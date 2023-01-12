Best Things To Do This Weekend In Los Angeles And SoCal: Jan. 13 - 15

Dear reader, we're asking you to help us keep local news available for all. Your tax-deductible financial support keeps our stories free to read, instead of hidden behind paywalls. We believe when reliable local reporting is widely available, the entire community benefits. Thank you for investing in your neighborhood.

Enter the Agnès Varda-verse. View Elliott Hundley’s works. Celebrate anime and pop culture. Rock on at a Middle Age Dad Jam Session.



Events

Friday, Jan 13 - Sunday, Feb 19

Dance at the Odyssey Festival

Odyssey Theatre

2055 S. Sepulveda Blvd., Sawtelle

The Odyssey Theatre Ensemble‘s sixth annual dance festival features new contemporary works by leading companies and choreographers. The six-week festival begins this weekend on Jan. 13 to 15 with No)one. Art House presents the world premiere of six short performances by local choreographers based in contemporary, hip hop and experimental styles.

COST: $25; MORE INFO

Friday, Jan. 13 - Saturday, Feb. 25

Enter the VardaVerse: Los Angeles Countercultures 1968–1981

Academy Museum of Motion Pictures

6067 Wilshire Blvd., Mid-Wilshire

The Academy Museum film series explores director Agnès Varda’s time in Southern California, highlighting her LA films Lions Love (…and Lies) (1969), Mur murs (1981) and Documenteur (1981). They’re screened with various short- and long-form films created in L.A. that were produced during that era. On Friday at 7:30 p.m., Lions Love (…and Lies) screens with Hats Off to Hollywood, Penelope Spheeris’s UCLA thesis film.

COST: $7 - $12; MORE INFO

Saturday, Jan. 14 - Sunday, Jan. 15

Anime Impulse

Fairplex

2118 N. White Ave., Pomona

The weekend festival/convention celebrates all things anime, manga, video games and fandom. Shop at the Vendor Hall and Artist Alley, attend special appearances from guests, voice actors, cosplayers and streamers, and watch endless amounts of entertainment. Buying a pass to Anime Impulse also grants access to other companion shows at the Fairplex: K-PLAY! FEST, Sneaker Expo and Asian American Expo.

COST: $40 for weekend passes; MORE INFO

Saturday, Jan. 14; 10 p.m.

Asian AF Presents: Voltron and Friends

Upright Citizens Brigade Theatre

5919 Franklin Ave., Franklin Village

Laugh to comedy from Asian AF’s resident team, Voltron, featuring a rotating cast of the funniest Asian American improvisers in LA and beyond. The night is hosted by Lilan Bowden & Sarah Claspell.

COST: $10; MORE INFO

Saturday, Jan. 14; 6 - 9 p.m.

Closing party for Thrifty

Bermudez Projects

1225 Cypress Ave., Cypress Park

The gallery holds an art sale and closing party for Thrifty, a serious tribute to thrift store art, co-curated by the Los Angeles Times’ Patt Morrison and 89.3-KPCC’s John Rabe. Come view two dozen artworks from collections across the region, sip mid-century cocktails, win prizes and get 30% off selected pieces.

COST: FREE with RSVP; MORE INFO

Saturday, Jan. 14; 8 p.m.

Two Idiot Girls with Drew and Deison Afualo

The Regent Theater

448 S. Main St., downtown L.A.

Listen to a live show from podcast hosts, sisters Deison and Drew Afualo, who talk about the dumb and the mundane. Drew rose to internet fame as the personality who took on misogynistic men on TikTok.

COST: $35 - $50; MORE INFO

The Music Center honors arts patron and co-founder of A&M Records Jerry Moss at the Mark Taper Forum this weekend. (Mario de Lopez)

Saturday, Jan. 14; 7 p.m.

Live at The Music Center: Concert Celebrating A&M Records Co-founder Jerry Moss

The Music Center’s Mark Taper Forum

135 N. Grand Ave., downtown L.A.

The Music Center honors arts patron Jerry Moss, co-founder of A&M Records, with a celebration concert that features a lineup of performances from the label's roster: Peter Frampton, Amy Grant, Morgan James, Nova Payton, Paul Rodgers, Joe Sumner and Dionne Warwick. While not performing, Herb Alpert, Misty Copeland and Burt Bacharach also join the celebration.

COST: $150 (limited availability); MORE INFO

Elliott Hundley's latest solo show 'Echo' opens at Regen Projects on Jan. 14. (Courtesy of the gallery and the artist)

Saturday, Jan. 14; 6 - 8 p.m.

Elliott Hundley: Echo (Opening Reception)

Regen Projects

6750 Santa Monica Blvd., Hollywood

The gallery opens the sixth solo exhibition by the L.A.-based artist, showcasing Hundley’s practice over the past 20 years. Hundley’s critically acclaimed Balcony, first featured at the 2021–2022 Prospect.5 triennial in New Orleans, makes its L.A. debut. The exhibition remains on view through Feb. 19.

COST: FREE; MORE INFO

Through Saturday, Feb. 11

Film Maudit 2.0 Film Festival

Highways / Virtual

1651 18th St., Santa Monica]

Highway’s fourth annual festival features both in-person events and virtual film screenings. View over 100 works from 25+ countries, including works that address socio-political issues and taboo subjects that "challenge conventional artistic assumptions and sexual mores.” The festival’s live music events begin on Saturday, Jan. 14, and feature artists performing live scores to accompany the screening of short films by the early pioneers of avant-garde cinema.

COST: FREE or Pay what you can; MORE INFO

Bob Baker Marionette Theater presents 'The Circus.' (Courtesy of BBMT)

Saturday, Jan. 14 - Sunday, March 26

The Circus

Bob Baker Marionette Theater (BBMT)

4949 York Blvd., Highland Park

Come to the big top at BBMT as it presents “the greatest puppet show on Earth!” for its 60th anniversary. The show features more than 100 handcrafted marionettes, including elephants, trapeze artists and more than enough clowns to fill a clown car.

COST: $25; MORE INFO

Sunday, Jan. 15; 5 p.m.

Middle Age Dad Jam Session

Dynasty Typewriter

2511 Wilshire Blvd., Westlake

Comedians and middle-aged dads Ken Marino and David Wain are amateur musicians. Now they want to bring the fun from the garage to a live audience. They’ll be joined by the rest of the band (Frank Barrera, Jon Spurney, Eduardo Penna, Henry Wain and Jordan Katz) along with special guests Beth Dover, Jackie Tohn, Natalie Morales, Mather Zickel, Craig Wedren, Joe Lo Truglio, and Meggan Lennon who will be lending their vocal talents for the evening. Ages 18+.

COST: $20 - $25; MORE INFO

Sunday, Jan. 15 - Sunday, April 2

Simone Forti

MOCA Grand Avenue

250 South Grand Ave., downtown L.A.

MOCA presents the first West Coast exhibition that explores the six-decade career of a visionary artist and dancer Simone Forti. The exhibition highlights Forti’s choreography with weekly performances of her groundbreaking Dance Constructions, featuring a cast of LA-based artists and creatives. The exhibition also features works on paper, videos, holograms, performance ephemera, and documentation.

COST: FREE; MORE INFO

Sunday, Jan. 15; 12 - 6 p.m.

Wellness Festival

La Peer Hotel Rooftop

627 North La Peer Dr., West Hollywood

The Travel Well Club presents a wellness festival to kick off the newish year. Ground yourself with a Sunday full of resetting activities, including a HIIT workout, yoga flow class and cold plunges, sunset sound bath meditation, oxygen therapy, and a wellness tonic bar. Check out healthy snacks, beverages, and other brands.

COST: $35 - $85; MORE INFO

Black American civil rights leader Martin Luther King addresses crowds during the March On Washington at the Lincoln Memorial, Washington DC, where he gave his 'I Have A Dream' speech. (Agence France Presse/Getty Images / AFP)

Martin Luther King Jr. Day

In celebration of the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday on Monday. Here are a few ways to commemorate the life of Dr. King:



The 38th annual Kingdom Day Parade takes place on Monday, Jan. 16, in South L.A. (along parts of Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. and Crenshaw Blvd.) and will be televised on ABC 7 starting at 11 a.m.

Volunteer or donate to Big Sunday’s 11th Annual MLK Day Clothing Drive & Community Breakfast at 24th Street Elementary School on Monday, Jan. 16 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

L.A. Works’ Martin Luther King Day of Service 2023 takes place on Monday, January 16 at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum for Los Angeles. Part food festival and nonprofit fair, the day includes a panel discussion on environmental justice and opportunities for eco-friendly volunteer opportunities. Register at laworks.com/mlk.

The California African American Museum holds a King Day 2023 celebration on Monday, Jan. 16 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The day features King Study Group, family activities, crafts, food trucks and other kid-friendly activities.

Civil rights icon Benjamin (Ben) Franklin Chavis Jr. is the keynote speaker at the birthday celebration for Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. on Monday, Jan. 16 at 9 a.m. Taking place at the John Adams Middle School Performing Arts Center in Santa Monica, the keynote address will be accompanied by inspirational readings, speakers, music and dance. A community involvement fair follows.

Be prepared for a hard twilight hike in Limestone Canyon. (Holly Mandarich on Unsplash)

Outdoor Pick

Twilight Hike in Limestone Canyon

This 10-mile, fitness-paced twilight hike in Silverado, Orange County, isn’t for the newbie. Held on Saturday, Jan. 14, from 1:30 to 6 p.m., it’s rated a 4 out of 5 difficulty level that offers great views of Limestone Canyon and the surrounding area. Please bring a minimum of 70 oz. water, a pack, sturdy closed-toe hiking shoes or boots, sunscreen, first aid, and all other supplies. There’s a limited number of registrants allowed on this hike, and everyone must pre-register. Open to those 18+. Also, please check the weather before you go, as rain can close down the trails.

Viewing Pick

The Last of Us

We’re hearing good things about the HBO post-apocalyptic series The Last of Us, adapted from the 2013 Naughty Dog / Sony video game. The story is set 20 years after the destruction of modern society from an outbreak. Joel (The Mandalorian’s Pedro Pascal) is hired to smuggle 14-year-old Ellie (Bella Ramsey, Game of Thrones) out of the oppressive quarantine zone. The nine-episode first season debuts on Sunday, Jan. 15 at 9 p.m. on HBO and streaming on HBO Max.

Tulsi Indian Eatery offers a Banana Leaf combo for the Hindi festival Pongal. (Courtesy Tulsi Indian Eatery)

Dine and Drink Deals

Here are a few dine and drink deals to indulge in this week.

