served family-style with a regional wine pairing. Single dinner experiences are $95 per person (taxes & service charge not included). The next dinner explores Tuscany on Aug. 23. Reservations and info.
-
Donald Trump was a fading TV presence when the WGA strike put a dent in network schedules.
-
Pickets are being held outside at movie and TV studios across the city
-
For some critics, this feels less like a momentous departure and more like a footnote.
-
Disneyland's famous "Fantasmic!" show came to a sudden end when its 45-foot animatronic dragon — Maleficent — burst into flames.
-
Leads Ali Wong and Steven Yeun issue a joint statement along with show creator Lee Sung Jin.
-
Every two years, Desert X presents site-specific outdoor installations throughout the Coachella Valley. Two Los Angeles artists have new work on display.