Best Things To Do This Week In Los Angeles And SoCal: Aug. 7 - 10

Watch the best cat videos on the big screen. See sketch comedians interpret one-star reviews off the internet. Catch the Aqualillies in action at their summer show.



Events

Through Thursday, Aug. 10

CatVideoFest 2023

Vidiots

4884 Eagle Rock Blvd., Eagle Rock

Watch a compilation of the newest and best cat videos selected from submissions from animations, music videos and the internet. The public viewing experience is only available in theaters and simultaneously raises money for cats in need, shelters and local cat organizations ( Tail Town Cat Cafe and Kitten Rescue of Los Angeles ).

COST: $9 - $12; MORE INFO



Monday, Aug. 7; 6 p.m.

Spank: One Star

Upright Citizens Brigade Theatre

5919 Franklin Ave., Franklin Village

Catch a night of experimental sketch comedy as solo artists and teams reenact real one-star customer reviews found online. Performers include Freddy Boyd, Sam Cass, Madeline Cook, Maria Gnoza, Jacob Kennelly and Monique Parks, and writers are TJ Jackson, Ryan Luong, Alex Parkinson, Rachel Westra and Kate Zasowski. Ages 15+.

COST: FREE; MORE INFO

Jinkx Monsoon attends the Producer Entertainment Group telethon of "Drag Isn't Dangerous" in May 2023. They return to L.A. for two shows this week. (Araya Doheny / Getty Images)

Monday, Aug. 7 - Tuesday, Aug. 8

Jinkx Monsoon: Everything at Stake

Orpheum Theatre

842 S. Broadway, downtown L.A.

Jinkx Monsoon, winner of the fifth season of RuPaul's Drag Race and winner of season 7 of RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars. Expect a night of stories, music, camp and comedy.

COST: Tickets start at $51; MORE INFO

Monday, Aug. 7; 8 p.m.

Adam Pally & Edi Patterson

Largo at the Coronet

366 N. La Cienega Blvd., Beverly Grove

Adam Pally and Edi Patterson perform a night of two-person live improvised comedy. Pally writes on his Insta: “...It will not be funny when you recount it to your friends, trust us, you gotta be there.”

COST: $35; MORE INFO

Monday, Aug. 7; 7 p.m.

Stories @ The Playhouse: In The Blink Of An Eye

Sierra Madre Playhouse

87 W. Sierra Madre Blvd., Sierra Madre

Listen to a night of true personal stories at the playhouse’s ongoing series. With the theme In the Blink of an Eye, seven people take a deep dive into their lives and share critical moments that changed their lives. Facemasks are recommended at this event.

COST: $18 - $20; MORE INFO

Monday, Aug. 7; 11 a.m. - 12 p.m.

PRIME Studio Tour

619 S. Central Ave., downtown L.A.

Take part in a studio tour of graffiti and hip-hop architectural artist Prime’s working space. Jointly presented by Helms Bakery District, SoCalNOMA, and the A+D Museum, as part of the Close to the Edge: The Birth of Hip-Hop Architecture exhibition held at the Helms Bakery. Artist Jose "Prime" Reza discusses his life, work and process.

COST: $35; MORE INFO

Monday, Aug. 7; 7:30 p.m.

CRIME 1978 / Invasion of the Body Snatchers + Short Films

Hammer Museum

10899 Wilshire Blvd., Westwood

The UCLA Film & Television Archive screening series San Francisco Plays Itself: Scenes from the Bay presents a night of short films: In the Red (1979), San Francisco’s First And Only Rock’n’roll Movie: Crime 1978 (2018), Fine French Phrases and Other Fables (1976), plus the feature Invasion of the Body Snatchers (1978) starring Donald Sutherland, Brooke Adams, Jeff Goldblum and Leonard Nimoy.

COST: FREE; MORE INFO

The Aqualillies perform at The Hollywood Roosevelt Hotel on Aug. 8. (Courtesy of the Aqualillies)

Tuesday, Aug. 8; 7:30 p.m.

Aqualillies Summer Watershow

The Hollywood Roosevelt

7000 Hollywood Blvd., Hollywood

The synchronized swimming/dance company The Aqualillies honor the late silver-screen star Esther Williams each year on her birthday. Watch a live performance while sipping on cocktails and drinks for purchase. A portion of bar proceeds will support the USA Artistic Swimming National Team as they compete for a position in the 2024 Olympic Games.

COST: FREE - $25; MORE INFO

Thursday, Aug. 10 - Sunday, Aug. 13

Printed Matter’s LA Book Fair 2023

The Geffen Contemporary at MOCA

152 N. Central Ave., downtown L.A.

The book fair returns to L.A. for the first time since 2019. Bringing together an international array of artists’ book publishers and creators. Featuring artists and collectives, small presses, institutions, galleries, antiquarian booksellers, distributors, conversations, workshops, artist-led performances and programs. Most Fair days are ticketed, with limited tickets available at the door. No one will be turned away for lack of funds.

COST: FREE - $25 (opening night party); MORE INFO

Thursday, Aug. 10; 7:30 p.m.

The Super Mario Bros. Movie

Century Park

2049 Century Park East, Century City

The outdoor summer movie series The Screen at Century Park continues this week with the animated feature, The Super Mario Bros. The family friendly festivities begin around 7:30 p.m., depending on the sunset. Bring blankets and a picnic, but snacks will also be available for purchase onsite. RSVPs are required.

COST: FREE with RSVP; MORE INFO

The HollyShorts Film Festival screenings take place from Aug.10-20 at the TCL Chinese Theatres. (Courtesy of the HollyShorts Film Festival)

Thursday, Aug. 10 - Sunday, Aug. 20

HollyShorts Film Festival

TCL Chinese Theatres

6925 Hollywood Blvd., Hollywood

The Oscar-qualifying film festival returns to Hollywood for its 19th edition, screening more than 400 films (from 6,000 entries) during the run. The films may be short in nature but tall on talent — including Ricky Gervais, Tom Holland, Bella Thorne, Cate Blanchett, Alfonso Cuarón, Lauren Keke Palmer and Tom Hanks. HollyShorts also features workshops and panel discussions.

COST: Tickets: $20, Day passes start at $60; MORE INFO

Viewing Pick

Strange Planet

The adult animated series Strange Planet is based on the bestselling graphic novel and webcomic from Nathan W. Pyle. In this sci-fi series, blue beings try to understand and explore the absurdity of the human condition. Joining Pyle as co-creator and executive producer is Dan Harmon (Rick and Morty, Community), so you know the comedy will be sublime. The first three episodes will be available on Apple TV+ on Wednesday, Aug. 9 with new episodes debuting every Wednesday through the season finale on Sept. 27.

Camphor holds a Steak Frites Night on Aug. 9 from 5 to 9 p.m. (Tiffanie / Courtesy of Camphor)

Dine and drink deals

Here are a few dine and drink options to indulge in this week.



Head to Long Beach on Wednesday, Aug. 9 at 5:30 p.m. for a Taste of Downtown: Waterfront . The event features live music, DJs, bite-size food samples, beer, wine, and cocktails from the neighborhood’s bars and eateries. Located between Shoreline Village & Pine Ave., admission is free, but taste tickets can be purchased at the event or online.

. The event features live music, DJs, bite-size food samples, beer, wine, and cocktails from the neighborhood’s bars and eateries. Located between Shoreline Village & Pine Ave., admission is free, but taste tickets can be purchased at the event or online. The Michelin-starred Camphor in downtown L.A. holds a Steak Frites Night (pictured) on Wednesday, Aug. 9. From 5 to 9 p.m., the restaurant serves up the classic bistro dinner that includes an 8 oz. steak, fries and salad at $65 per person (beverages and dessert not included).

(pictured) on Wednesday, Aug. 9. From 5 to 9 p.m., the restaurant serves up the classic bistro dinner that includes an 8 oz. steak, fries and salad at $65 per person (beverages and dessert not included). Natural wine lovers can enjoy five-wine flights for only $15 every Wednesday from 6 to 9 p.m. at DTLA’s Good Clean Fun . All bottles featured in the flight are specially priced if you want to enjoy them at home. In addition, happy hour runs from 3 to 6 p.m. every day and every Monday. Deals include $9 wines, $10 select cocktails and $5 lagers and pilsners.

. All bottles featured in the flight are specially priced if you want to enjoy them at home. In addition, happy hour runs from 3 to 6 p.m. every day and every Monday. Deals include $9 wines, $10 select cocktails and $5 lagers and pilsners. The Mount Gay Mobile Rum Shop sets up at Belles Beach House in Venice Beach on Thursday, Aug. 10 from 3 to 8 p.m., where those 21+ can enjoy a Mount Gay cocktail along with tasting snacks.

sets up at Belles Beach House in Venice Beach on Thursday, Aug. 10 from 3 to 8 p.m., where those 21+ can enjoy a Mount Gay cocktail along with tasting snacks. Rossblu in downtown L.A. continues its Tour of Italy Dinner series on Wednesday, Aug. 9 at 6:30 p.m. with an exploration of the Piemonte region in a four-course prix fixe dinner. Held al fresco, the meal will be served family-style with a regional wine pairing. Single dinner experiences are $95 per person (taxes & service charge not included). The next dinner explores Tuscany on Aug. 23. Reservations and info .