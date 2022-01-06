The Best Things To Do In LA And SoCal This Weekend: Jan. 7 - 9

Your tax-deductible gift today powers our reporters and keeps us independent. We rely on you, our reader, not paywalls to stay funded because we believe important news and information should be freely accessible to all.

Attend an outdoor celebration for Dia de los Reyes. Hike to a waterfall. Pay tribute to Betty White with a hot dog. Learn about upcoming space missions to Venus. View pop art tributes P.T. Anderson's films.

With the omicron variant surging, many in-person events are being canceled or postponed. Please check ahead of time to confirm event status and vaccine/testing requirements for entry.



Friday, Jan. 7; 8 p.m.

Venus, We’ve Missed You!

Virtual

Santa Monica College’s Drescher Planetarium presents associate lecturer Sarah Vincent discussing the second planet from the sun, which is named for the Roman goddess of beauty. She'll talk about the planet’s 800-degree heat, sulfuric acid rain, inhospitable atmosphere and the three upcoming missions to explore Venus. Tune in early at 7 p.m. to view a streamlined virtual digest of the popular Night Sky Show.

COST: FREE; MORE INFO

Friday, Jan. 7 - Sunday, Jan. 9

The Simon & Garfunkel Story

Dolby Theater

6801 Hollywood Blvd., Hollywood

The show focuses on two kids from Queens, New York, who become one of the world’s most successful musical duos. Using state of the art video projection, lighting and a full live band, the show features Simon & Garfunkel hits including “Mrs Robinson,” “Bridge Over Troubled Water,” “The Boxer” and “The Sound of Silence.”

COST: Tickets start at $39; MORE INFO

The Pasadena Bead & Design Show takes over the Hilton Pasadena this weekend. (Courtesy of Mountain Robbins)

Friday, Jan. 7 - Sunday, Jan. 9; 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Pasadena Bead & Design Show

Hilton Pasadena

168 South Los Robles Ave., Pasadena

Shop from a number of artisans, artists and tradespeople who showcase their jewelry, antique beads, hand-printed fabrics and hand-sewn clothing. Workshops in jewelry-making techniques and skills are offered throughout the show.

COST: $8 - $10; MORE INFO

Friday, Jan. 7; 8 p.m.

The Tops! A Top Surgery Fundraiser for Ever Mainard

The Elysian

1944 Riverside Dr., Echo Park

Comedian Ever Mainard is getting top surgery, and they’re hosting a night of comedy and baked goods to raise funds for the procedure. Guests include Meg Stalter, Libbie Higgins, Nori Reed, Naomi Ekperigin, Solomon Georgio, Lindsay Adams, Danielle Perez, Tony Soto and Alysia Brown. The night kicks off with a bake sale, 7 - 8 p.m.

COST: $20; MORE INFO

Gallery1988's first group show of 2022 is a nod to director Paul Thomas Anderson. (Augie Pagan)

Saturday, Jan. 8; 12 p.m.

Paul Thomas Anderson Tribute / Lou Pimentel Shows

Gallery1988

7308 Melrose Ave., Fairfax

The pop culture gallery opens its first two shows of the year. The first is a group show dedicated to the films of Paul Thomas Anderson, from Boogie Nights to The Master to Licorice Pizza and Punch Drunk Love. The second show is a solo exhibition of paintings and blistered toys by artist Lou Pimentel in conjunction with DKE Toys. There will be no opening reception for the shows but they will be available to view online starting at noon on Saturday.

COST: FREE; MORE INFO

Thinkspace Projects opens art shows this weekend, including a solo show from Imon Boy. (Imon Boy)

Saturday, Jan. 8 - Saturday, Jan. 29

Art Openings

Thinkspace Projects

4217 W. Jefferson Blvd., West Adams

The gallery holds an opening reception Saturday, 5 - 8 p.m., for several artists’ exhibitions. In Gallery One, view Imon Boy’s solo show, No Regrets, which merges a multidisciplinary mix of graffiti work and studio practice. Gallery Two features French artist Stom500’s debut U.S. solo show, CORTEZ, which pays tribute to the USA. The viewing room features works by Chigozie Obi and Z the Rat (aka Zeinab Diomande).

COST: FREE; MORE INFO

There's a staged reading of the new play 'Disrupting the Box' by Theatre 40 at the Reuben Cordova Theatre. (Courtesy Theatre 40)

Saturday, Jan. 8; 2 p.m.

Disrupting the Box

Theatre 40 at the Reuben Cordova Theatre

241 S. Moreno Dr., Beverly Hills

Watch a staged reading of a new play, written and directed by Theatre 40 company member David Datz. The play focuses on nonprofit employees who face moral decisions about how to react to the unethical diktats of a new CEO.

COST: FREE; MORE INFO

Saturday, Jan. 8; 1 p.m.

Dia de los Reyes

Julianne and George Argyros Plaza

Segerstrom Center for the Arts

600 Town Center Dr., Costa Mesa

Dia de los Reyes commemorates the visit of the Three Kings — Melchior, Caspar and Balthazar — to the Baby Jesus. Spend the afternoon celebrating with live performances from local groups and entertainment. Meet Los Reyes Magos, learn about Dia de los Reyes traditions around the world and enjoy craft activities, storytelling and fun prizes.

COST: FREE but tickets required; MORE INFO

Saturday, Jan. 8; 7:30 p.m.

Film Roast of Big

The Stagecrafts Theater

520 N. Western Ave., East Hollywood

Watch the premiere event for Front Row Film Roast's Los Angeles Chapter. Comedians riff jokes and play drinking games over the Tom Hanks’ flick. This is an adult show. Wine and beer will be available for purchase.

COST: $12 - $15; MORE INFO

Sunday, Jan. 9; 1 and 3:30 p.m.

Schoolhouse Rock Live!

La Mirada Theatre for the Performing Arts

14900 La Mirada Blvd., La Mirada

Childsplay Theatre brings the Saturday morning cartoon shorts to a new generation. Families can take in academic subjects presented through memorable tunes such as “Conjunction Junction,” “Just a Bill,” “Interplanet Janet” and “Three Is a Magic Number.” The production focuses on a nervous new schoolteacher who turns on the TV and is reminded how learning can be fun. The show is recommended for ages 6 and older.

COST: $12; MORE INFO

Sunday, Jan. 9; 7:30 p.m.

West Side Story

Aero Theatre

1328 Montana Ave., Santa Monica

Watch the original musical, co-directed by Robert Wise and Jerome Robbins. Set to Leonard Bernstein’s score with Stephen Sondheim’s lyrics, the film stars Natalie Wood as Maria and Richard Beymer as Tony, with a supporting cast that includes Russ Tamblyn, Rita Moreno and George Chakiris, who does a book signing and introduces the movie.

COST: $10 - $15; MORE INFO

This week's outdoor pick is an easy-to-moderate hike near Pasadena. (JingKe888, licensed under CC BY 2.0)

Outdoor Pick

Eaton Canyon Falls

This popular 3.5-mile roundtrip hike is located outside Pasadena. The moderate out-and-back trail includes a wide dirt path and a narrower track with a 310-foot elevation gain. The hike takes you to a 40-foot waterfall with views of the San Gabriel and Santa Monica mountains. Dogs on leashes are allowed on this trail. The locale can get crowded on weekends, so go early or pack your patience along with water.

TV/Streaming Pick

Search Party, Season 5

When the fifth and final season of HBO Max’s dark comedy Search Party premieres this week, the show will pivot from a mystery following four 20-somethings as they search for a missing acquaintance to Dory (Alia Shawkat) and her friends, played by John Reynolds, John Early and Meredith Hagner, as they enter a tech start-up/cult. Season 5 also features guest stars Jeff Goldblum, John Waters, Kathy Griffin and Aparna Nancherla. All 10 episodes of Search Party season 5 will be available to stream on Friday, Jan. 7 .

Laidrey is a new specialty coffee shop and cafe in Tarzana. (Cara Harman)

Dine and Drink Deals

Check out the 411 on restaurant, bar and food happenings in SoCal this weekend:

