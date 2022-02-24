The Best Things To Do In LA And SoCal This Weekend: Feb. 25 - 27
Dance to the music of the '90s, '00s, and '10s. Front a band for punk rock karaoke. Catch screenings of queer cinema pioneers. Attend a few festivals. And don't forget to watch a conversation between Fresh Air's Terry Gross and KPCC's Josie Huang.
With COVID-19 variants still out there, in-person events are being canceled or postponed. Please check ahead of time to confirm event status and vaccine/testing requirements for entry.
Friday, Feb. 25: 8 a.m. - 4 p.m.
Callas Rennsport Open House
Callas Rennsport
19080 Hawthorne Blvd., Torrance
The renowned Porsche and BMW service and restoration center opens its doors to the public for a meetup to show some of their current restorations, host presentations, raffle prizes, and offer free breakfast and lunch (while supplies last). The open house is being held the day before the Porsche Literature Show and Swap Meet (focusing on Porsche, vintage VW memorabilia, and collectibles) at the LAX Hilton Hotel on Feb. 26.
COST: FREE; MORE INFO
Friday, Feb. 25: 9:30 p.m.
CLUB Y2K Dance Party
Boardner's
1652 N Cherokee Ave., Hollywood
The dance party is inspired by classics from Missy Elliott to Amy Winehouse and One D. Listen to The Club Decades DJs spinning indoors and out, with live performances by Friends Don’t Die and The Toxhards. The party is 18+.
COST: $10 - $20; MORE INFO
Friday, Feb. 25: 7:30 p.m.
Dancify That!
Museum of Neon Art
216 S. Brand Blvd., Glendale
This seated, in-person event is an NYC-based interpretive dance battle game show that combines improv and a contemporary dance concert. Hosted by Neon Art Museum Director of Education Ben Weber, the show features a panel of comedian judges, DJ TheCainMarko, and some of L.A.’s finest dancers to interpret MONA's glowing collection.
COST: $20; MORE INFO
Friday, Feb. 25: 9 p.m.
Punk Rock Karaoke
Bourbon Room
6356 Hollywood Blvd., 2nd Floor, Hollywood
You’re the singer and backed by a band of pro musicians. Pick from a list of songs and be ready to perform (you’ll have lyrics). The band includes Noodles (The Offspring), Stan Lee (The Dickies), Randy Bradbury (Pennywise), and Darrin Pfeiffer (Goldfinger, Sum 41).COST: $13 - $25; MORE INFO
Friday, Feb. 25 - Saturday, Feb. 26: 7:30 p.m.
Pioneers of Queer Cinema
Billy Wilder Theater at the Hammer Museum
10899 Wilshire Blvd., Los Angeles, CA 90024
The UCLA Film & Television Archive continues its queer cinema series with in-person guests at each program. On Saturday, watch Oblivion, If Every Girl Had a Diary, and The Living End, including a discussion with film producer Marcus Hu, filmmaker Gregg Araki, and actor Mike Dytri with filmmaker Sean Baker. Always on Sunday, Stormé, and Paris is Burning screen on Sunday with in-person guests filmmaker Jennie Livingston (Paris is Burning) and film participants Sol Williams and Freddie Pendavis.
COST: FREE with RSVP; MORE INFO
Saturday, Feb. 26: 3 - 4 p.m.
Fresh Air's Terry Gross & KPCC's Josie Huang: A Virtual Conversation
Virtual
Terry Gross takes center stage in the next installment of 89.3 KPCC’S Public Radio Palooza. The tables are turned, though, as the Fresh Air host is interviewed by KPCC’s award-winning journalist Josie Huang. They’ll discuss what makes a great interview and what happens when things don’t go according to plan.
COST: $30, $120 for VIP tickets; MORE INFO
Saturday, Feb. 26: 11 a.m. - 3:30 p.m.
Prosperity Market
California African American Museum
600 State Dr., Exposition Park
As Black History Month comes to a close, CAAM brings together Black farmers, chefs, and entrepreneurs at the market pop-up. Shop for fruits and veggies, prepared foods, and handcrafted artisan goods. A DJ spins tunes throughout the day, which also features cooking demonstrations, a kids corner, and raffles. There’s an LAFC game in Expo Park at 12:30 p.m., so play your day accordingly. Tell the attendant that you're coming to the museum to ensure $15 parking. (Or take Metro to save the hassle.)
COST: FREE; MORE INFO
Saturday, Feb. 26 - Sunday, Feb. 27: 9 a.m. - 5 p.m.
African American Festival
Aquarium of the Pacific
100 Aquarium Way, Long Beach
Celebrate various African and African American cultures at the 20th annual festival. The weekend features music, dance, storytelling, and historical displays. All activities are included with Aquarium admission.
COST: $26.95 - $36.95; MORE INFO
Saturday, Feb. 26: 11 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.
Lantern Festival 2022
Renée and Henry Segerstrom Concert Hall / Arygos Plaza
Segerstrom Center for the Arts
600 Town Center Drive, Costa Mesa
The Pacific Symphony teams with the South Coast Chinese Cultural Center/Irvine Chinese School to present the annual family-friendly festival that celebrates the Year of the Tiger. The day features music, dance, art-making, riddles, and food throughout the concert hall lobby, inside the concert hall, and on the plaza (3:30 - 4:30 p.m.). Due to venue capacity, admission is on a first-come, first-served basis throughout the event. A ticket does not guarantee immediate admission, but ticket holders will be given priority access. Be sure to print out all print-at-home tickets.
COST: FREE with RSVP; MORE INFO
Sunday, Feb. 27: 11 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.
Small Press Book Festival
Wende Museum
10808 Culver Blvd., Culver City
The festival returns to the museum grounds, featuring more than 20 individual small press publishers. Browse works from undiscovered talents, poetry to novels, both in-person and virtually. (The festival also includes a hybrid program from 12 to 2 p.m. which will be hosted via Zoom, click here to register.)
COST: FREE; MORE INFO
Sunday, Feb. 27: 2:30 p.m.
Three Ages
San Gabriel Mission Playhouse
320 South Mission Dr., San Gabriel
The playhouse kicks off a new season of Silent Sundays with live accompaniment on its 1924 Mighty Wurlitzer theater pipe organ as it screens Buster Keaton's first feature-length film. In the 1923 movie, follow Keaton’s character through the Stone Age, Ancient Rome, and the roaring ’20s as he tries to woo the girl he loves.
COST: $12; MORE INFO
From Sunday, Feb. 27
Dream Team
Museum of Latin American Art (MOLAA)
628 Alamitos Ave., Long Beach
Los Angeles Contemporary Exhibitions and the museum open a new solo exhibition from Salvadoran artist Crack Rodriguez at MOLAA. At the height of the pandemic, Rodríguez organized a hybrid game at MacArthur Park, inviting members of the migrant community to participate in a soccer game. The artist wove dreamcatchers inside a fallen basketball hoop stand and a soccer goal post that were a part of the match. From the experience, Rodriguez created Dream Team, a multimedia installation.
COST: $7 - $10 admission; MORE INFO
Through Saturday, March 5
Potluck
Hashimoto Contemporary
2754 La Cienega Blvd., Suite B, Culver City
At this group exhibition curated by Dasha Matsuura, more than 30 artists explore humanity’s complex association with food and the community created around shared experiences over a meal.
COST: FREE; MORE INFO
Outdoor Pick
Snowy Plover Beach Walk 2022
The Annenberg Community Beach House, in partnership with the Santa Monica and L.A. Audubon societies, presents a guided walk on Sunday, Feb. 27 from 9 to 10:30 a.m. The walk explores the habitat and life cycle of the Snowy Plover, the small white birds who make this stretch of beach in Santa Monica their winter home. Binoculars provided, or bring your own. Registration is required, as space is limited.
Viewing Pick
Cyrano
Director Joe Wright’s take on Edmond Rostand’s classic opens in wide release in theaters Friday, Feb. 25. This musical drama version of the classic tale features Peter Dinklage (without the long nose) as the titular character involved in the heartbreaking love triangle. The music was written by The National’s Aaron and Bryce Dessner, with fellow member Matt Berninger and his wife Carin Besser writing lyrics for the film’s songs. MORE INFO
Dine and Drink Deals
Check out the 411 on restaurant, bar, and food happenings in SoCal this week:
- Shootz Hawaiian, makers of the popular Hot Kimchi Butter Katsu Sandos and other Hawaiian-inspired street food (pictured above) — including bruleed musubi — recently reopened at Rodeo 39 in Stanton, with a larger location.
- The longtime Westside fav John O’Groats celebrates its 40th anniversary on Saturday, Feb. 26 by offering the first 40 breakfast parties a $40 gift certificate. The restaurant is open daily from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., serving up its favorite items, including Señor Donn's Latino Heat (turkey sausage) burrito, spiced pumpkin pancakes, fried chicken, and buttermilk biscuits from heaven. (h/t The Hollywood Reporter)
- Mardi Gras is Tuesday, March 1, and Little Dom’s in Los Feliz is offering a menu of iconic Cajun and creole-inspired dishes from Saturday, Feb. 26. New Orleans native chef Brandon Boudet offers dishes including shrimp, chicken & andouille gumbo, pork cracklins, soft shell crab po boy, and desserts created by pastry chef Ann Kirk — such as King Cake slices and beignets. The Mardi Gras menu is available for dine-in only.
- Sassafras Saloon in Hollywood has its grand reopening with a Mardi Gras party on March 1 from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. (food) and bar until 2 p.m. There’s no cover, and the night features live music by Top Shelf Brass Band, tarot readings, and burlesque performances.
- The Original Farmers Market at Third and Fairfax celebrates Mardi Gras with live music, entertainment, kid activities — and food. Stop by on Saturday and Sunday (Feb. 26 - 27) from 12 to 4 p.m. and on Fat Tuesday, March 1 as the Gumbo Pot brings back their Beignet Tent. They’re also serving up their down-home Cajun cooking, including jambalaya, gumbo, and po boys throughout the celebration. EB’s Beer and Wine will also be serving up New Orleans’ favorite brew, Abita Beer, for those 21+.
- The Hawaiian cult-favorite Holey Grail Donuts serves up their warm donuts now through Sunday outside of their soon-to-open shop in Santa Monica (2441 Main St.). Holey Grail stands apart from other donut purveyors, as it uses taro as the starch and fries the creations in coconut oil.
- A new 626 Night Market Mini series brings a smaller-scale, open-air food festival to downtown Santa Monica. The first market takes place on Saturday and Sunday, Feb. 26 - 27 from 1 to 10 p.m. at Lot 27, near the Third Street Promenade. Expected vendors include Shake Ramen, Tao’s Bao, Chick N’ Skin, Ghostix, and Rockin’ Gyoza. An alcohol garden will be available for those 21+. Free entry with advanced ticket reservations.
- Celebrate Black History Month with Brunch 2 Bomb: No Grits, No Glory Edition on Sunday, Feb. 27 at 11 a.m. at L.A. Live X Box Plaza. Presented by Fixins’ Soul Kitchen, there will be food, music, vendors, and games. Food is included in ticket prices, with libations available for sale.
- Selva, a new Colombian-inspired restaurant in Long Beach, serves up both small plates and family-style options. The menu features fried cassava fritters, ceviche, corn arepas, and pork belly chicharron. (h/t The Infatuation)