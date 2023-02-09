Best Things To Do This Weekend in Los Angeles And SoCal: Feb. 10 - 12
Hear doomed Valentines' stories. Shop and browse at an antiquarian book fair. View a protest art show at Subliminal Projects. Screen films at the 31st Annual Pan African Film Festival.
Events
Friday, Feb 10 - Sunday, Feb. 26
Astaire Dances
Two California Plaza
350 S. Grand Ave., 28th Floor, downtown L.A.
American Contemporary Ballet returns with its popular Valentine’s show Astaire Dances. The show pays tribute to Hollywood’s golden age and the genius of dancer Fred Astaire. Enjoy cocktails, live music and an evening of Astaire-inspired ballet, with an opening set of comedy from Brian Kiley. Opening night and Valentine’s Day performances include Champagne receptions.
COST: $60 - $130; MORE INFO
Friday, Feb. 10, Saturday, Feb. 11 and Tuesday, Feb. 14; 8 p.m.
Bloody Valentines Series
Million Dollar Theatre
307 S. Broadway, downtown L.A.
Street Food Cinema presents a “Bloody Valentines” series of movies and a vampire-themed cabaret for the love holiday. Doors open at 6 for entertainment. On Friday, actress Marguerite Moreau joins for pre-show Q&A before a screening of the cult classic Queen of the Damned. Cabaret Versatile will perform prior to the screenings on Feb. 11 and 14 of Bram’s Stoker’s Dracula and Jennifer’s Body, respectively. Beer, wine, and specialty cocktails along with concessions will be available for purchase. Food from the nearby Grand Central Market will be allowed inside the theater. 21+.
COST: $25 - $36; MORE INFO
Friday, Feb. 10; 7 p.m.
Open House @ CAAM
California African American Museum
600 State Dr., Exposition Park
Our friends at KCRW are holding an open house at CAAM featuring an evening of music, art and good vibes. Listen to tunes spun by KCRW DJs Francesca Harding and Tyler Boudreaux, explore the exhibition Adee Roberson and Azikiwe Mohammed: because i am that and sip and snack from food trucks and the beer garden.
COST: FREE; MORE INFO
Friday, Feb. 10; 8:30 p.m.
When Harry Met Sally
Electric Dusk Drive-In
236 N. Central Ave., Glendale
Watch Rob Reiner’s 1989 classic rom-com starring Billy Crystal and Meg Ryan as friends who turn into lovers. The screenplay was written by Nora Ephron. You must purchase a car ticket to enter the drive-in ($20).
COST: $8 - $75; MORE INFO
Friday, Feb. 10 - Sunday, Feb. 12
55th California International Antiquarian Book Fair
Pasadena Convention Center
300 East Green St., Pasadena
More than 120 exhibitors unite for the first major book fair of 2023, with manuscripts, first editions, children’s books, maps, autographs and ephemera for show and sale. Special collection exhibitions focus on James Bond memorabilia, west coast cuisine expert Helen Brown, Sherlock Holmes, ukuleles and Southern California Women Bookmakers.
COST: $10 - $25; MORE INFO
Through Monday, Feb. 20
Pan African Film Festival
Cinemark Baldwin Hills Crenshaw and XD
4020 Marlton Ave., Baldwin Hills Crenshaw
Now in its 31st year, the festival champions the work of Black filmmakers and stories. This year’s festival includes more than 150 films from 40 countries, including 50 world and 22 North American premieres. The festival opens tonight (Feb. 9) with Chevalier at the Directors Guild of America. Directed by Stephen Williams, the film tracks the story of Joseph Bologne, Chevalier de Saint-Georges, an 18th century violinist-composer and fencer. (Opening night tickets are $125 and include the afterparty).
COST: $6 - $545; MORE INFO
Saturday, Feb. 11; 7 p.m.
Mortified: Doomed Valentines Show
Dynasty Typewriter
2511 Wilshire Blvd., Westlake
Attend a special romance edition of Mortified, and relive all the heartache of adolescent love as adults share their embarrassing excerpts from their diaries, love letters, poems, song lyrics ... in front of total strangers. Ages 18+.
COST: $20 - $30, $15 livestream; MORE INFO
Saturday, Feb. 11 - March 26
26th Annual Masters of the American West
Autry Museum of the American West
4700 Western Heritage Way, Griffith Park
View works from more than 55 artists, creating paintings, mixed media and sculptures. If you’re interested in buying one of the pieces, then consider joining an evening of live entertainment, cocktails and art at the Masters of the American West Sale and Soiree on Feb. 25.
COST: $6 - $14 admission; MORE INFO
Saturday, Feb. 11 - Saturday, March 25
Visual Language: The Art of Protest
Subliminal Projects
1331 W. Sunset Blvd., Echo Park
The exhibition features a selection of artists whose practices challenge the systemic corruption imposed by those in power. From the gallery: “The tone of the works ranges from political, ironic, typographic, autonomous, and abstract, collectively serving as a beacon of resistance, awakening, and a confrontation of regressive politics.” For the exhibition’s duration, 10% of all proceeds will be donated to Amnesty International and Inner-City Arts. Opening reception takes place on Saturday from 7 to 10 p.m.
COST: FREE; MORE INFO
Saturday, Feb. 11; 7 p.m.
Go Fact Yourself LIVE
The Crawford Family Forum
474 S. Raymond Ave., Pasadena,
LAist hosts another live-in-person, podcast recording of Go Fact Yourself — “the podcast where we quiz the smartest celebrities we know, and find out why they love what they love.” Hosts J. Keith van Straaten and Helen Hong welcomes comedy writer and actor Bruce Vilanch and writer/actor/comedian Josefina López, plus super-secret special experts to try to stump them in their self-proclaimed areas of expertise. Please bring your COVID vaccination card (paper or digital).
COST: FREE - $15; MORE INFO
Sunday, Feb. 12; 1 p.m.
Don’t Tell My Mother!
Dynasty Typewriter
2511 Wilshire Blvd., Westlake
The live storytelling show (featuring true tales that mom should never hear) is an alternative to Sunday’s Super Bowl. Listen to stories from Ilia Isorelys Paulino, Alexis G. Zall, Oscar Montoya, Ivy Le and Dylan Adler. Hosted by Nikki Levy and music by Abby Posner.
COST: $25 - $30; MORE INFO
Sunday, Feb. 12; 9:30 p.m.
John Early Live!
Teragram Ballroom
1234 W. 7th St., downtown L.A.
Join actor and comedian John Early for a post-Super Bowl evening of music and musings with guests Michael Hesslein and Vicky with a V. All ages.
COST: $35; MORE INFO
Outdoor Pick
River Sessions - Mile 47: 11:11 Projects | Murals in Reseda
In case you missed the first LA River Public Art Project’s guided walk last month, join them this Saturday, Feb. 11 (and each second Saturday of the month) for another exploration of the LA River, art, culture and place. River Sessions are led by Indigenous leaders and local artists visiting both celebrated and lesser-known cultural sites on and near the river. This weekend, the woman-led creative collective 11:11 Projects will guide a walk around Reseda to view eight recently completed murals with each artist talking about their work. The six-mile route round trip walk visits the Aliso Creek confluence through Reseda Park. Tickets: $29-$35.
Viewing Pick
Rihanna at the Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show
Ok, so some people might be interested in the football game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles. But we’re more excited about the Rihanna concert at halftime. Last year, she released the single “Lift Me Up” for the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever soundtrack — her first new music since the release of Anti in 2016. The game starts at 3:30 p.m. PT.
Dine and Drink Deals
Here are a few dine and drink deals to indulge in this week.
- Smorgasburg's Super Vegan Sunday returns this week (Feb. 12) after a three-year hiatus. The day features the four finalists from LA Taco's Vegan Taco Madness as well as special vegan pop-up vendors including Veggietize Me and Wolfie’s Hot Chicken. The market isn’t going entirely vegan, so vegetarians and omnivores are also welcome.
- Benny Boy Brewing in Lincoln Heights hosts a Meet the Makers & Bottle Release event on Saturday, Feb. 11 from 2 to 5 p.m. for the launch of Harvest Handshake, a sparkling rosé cider created in collaboration with Pali Wine Co. Enjoy a flight of four tasters — cider, co-ferments and wines — while learning how swapping apples and grapes led to the creation of two hybrid drinks. Tickets to the tasting experience are $20. 21+ only. (If you can’t make this week’s event, there’s another tasting at Pali Wine on Feb. 18.)
- Pijja Palace in Echo Park holds an ultimate tasting menu for the Super Bowl starting at 3 p.m. Reservations are $85 per person and include dosa onion rings, a choice of achaari buffalo wings or potato sliders, baked malai ziti, a choice of chili pizza or a chutney pizza and s’mores.
- CicLAvia has partnered with Los Angeles Ale Works to kick off its 2023 season and launch a West Coast IPA named: seek-la-VEE-ah. The launch party is being held on Friday, Feb. 10 from 5 to 10 p.m. at Los Angeles Ale Works at The Ivy Station Complex in Culver City. A portion of the proceeds from the event and future sales of seek-la-VEE-ah will be donated to CicLAvia. Free admission. All ages welcome. The event is being held in conjunction with the Culver City Arts District Night Market.
- On Saturday, Feb. 11, goodboybob holds a wine tasting event called “Boozy Bob - Wine for Lovers” in Santa Monica from 12 to 5 p.m. Tickets are $25 per person and includes four wines from four different ‘dynamic duos’ in wine. Use the discount code "boozy5" to get $5 dollars off presale tickets.
- The Abbey in West Hollywood holds a giant watch party for the Super Bowl — and especially Rihanna’s halftime show — on Sunday. Indulge (responsibly) in drink specials from EFFEN Vodka, Casamigos and Hennessy with VIP tables available for bottle service and large groups.
- On Saturday, Feb. 11, World Chocolate Masters Champion Elias Läderach of Switzerland’s LäderachChocolate comes to Westfield Topanga to host a chocolate tasting experience. He’ll show how premium chocolate is made and how to experience chocolate through the five senses. A select few guests to will be able to experience the chocolate first-hand. Demonstrations at 2 p.m. and 5 p.m.
- Mo’s House of Axe in Koreatown holds a Burger, Bourbon and Beer Super Bowl special for $30 on game day. Walk-ins and reservations are welcome
