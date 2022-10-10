Best Things To Do This Week In Los Angeles And SoCal: Oct. 10 - 13

You have the power to keep local news strong for the coming months. Your financial support today keeps our reporters ready to meet the needs of our city. Thank you for investing in your community.

Watch The Lost Boys on the big screen. Get your scares on at Screamfest. Attend an evening with Pete Souza. Listen in on a reading by poet Natasha Trethewey. Honor Indigenous Peoples’ Day.



Monday, Oct. 10; 7:30 p.m.

Sofar Sounds

Second Home Hollywood

1370 N. St. Andrews Pl., Hollywood

Sofar Sounds, the musical showcase community, returns to Second Home with two to three sets of live music performance, comedy or spoken word. The lineup is revealed once at the venue.

COST: $27; MORE INFO

Monday, Oct. 10; 7 p.m.

The Lost Boys

Los Feliz Theatre

1822 N. Vermont Ave., Los Feliz

Comedian Greg Proops tapes an episode of his Greg Proops Film Club podcast before the screening of the 1987 Brat Pack vampire flick directed by Joel Schumacher and starring Jason Patric, Corey Haim and Kiefer Sutherland.

COST: $8 - $13; MORE INFO

Monday, Oct. 10

Indigenous Peoples' Day Celebration

Idyllwild Arts Academy

52500 Temecula Rd., Idyllwild

This day-long event includes public programming celebrating the many contributions of Indigenous Peoples. Events include AlterNATIVE, an overview of American history from an Indigenous perspective by musician and educator Ed Kabotie (Tewa/Hopi); a film screening of Gather, documenting the growing movement amongst Native Americans to reclaim their spiritual, political and cultural identities through food sovereignty; and an outdoor Indigenous Foods Luncheon.

COST: FREE; MORE INFO

Monday, Oct. 10; 7:30 p.m.

Mermaid Comedy Hour

The Improv - Lab

8162 Melrose Ave., Beverly Grove

The October lineup of the monthly comedy show features sets by Kiran Deol, Rebecca Kohler, Sari Beliak, Kandice Martellaro, Emerald Mancilla and Samantha Hale. The show is produced and hosted by Valerie Tosi and Joleen Lunzer. Ages 21+.

COST: $12+ two-item minimum; MORE INFO

Tuesdays through Dec. 27, 8 p.m.

June Screening Series

Hotel June

8639 Lincoln Blvd., Westchester

Every Tuesday through the end of the year, the hotel screens seasonal and cult films on the upper deck of Caravan Swim Club. Ghostbusters screens this week. Tickets include one complimentary margarita (for those 21+).

COST: $10, $12 valet parking; MORE INFO

Tuesday, Oct. 11 - Thursday, Oct. 20

Screamfest TCL Chinese Theatres

6925 Hollywood Blvd., Hollywood

The Theatre at Ace Hotel

929 S. Broadway, downtown L.A.

The largest and longest-running horror film festival in the U.S. returns for its 22nd edition with a slate of spooky features and shorts. The festival opens at the TCL Chinese Theatre with the Hulu film Matriarch and closes with Run Sweetheart Run from Prime Video and Blumhouse at The Theatre at Ace Hotel.

COST: Individual tickets $13, passes available; MORE INFO



Wednesday, Oct. 12; 6 p.m.

Reading with Poet Natasha Trethewey and Conversation with Miguel A. Valerio and Ilona Katzew

LACMA

5905 Wilshire Blvd., Mid-Wilshire

Trethewey, a Pulitzer Prize-winning poet, presents a reading in response to the casta paintings in the exhibition Archive of the World: Art and Imagination in Spanish America, 1500–1800. The reading will be followed by a discussion in the galleries with scholars, Miguel A. Valerio, assistant professor of Spanish, Washington University in St. Louis, and IIona Katzew, curator and department head, Latin American Art, LACMA. A book signing with Trethewey follows.

COST: FREE with RSVP; MORE INFO

Wednesday, Oct. 12; 7:30 p.m.

A Conversation With Judy Collins

The Grammy Museum

800 W Olympic Blvd., downtown L.A.

The museum welcomes the Grammy winner for an intimate conversation about her long, incredible career, her social activism and the release of her latest album, Spellbound (her 55th). Collins will be interviewed by Chief Curator & Vice President of Curatorial Affairs Jasen Emmons.COST: $30; MORE INFO



Wednesday, Oct. 12; 8 p.m.

An Evening with Pete Souza

Robert Frost Auditorium

4401 Elenda St., Culver City

Live Talks LA welcomes author and former presidential photographer Pete Souza who pairs storytelling with a curated slideshow of his photographs from his new coffee table book The West Wing and Beyond: What I Saw Inside the Presidency.

COST: $60-$80 includes signed coffee table book and options; MORE INFO

Thursday, Oct. 13 - Sunday, Oct. 16

Superfine LA 2022

Magic Box LA at The Reef

1933 S. Broadway, downtown L.A.

Meet and view the works of more than 90 emerging artists from Los Angeles and around the globe. Purchase affordable art directly from the makers.

COST: Tickets start at $28; MORE INFO

Malpaso Dance Company members perform the work, 'Stillness in Bloom.' (Roberto Baelli)

Thursday, Oct. 13; 8 p.m.

Malpaso Dance Company

The Soraya

18111 Nordhoff St., Northridge

Cuba’s venerated dance company makes its Soraya debut, featuring three major pieces that celebrate the life and culture of the island. Arturo O’Farrill and the Afro-Latin Jazz Ensemble will also perform “24 Hours and a Dog” for the company, which was created by Malpaso Artistic Director Osnel Delgado.

COST: $39 - $94; MORE INFO

Through Saturday, Dec. 10

Fall Exhibitions

Torrance Art Museum

3320 Civic Center Dr., Torrance

The museum recently opened its fall exhibitions: Un-Civil War (An Election Special), which delves into the deepening divisions in America's political and cultural landscape, and Ken Friedman: 92 Events, which is based on the box of event scores that Fluxus artist George Maciunas planned to publish. The museum is open Tuesdays through Saturdays.

COST: FREE; MORE INFO

Viewing Pick

TÁR

Writer-director-producer Todd Field returns to movie-making with TÁR , his first film since 2006’s Little Children. Cate Blanchett plays maestro Lydia Tár at the height of her fame and power, and on the precipice of an epic fall. In his NYT review, A.O. Scott describes TÁR as a “cruelly elegant, elegantly cruel” film. Catch it now at the AMC Century City 15 and AMC the Grove 14 before a wider release on Oct. 28.

Brunos Italian Kitchen offers a variety of specials this month in honor of National Pasta Month. (Courtesy of Brunos Italian Kitchen)

Dine and Drink Deals

Check out the 411 on restaurant, bar, and food happenings in SoCal this week:



Love & Salt in Manhattan Beach celebrates National Pizza Month by offering a weekly off-the-menu pizza. From Oct. 11 to 16, order up the Roasted Delicata Squash pizza with broccoli di cicco, ricotta and salsa verde.

in Manhattan Beach celebrates National Pizza Month by offering a weekly off-the-menu pizza. From Oct. 11 to 16, order up the Roasted Delicata Squash pizza with broccoli di cicco, ricotta and salsa verde. October is also National Pasta Month and Brunos Italian Kitchen (pictured above) on La Brea is offering several specials throughout the month. On Mondays, order a Caesar salad, garlic bread and any pasta for $20. On Wednesdays, Brunos offers pasta dishes and wines by the bottle for 50% off. Weekends features a three-course prix fixe option for $30.

(pictured above) on La Brea is offering several specials throughout the month. On Mondays, order a Caesar salad, garlic bread and any pasta for $20. On Wednesdays, Brunos offers pasta dishes and wines by the bottle for 50% off. Weekends features a three-course prix fixe option for $30. A pop-up dinner party happens at Café Gratitude in the Arts District on Oct. 13 at 7 p.m. with plant-based chef Anne Thornton. The four-course dinner includes a cremini ‘escargot’ amuse-bouche, roasted beet & maitake mushroom salad, an autumnal risotto and a chocolate ganache tart. Tickets are $50 through Eventbrite with a $25 optional natural wine pairing available.

in the Arts District on Oct. 13 at 7 p.m. with plant-based chef Anne Thornton. The four-course dinner includes a cremini ‘escargot’ amuse-bouche, roasted beet & maitake mushroom salad, an autumnal risotto and a chocolate ganache tart. Tickets are $50 through Eventbrite with a $25 optional natural wine pairing available. Grandmaster Recorders in Hollywood has launched a pre-theater, fixed-price menu with entree choices, including pappardelle with pork and veal bolognese ragu, Koda Farms risotto and striped bass. The three-course tasting menu costs $65 with $25 optional wine pairings. The menu is available between 5:30-6:30 p.m. daily.

in Hollywood has launched a pre-theater, fixed-price menu with entree choices, including pappardelle with pork and veal bolognese ragu, Koda Farms risotto and striped bass. The three-course tasting menu costs $65 with $25 optional wine pairings. The menu is available between 5:30-6:30 p.m. daily. Through Oct. 31, Sweet Rose Creamery’s Brentwood Country Mart and Main Street (Santa Monica) shops are offering a “frighteningly decadent” Halloween sundae that includes spiced pumpkin ice cream, brownie bites, hot fudge, pepitas, whipped cream, and topped with a brownie black cat and marshmallow ghost.