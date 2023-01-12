Best Things To Do This Weekend In Los Angeles And SoCal: Jan. 13 - 15
Enter the Agnès Varda-verse. View Elliott Hundley’s works. Celebrate anime and pop culture. Rock on at a Middle Age Dad Jam Session.
Events
Friday, Jan 13 - Sunday, Feb 19
Dance at the Odyssey Festival
Odyssey Theatre
2055 S. Sepulveda Blvd., Sawtelle
The Odyssey Theatre Ensemble‘s sixth annual dance festival features new contemporary works by leading companies and choreographers. The six-week festival begins this weekend on Jan. 13 to 15 with No)one. Art House presents the world premiere of six short performances by local choreographers based in contemporary, hip hop and experimental styles.
COST: $25; MORE INFO
Friday, Jan. 13 - Saturday, Feb. 25
Enter the VardaVerse: Los Angeles Countercultures 1968–1981
Academy Museum of Motion Pictures
6067 Wilshire Blvd., Mid-Wilshire
The Academy Museum film series explores director Agnès Varda’s time in Southern California, highlighting her LA films Lions Love (…and Lies) (1969), Mur murs (1981) and Documenteur (1981). They’re screened with various short- and long-form films created in L.A. that were produced during that era. On Friday at 7:30 p.m., Lions Love (…and Lies) screens with Hats Off to Hollywood, Penelope Spheeris’s UCLA thesis film.
COST: $7 - $12; MORE INFO
Saturday, Jan. 14 - Sunday, Jan. 15
Anime Impulse
Fairplex
2118 N. White Ave., Pomona
The weekend festival/convention celebrates all things anime, manga, video games and fandom. Shop at the Vendor Hall and Artist Alley, attend special appearances from guests, voice actors, cosplayers and streamers, and watch endless amounts of entertainment. Buying a pass to Anime Impulse also grants access to other companion shows at the Fairplex: K-PLAY! FEST, Sneaker Expo and Asian American Expo.
COST: $40 for weekend passes; MORE INFO
Saturday, Jan. 14; 10 p.m.
Asian AF Presents: Voltron and Friends
Upright Citizens Brigade Theatre
5919 Franklin Ave., Franklin Village
Laugh to comedy from Asian AF’s resident team, Voltron, featuring a rotating cast of the funniest Asian American improvisers in LA and beyond. The night is hosted by Lilan Bowden & Sarah Claspell.
COST: $10; MORE INFO
Saturday, Jan. 14; 6 - 9 p.m.
Closing party for Thrifty
Bermudez Projects
1225 Cypress Ave., Cypress Park
The gallery holds an art sale and closing party for Thrifty, a serious tribute to thrift store art, co-curated by the Los Angeles Times’ Patt Morrison and 89.3-KPCC’s John Rabe. Come view two dozen artworks from collections across the region, sip mid-century cocktails, win prizes and get 30% off selected pieces.
COST: FREE with RSVP; MORE INFO
Saturday, Jan. 14; 8 p.m.
Two Idiot Girls with Drew and Deison Afualo
The Regent Theater
448 S. Main St., downtown L.A.
Listen to a live show from podcast hosts, sisters Deison and Drew Afualo, who talk about the dumb and the mundane. Drew rose to internet fame as the personality who took on misogynistic men on TikTok.
COST: $35 - $50; MORE INFO
Saturday, Jan. 14; 7 p.m.
Live at The Music Center: Concert Celebrating A&M Records Co-founder Jerry Moss
The Music Center’s Mark Taper Forum
135 N. Grand Ave., downtown L.A.
The Music Center honors arts patron Jerry Moss, co-founder of A&M Records, with a celebration concert that features a lineup of performances from the label's roster: Peter Frampton, Amy Grant, Morgan James, Nova Payton, Paul Rodgers, Joe Sumner and Dionne Warwick. While not performing, Herb Alpert, Misty Copeland and Burt Bacharach also join the celebration.
COST: $150 (limited availability); MORE INFO
Saturday, Jan. 14; 6 - 8 p.m.
Elliott Hundley: Echo (Opening Reception)
Regen Projects
6750 Santa Monica Blvd., Hollywood
The gallery opens the sixth solo exhibition by the L.A.-based artist, showcasing Hundley’s practice over the past 20 years. Hundley’s critically acclaimed Balcony, first featured at the 2021–2022 Prospect.5 triennial in New Orleans, makes its L.A. debut. The exhibition remains on view through Feb. 19.
COST: FREE; MORE INFO
Through Saturday, Feb. 11
Film Maudit 2.0 Film Festival
Highways / Virtual
1651 18th St., Santa Monica]
Highway’s fourth annual festival features both in-person events and virtual film screenings. View over 100 works from 25+ countries, including works that address socio-political issues and taboo subjects that "challenge conventional artistic assumptions and sexual mores.” The festival’s live music events begin on Saturday, Jan. 14, and feature artists performing live scores to accompany the screening of short films by the early pioneers of avant-garde cinema.
COST: FREE or Pay what you can; MORE INFO
Saturday, Jan. 14 - Sunday, March 26
The Circus
Bob Baker Marionette Theater (BBMT)
4949 York Blvd., Highland Park
Come to the big top at BBMT as it presents “the greatest puppet show on Earth!” for its 60th anniversary. The show features more than 100 handcrafted marionettes, including elephants, trapeze artists and more than enough clowns to fill a clown car.
COST: $25; MORE INFO
Sunday, Jan. 15; 5 p.m.
Middle Age Dad Jam Session
Dynasty Typewriter
2511 Wilshire Blvd., Westlake
Comedians and middle-aged dads Ken Marino and David Wain are amateur musicians. Now they want to bring the fun from the garage to a live audience. They’ll be joined by the rest of the band (Frank Barrera, Jon Spurney, Eduardo Penna, Henry Wain and Jordan Katz) along with special guests Beth Dover, Jackie Tohn, Natalie Morales, Mather Zickel, Craig Wedren, Joe Lo Truglio, and Meggan Lennon who will be lending their vocal talents for the evening. Ages 18+.
COST: $20 - $25; MORE INFO
Sunday, Jan. 15 - Sunday, April 2
Simone Forti
MOCA Grand Avenue
250 South Grand Ave., downtown L.A.
MOCA presents the first West Coast exhibition that explores the six-decade career of a visionary artist and dancer Simone Forti. The exhibition highlights Forti’s choreography with weekly performances of her groundbreaking Dance Constructions, featuring a cast of LA-based artists and creatives. The exhibition also features works on paper, videos, holograms, performance ephemera, and documentation.
COST: FREE; MORE INFO
Sunday, Jan. 15; 12 - 6 p.m.
Wellness Festival
La Peer Hotel Rooftop
627 North La Peer Dr., West Hollywood
The Travel Well Club presents a wellness festival to kick off the newish year. Ground yourself with a Sunday full of resetting activities, including a HIIT workout, yoga flow class and cold plunges, sunset sound bath meditation, oxygen therapy, and a wellness tonic bar. Check out healthy snacks, beverages, and other brands.
COST: $35 - $85; MORE INFO
Martin Luther King Jr. Day
In celebration of the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday on Monday. Here are a few ways to commemorate the life of Dr. King:
- The 38th annual Kingdom Day Parade takes place on Monday, Jan. 16, in South L.A. (along parts of Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. and Crenshaw Blvd.) and will be televised on ABC 7 starting at 11 a.m.
- Volunteer or donate to Big Sunday’s 11th Annual MLK Day Clothing Drive & Community Breakfast at 24th Street Elementary School on Monday, Jan. 16 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
- L.A. Works’ Martin Luther King Day of Service 2023 takes place on Monday, January 16 at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum for Los Angeles. Part food festival and nonprofit fair, the day includes a panel discussion on environmental justice and opportunities for eco-friendly volunteer opportunities. Register at laworks.com/mlk.
- The California African American Museum holds a King Day 2023 celebration on Monday, Jan. 16 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The day features King Study Group, family activities, crafts, food trucks and other kid-friendly activities.
- Civil rights icon Benjamin (Ben) Franklin Chavis Jr. is the keynote speaker at the birthday celebration for Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. on Monday, Jan. 16 at 9 a.m. Taking place at the John Adams Middle School Performing Arts Center in Santa Monica, the keynote address will be accompanied by inspirational readings, speakers, music and dance. A community involvement fair follows.
Outdoor Pick
Twilight Hike in Limestone Canyon
This 10-mile, fitness-paced twilight hike in Silverado, Orange County, isn’t for the newbie. Held on Saturday, Jan. 14, from 1:30 to 6 p.m., it’s rated a 4 out of 5 difficulty level that offers great views of Limestone Canyon and the surrounding area. Please bring a minimum of 70 oz. water, a pack, sturdy closed-toe hiking shoes or boots, sunscreen, first aid, and all other supplies. There’s a limited number of registrants allowed on this hike, and everyone must pre-register. Open to those 18+. Also, please check the weather before you go, as rain can close down the trails.
Viewing Pick
The Last of Us
We’re hearing good things about the HBO post-apocalyptic series The Last of Us, adapted from the 2013 Naughty Dog / Sony video game. The story is set 20 years after the destruction of modern society from an outbreak. Joel (The Mandalorian’s Pedro Pascal) is hired to smuggle 14-year-old Ellie (Bella Ramsey, Game of Thrones) out of the oppressive quarantine zone. The nine-episode first season debuts on Sunday, Jan. 15 at 9 p.m. on HBO and streaming on HBO Max.
Dine and Drink Deals
Here are a few dine and drink deals to indulge in this week.
- On Friday from 6 to 10 p.m., West Adams’ retailer Brother Brother in West Adams holds a natural wine tasting from Jumbo Time Wines and Good Boy, offering flash tattoos and food from Correas Market Mariscos. Tickets are $15.
- Brunch service has returned to Luminarias in Monterey Park every Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Offerings include beef birria empanadas, fried chicken & waffles, French toast with cognac roasted apples, crab huevos rancheros, seafood pasta, a build-your-own charcuterie station, a raw bar and bottomless mimosas (for an additional $24 per person).
- Tulsi Indian Eatery in Westwood, DTLA and Northridge celebrates two Indian festivals this month by creating special dishes for the occasion. Up first for Lohri, a Punjabi folk festival celebrated primarily in North India, on Jan. 13, Tulsi offers the hearty vegetarian specialty, sarson ka saag served with makki di roti ($8). For the multiday Hindi festival Pongal, eatery offers a Banana Leaf Combo ($15) with a variety of options and the dessert, payasam, a creamy sweet treat made with milk and vermicelli.
- The new Sushi by Scratch Restaurants: Los Angeles quietly opened on Dec. 31 on the first floor of Ventura Boulevard’s Encino Place. Each night, 10 guests meet with three chefs at the sushi counter for an immersive 17-course nigiri tasting menu experience. Three seatings are offered a night (5, 7:15 p.m. and 9:30 p.m.) at $165/person. Reservations are required and released on the first of every month at 10 a.m. PST.
- Weekday brunch is back at Botanica in Silver Lake on Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. New items on the farmers market-forward menu include heirloom beans & braised greens; California trout gravlax with cucumber yogurt on a Gjusta English muffin; gluten-free blueberry scones; and a beet Bloody Mary.
- BOA Steakhouse in Manhattan Beach is now offering lunch, featuring items including a micro basil and virgin olive oil chilled gazpacho ($12), Wagyu smash burger ($17) or a classic Wedge Salad ($17). The new happy hour at the 12-seat bar is offered daily from 4 to 6 pm with $14 cocktails and $10 glasses of wine with bites such as truffle tots ($11), and boneless Thai chili wings ($14).