The Best Things To Do In LA And SoCal This Weekend: Jan. 7 - 9
Attend an outdoor celebration for Dia de los Reyes. Hike to a waterfall. Pay tribute to Betty White with a hot dog. Learn about upcoming space missions to Venus. View pop art tributes P.T. Anderson's films.
With the omicron variant surging, many in-person events are being canceled or postponed. Please check ahead of time to confirm event status and vaccine/testing requirements for entry.
Friday, Jan. 7; 8 p.m.
Venus, We’ve Missed You!
Virtual
Santa Monica College’s Drescher Planetarium presents associate lecturer Sarah Vincent discussing the second planet from the sun, which is named for the Roman goddess of beauty. She'll talk about the planet’s 800-degree heat, sulfuric acid rain, inhospitable atmosphere and the three upcoming missions to explore Venus. Tune in early at 7 p.m. to view a streamlined virtual digest of the popular Night Sky Show.
COST: FREE; MORE INFO
Friday, Jan. 7 - Sunday, Jan. 9
The Simon & Garfunkel Story
Dolby Theater
6801 Hollywood Blvd., Hollywood
The show focuses on two kids from Queens, New York, who become one of the world’s most successful musical duos. Using state of the art video projection, lighting and a full live band, the show features Simon & Garfunkel hits including “Mrs Robinson,” “Bridge Over Troubled Water,” “The Boxer” and “The Sound of Silence.”
COST: Tickets start at $39; MORE INFO
Friday, Jan. 7 - Sunday, Jan. 9; 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.
Pasadena Bead & Design Show
Hilton Pasadena
168 South Los Robles Ave., Pasadena
Shop from a number of artisans, artists and tradespeople who showcase their jewelry, antique beads, hand-printed fabrics and hand-sewn clothing. Workshops in jewelry-making techniques and skills are offered throughout the show.
COST: $8 - $10; MORE INFO
Friday, Jan. 7; 8 p.m.
The Tops! A Top Surgery Fundraiser for Ever Mainard
The Elysian
1944 Riverside Dr., Echo Park
Comedian Ever Mainard is getting top surgery, and they’re hosting a night of comedy and baked goods to raise funds for the procedure. Guests include Meg Stalter, Libbie Higgins, Nori Reed, Naomi Ekperigin, Solomon Georgio, Lindsay Adams, Danielle Perez, Tony Soto and Alysia Brown. The night kicks off with a bake sale, 7 - 8 p.m.
COST: $20; MORE INFO
Saturday, Jan. 8; 12 p.m.
Paul Thomas Anderson Tribute / Lou Pimentel Shows
Gallery1988
7308 Melrose Ave., Fairfax
The pop culture gallery opens its first two shows of the year. The first is a group show dedicated to the films of Paul Thomas Anderson, from Boogie Nights to The Master to Licorice Pizza and Punch Drunk Love. The second show is a solo exhibition of paintings and blistered toys by artist Lou Pimentel in conjunction with DKE Toys. There will be no opening reception for the shows but they will be available to view online starting at noon on Saturday.
COST: FREE; MORE INFO
Saturday, Jan. 8 - Saturday, Jan. 29
Art Openings
Thinkspace Projects
4217 W. Jefferson Blvd., West Adams
The gallery holds an opening reception Saturday, 5 - 8 p.m., for several artists’ exhibitions. In Gallery One, view Imon Boy’s solo show, No Regrets, which merges a multidisciplinary mix of graffiti work and studio practice. Gallery Two features French artist Stom500’s debut U.S. solo show, CORTEZ, which pays tribute to the USA. The viewing room features works by Chigozie Obi and Z the Rat (aka Zeinab Diomande).
COST: FREE; MORE INFO
Saturday, Jan. 8; 2 p.m.
Disrupting the Box
Theatre 40 at the Reuben Cordova Theatre
241 S. Moreno Dr., Beverly Hills
Watch a staged reading of a new play, written and directed by Theatre 40 company member David Datz. The play focuses on nonprofit employees who face moral decisions about how to react to the unethical diktats of a new CEO.
COST: FREE; MORE INFO
Saturday, Jan. 8; 1 p.m.
Dia de los Reyes
Julianne and George Argyros Plaza
Segerstrom Center for the Arts
600 Town Center Dr., Costa Mesa
Dia de los Reyes commemorates the visit of the Three Kings — Melchior, Caspar and Balthazar — to the Baby Jesus. Spend the afternoon celebrating with live performances from local groups and entertainment. Meet Los Reyes Magos, learn about Dia de los Reyes traditions around the world and enjoy craft activities, storytelling and fun prizes.
COST: FREE but tickets required; MORE INFO
Saturday, Jan. 8; 7:30 p.m.
Film Roast of Big
The Stagecrafts Theater
520 N. Western Ave., East Hollywood
Watch the premiere event for Front Row Film Roast's Los Angeles Chapter. Comedians riff jokes and play drinking games over the Tom Hanks’ flick. This is an adult show. Wine and beer will be available for purchase.
COST: $12 - $15; MORE INFO
Sunday, Jan. 9; 1 and 3:30 p.m.
Schoolhouse Rock Live!
La Mirada Theatre for the Performing Arts
14900 La Mirada Blvd., La Mirada
Childsplay Theatre brings the Saturday morning cartoon shorts to a new generation. Families can take in academic subjects presented through memorable tunes such as “Conjunction Junction,” “Just a Bill,” “Interplanet Janet” and “Three Is a Magic Number.” The production focuses on a nervous new schoolteacher who turns on the TV and is reminded how learning can be fun. The show is recommended for ages 6 and older.
COST: $12; MORE INFO
Sunday, Jan. 9; 7:30 p.m.
West Side Story
Aero Theatre
1328 Montana Ave., Santa Monica
Watch the original musical, co-directed by Robert Wise and Jerome Robbins. Set to Leonard Bernstein’s score with Stephen Sondheim’s lyrics, the film stars Natalie Wood as Maria and Richard Beymer as Tony, with a supporting cast that includes Russ Tamblyn, Rita Moreno and George Chakiris, who does a book signing and introduces the movie.
COST: $10 - $15; MORE INFO
Outdoor Pick
Eaton Canyon Falls
This popular 3.5-mile roundtrip hike is located outside Pasadena. The moderate out-and-back trail includes a wide dirt path and a narrower track with a 310-foot elevation gain. The hike takes you to a 40-foot waterfall with views of the San Gabriel and Santa Monica mountains. Dogs on leashes are allowed on this trail. The locale can get crowded on weekends, so go early or pack your patience along with water.
TV/Streaming Pick
Search Party, Season 5
When the fifth and final season of HBO Max’s dark comedy Search Party premieres this week, the show will pivot from a mystery following four 20-somethings as they search for a missing acquaintance to Dory (Alia Shawkat) and her friends, played by John Reynolds, John Early and Meredith Hagner, as they enter a tech start-up/cult. Season 5 also features guest stars Jeff Goldblum, John Waters, Kathy Griffin and Aparna Nancherla. All 10 episodes of Search Party season 5 will be available to stream on Friday, Jan. 7.
Dine and Drink Deals
Check out the 411 on restaurant, bar and food happenings in SoCal this weekend:
- Gacia Tachejian, a behavioral research scientist who turned an obsession into a coffee cart business during the pandemic, has opened a coffee roastery and café in Tarzana. Laidrey celebrates its grand opening on Friday, Jan. 7 with free drip coffee all day. Food includes pastries from Bakers Kneaded, an assortment of fancy toasts and weekend breakfast burritos from Bed and Breakfast.
- To honor legendary actress Betty White, who passed away on New Year’s Eve, Pink’s Hot Dogs (Melrose/La Brea) donates 100% of the proceeds for every “Betty White naked hot dog” sold this week to the Los Angeles Zoo. White became involved with the zoo when it first opened in 1966 and officially joined GLAZA’s Board of Trustees in 1974.
- Just before the holidays, Sugarfish Studio City relocated to the Shops at Sportsmen's Lodge (12833 Ventura Blvd. at Coldwater Canyon Ave.), offering more seating and parking.
- Mother Wolf, the latest project from Evan Funke (of Felix Trattoria in Venice) opened on Dec. 30 in Hollywood. The restaurant pays homage to Roman cuisine and includes “wafer-thin wood fired pizzas, hyper-seasonal antipasti and traditional handmade pastas.” Reservations are now available on @resy, released daily for up to 7 days in advance.
- There are just a few weeks left for n/soto’s pop-up residency at JACCC in Little Tokyo. The California Japanese Izakaya offers a nine-course dinner and a welcome beverage, Wednesdays - Saturdays ($125/person). Two seatings are available: 5:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m.
- Butcher's House, a modern brasserie that recently opened in Costa Mesa, features dry-aged meats, steaks, pork chops, chicken, Toulouse sausage, Merguez, paté and duck confit.
- Don’t forget that Dry January is here, and LAist serves up a roundup of the best non alcoholic cocktails around town.