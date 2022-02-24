The Best Things To Do In LA And SoCal This Weekend: Feb. 25 - 27

Important local news should be freely accessible to all, not hidden behind paywalls. If you like the stories you read on LAist and want to keep them coming, make a donation today. Your gift powers our reporting and helps keep you connected to your community.

Dance to the music of the '90s, '00s, and '10s. Front a band for punk rock karaoke. Catch screenings of queer cinema pioneers. Attend a few festivals. And don't forget to watch a conversation between Fresh Air's Terry Gross and KPCC's Josie Huang.

With COVID-19 variants still out there, in-person events are being canceled or postponed. Please check ahead of time to confirm event status and vaccine/testing requirements for entry.

Friday, Feb. 25: 8 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Callas Rennsport Open House

Callas Rennsport

19080 Hawthorne Blvd., Torrance

The renowned Porsche and BMW service and restoration center opens its doors to the public for a meetup to show some of their current restorations, host presentations, raffle prizes, and offer free breakfast and lunch (while supplies last). The open house is being held the day before the Porsche Literature Show and Swap Meet (focusing on Porsche, vintage VW memorabilia, and collectibles) at the LAX Hilton Hotel on Feb. 26.

COST: FREE; MORE INFO

Friday, Feb. 25: 9:30 p.m.

CLUB Y2K Dance Party

Boardner's

1652 N Cherokee Ave., Hollywood

The dance party is inspired by classics from Missy Elliott to Amy Winehouse and One D. Listen to The Club Decades DJs spinning indoors and out, with live performances by Friends Don’t Die and The Toxhards. The party is 18+.

COST: $10 - $20; MORE INFO

Friday, Feb. 25: 7:30 p.m.

Dancify That!

Museum of Neon Art

216 S. Brand Blvd., Glendale

This seated, in-person event is an NYC-based interpretive dance battle game show that combines improv and a contemporary dance concert. Hosted by Neon Art Museum Director of Education Ben Weber, the show features a panel of comedian judges, DJ TheCainMarko, and some of L.A.’s finest dancers to interpret MONA's glowing collection.

COST: $20; MORE INFO



Friday, Feb. 25: 9 p.m.

Punk Rock Karaoke

Bourbon Room

6356 Hollywood Blvd., 2nd Floor, Hollywood

You’re the singer and backed by a band of pro musicians. Pick from a list of songs and be ready to perform (you’ll have lyrics). The band includes Noodles (The Offspring), Stan Lee (The Dickies), Randy Bradbury (Pennywise), and Darrin Pfeiffer (Goldfinger, Sum 41).COST: $13 - $25; MORE INFO



Friday, Feb. 25 - Saturday, Feb. 26: 7:30 p.m.

Pioneers of Queer Cinema

Billy Wilder Theater at the Hammer Museum

10899 Wilshire Blvd., Los Angeles, CA 90024

The UCLA Film & Television Archive continues its queer cinema series with in-person guests at each program. On Saturday, watch Oblivion, If Every Girl Had a Diary, and The Living End, including a discussion with film producer Marcus Hu, filmmaker Gregg Araki, and actor Mike Dytri with filmmaker Sean Baker. Always on Sunday, Stormé, and Paris is Burning screen on Sunday with in-person guests filmmaker Jennie Livingston (Paris is Burning) and film participants Sol Williams and Freddie Pendavis.

COST: FREE with RSVP; MORE INFO

Join 'Fresh Air' host Terry Gross in conversation with KPCC's Josie Huang for a Public Radiopalooza event. (Courtesy of KPCC/LAist)

Saturday, Feb. 26: 3 - 4 p.m.

Fresh Air's Terry Gross & KPCC's Josie Huang: A Virtual Conversation

Virtual

Terry Gross takes center stage in the next installment of 89.3 KPCC’S Public Radio Palooza. The tables are turned, though, as the Fresh Air host is interviewed by KPCC’s award-winning journalist Josie Huang. They’ll discuss what makes a great interview and what happens when things don’t go according to plan.

COST: $30, $120 for VIP tickets; MORE INFO

Saturday, Feb. 26: 11 a.m. - 3:30 p.m.

Prosperity Market

California African American Museum

600 State Dr., Exposition Park

As Black History Month comes to a close, CAAM brings together Black farmers, chefs, and entrepreneurs at the market pop-up. Shop for fruits and veggies, prepared foods, and handcrafted artisan goods. A DJ spins tunes throughout the day, which also features cooking demonstrations, a kids corner, and raffles. There’s an LAFC game in Expo Park at 12:30 p.m., so play your day accordingly. Tell the attendant that you're coming to the museum to ensure $15 parking. (Or take Metro to save the hassle.)

COST: FREE; MORE INFO

Saturday, Feb. 26 - Sunday, Feb. 27: 9 a.m. - 5 p.m.

African American Festival

Aquarium of the Pacific

100 Aquarium Way, Long Beach

Celebrate various African and African American cultures at the 20th annual festival. The weekend features music, dance, storytelling, and historical displays. All activities are included with Aquarium admission.

COST: $26.95 - $36.95; MORE INFO

Saturday, Feb. 26: 11 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.

Lantern Festival 2022

Renée and Henry Segerstrom Concert Hall / Arygos Plaza

Segerstrom Center for the Arts

600 Town Center Drive, Costa Mesa

The Pacific Symphony teams with the South Coast Chinese Cultural Center/Irvine Chinese School to present the annual family-friendly festival that celebrates the Year of the Tiger. The day features music, dance, art-making, riddles, and food throughout the concert hall lobby, inside the concert hall, and on the plaza (3:30 - 4:30 p.m.). Due to venue capacity, admission is on a first-come, first-served basis throughout the event. A ticket does not guarantee immediate admission, but ticket holders will be given priority access. Be sure to print out all print-at-home tickets.

COST: FREE with RSVP; MORE INFO

There's a book fair at the Wende Museum in Culver City this weekend. (katerha,s licensed under CC BY 2.0)

Sunday, Feb. 27: 11 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.

Small Press Book Festival

Wende Museum

10808 Culver Blvd., Culver City

The festival returns to the museum grounds, featuring more than 20 individual small press publishers. Browse works from undiscovered talents, poetry to novels, both in-person and virtually. (The festival also includes a hybrid program from 12 to 2 p.m. which will be hosted via Zoom, click here to register. )

COST: FREE; MORE INFO

Sunday, Feb. 27: 2:30 p.m.

Three Ages

San Gabriel Mission Playhouse

320 South Mission Dr., San Gabriel

The playhouse kicks off a new season of Silent Sundays with live accompaniment on its 1924 Mighty Wurlitzer theater pipe organ as it screens Buster Keaton's first feature-length film. In the 1923 movie, follow Keaton’s character through the Stone Age, Ancient Rome, and the roaring ’20s as he tries to woo the girl he loves.

COST: $12; MORE INFO

Video still from 'No me quitan el sueño (They don´t take my dream away),' 2021, part of DREAM TEAM installation. (Courtesy of the artist and LACE. )

From Sunday, Feb. 27

Dream Team

Museum of Latin American Art (MOLAA)

628 Alamitos Ave., Long Beach

Los Angeles Contemporary Exhibitions and the museum open a new solo exhibition from Salvadoran artist Crack Rodriguez at MOLAA. At the height of the pandemic, Rodríguez organized a hybrid game at MacArthur Park, inviting members of the migrant community to participate in a soccer game. The artist wove dreamcatchers inside a fallen basketball hoop stand and a soccer goal post that were a part of the match. From the experience, Rodriguez created Dream Team, a multimedia installation.

COST: $7 - $10 admission; MORE INFO

The colorful painting features a long table full of dishes of food, plates and bottles and glasses. A solitary red chair is in the background. ('Potluck,' a group exhibition exploring our complex associations with food and the community, is currently on view at the Hashimoto Contemporary. / 'Picky Eater,' courtesy of artist Maggie Cowles)

Through Saturday, March 5

Potluck

Hashimoto Contemporary

2754 La Cienega Blvd., Suite B, Culver City

At this group exhibition curated by Dasha Matsuura, more than 30 artists explore humanity’s complex association with food and the community created around shared experiences over a meal.

COST: FREE; MORE INFO

Participate in the Annenberg Beach House's guided walk to learn about Snowy Plovers. (Courtesy of USFWS/Southeast, licensed under CC BY 2.0)

Outdoor Pick

Snowy Plover Beach Walk 2022

The Annenberg Community Beach House, in partnership with the Santa Monica and L.A. Audubon societies, presents a guided walk on Sunday, Feb. 27 from 9 to 10:30 a.m. The walk explores the habitat and life cycle of the Snowy Plover, the small white birds who make this stretch of beach in Santa Monica their winter home. Binoculars provided, or bring your own. Registration is required, as space is limited.

Viewing Pick

Cyrano

Director Joe Wright’s take on Edmond Rostand’s classic opens in wide release in theaters Friday, Feb. 25. This musical drama version of the classic tale features Peter Dinklage (without the long nose) as the titular character involved in the heartbreaking love triangle. The music was written by The National’s Aaron and Bryce Dessner, with fellow member Matt Berninger and his wife Carin Besser writing lyrics for the film’s songs. MORE INFO

Shootz Hawaiian at the Rodeo 39 Public Market in Stanton offers a Honey Coconut Shrimp Musubi. (Courtesy of Shootz Hawaiian)

Dine and Drink Deals

Check out the 411 on restaurant, bar, and food happenings in SoCal this week:



Shootz Hawaiian , makers of the popular Hot Kimchi Butter Katsu Sandos and other Hawaiian-inspired street food (pictured above) — including bruleed musubi — recently reopened at Rodeo 39 in Stanton, with a larger location.

, makers of the popular Hot Kimchi Butter Katsu Sandos and other Hawaiian-inspired street food (pictured above) — including bruleed musubi — recently reopened at Rodeo 39 in Stanton, with a larger location. The longtime Westside fav John O’Groats celebrates its 40th anniversary on Saturday, Feb. 26 by offering the first 40 breakfast parties a $40 gift certificate. The restaurant is open daily from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., serving up its favorite items, including Señor Donn's Latino Heat (turkey sausage) burrito, spiced pumpkin pancakes, fried chicken, and buttermilk biscuits from heaven. (h/t The Hollywood Reporter )

celebrates its 40th anniversary on Saturday, Feb. 26 by offering the first 40 breakfast parties a $40 gift certificate. The restaurant is open daily from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., serving up its favorite items, including Señor Donn's Latino Heat (turkey sausage) burrito, spiced pumpkin pancakes, fried chicken, and buttermilk biscuits from heaven. (h/t ) Mardi Gras is Tuesday, March 1, and Little Dom’s in Los Feliz is offering a menu of iconic Cajun and creole-inspired dishes from Saturday, Feb. 26. New Orleans native chef Brandon Boudet offers dishes including shrimp, chicken & andouille gumbo, pork cracklins, soft shell crab po boy, and desserts created by pastry chef Ann Kirk — such as King Cake slices and beignets. The Mardi Gras menu is available for dine-in only.

is offering a menu of iconic Cajun and creole-inspired dishes from Saturday, Feb. 26. New Orleans native chef Brandon Boudet offers dishes including shrimp, chicken & andouille gumbo, pork cracklins, soft shell crab po boy, and desserts created by pastry chef Ann Kirk — such as King Cake slices and beignets. The Mardi Gras menu is available for dine-in only. Sassafras Saloon in Hollywood has its grand reopening with a Mardi Gras party on March 1 from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. (food) and bar until 2 p.m. There’s no cover, and the night features live music by Top Shelf Brass Band, tarot readings, and burlesque performances.

on March 1 from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. (food) and bar until 2 p.m. There’s no cover, and the night features live music by Top Shelf Brass Band, tarot readings, and burlesque performances. The Original Farmers Market at Third and Fairfax celebrates Mardi Gras with live music, entertainment, kid activities — and food. Stop by on Saturday and Sunday (Feb. 26 - 27) from 12 to 4 p.m. and on Fat Tuesday, March 1 as the Gumbo Pot brings back their Beignet Tent. They’re also serving up their down-home Cajun cooking, including jambalaya, gumbo, and po boys throughout the celebration. EB’s Beer and Wine will also be serving up New Orleans’ favorite brew, Abita Beer, for those 21+.

with live music, entertainment, kid activities — and food. Stop by on Saturday and Sunday (Feb. 26 - 27) from 12 to 4 p.m. and on Fat Tuesday, March 1 as the Gumbo Pot brings back their Beignet Tent. They’re also serving up their down-home Cajun cooking, including jambalaya, gumbo, and po boys throughout the celebration. EB’s Beer and Wine will also be serving up New Orleans’ favorite brew, Abita Beer, for those 21+. The Hawaiian cult-favorite Holey Grail Donuts serves up their warm donuts now through Sunday outside of their soon-to-open shop in Santa Monica (2441 Main St.). Holey Grail stands apart from other donut purveyors, as it uses taro as the starch and fries the creations in coconut oil.

serves up their warm donuts now through Sunday outside of their soon-to-open shop in Santa Monica (2441 Main St.). Holey Grail stands apart from other donut purveyors, as it uses taro as the starch and fries the creations in coconut oil. A new 626 Night Market Mini series brings a smaller-scale, open-air food festival to downtown Santa Monica. The first market takes place on Saturday and Sunday, Feb. 26 - 27 from 1 to 10 p.m. at Lot 27, near the Third Street Promenade. Expected vendors include Shake Ramen, Tao’s Bao, Chick N’ Skin, Ghostix, and Rockin’ Gyoza. An alcohol garden will be available for those 21+. Free entry with advanced ticket reservations.

series brings a smaller-scale, open-air food festival to downtown Santa Monica. The first market takes place on Saturday and Sunday, Feb. 26 - 27 from 1 to 10 p.m. at Lot 27, near the Third Street Promenade. Expected vendors include Shake Ramen, Tao’s Bao, Chick N’ Skin, Ghostix, and Rockin’ Gyoza. An alcohol garden will be available for those 21+. Free entry with advanced ticket reservations. Celebrate Black History Month with Brunch 2 Bomb: No Grits, No Glory Edition on Sunday, Feb. 27 at 11 a.m. at L.A. Live X Box Plaza. Presented by Fixins’ Soul Kitchen, there will be food, music, vendors, and games. Food is included in ticket prices, with libations available for sale.

on Sunday, Feb. 27 at 11 a.m. at L.A. Live X Box Plaza. Presented by Fixins’ Soul Kitchen, there will be food, music, vendors, and games. Food is included in ticket prices, with libations available for sale. Selva , a new Colombian-inspired restaurant in Long Beach, serves up both small plates and family-style options. The menu features fried cassava fritters, ceviche, corn arepas, and pork belly chicharron. (h/t The Infatuation )