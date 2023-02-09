Best Things To Do This Weekend in Los Angeles And SoCal: Feb. 10 - 12

Dear reader, we're asking you to help us keep local news available for all. Your tax-deductible financial support keeps our stories free to read, instead of hidden behind paywalls. We believe when reliable local reporting is widely available, the entire community benefits. Thank you for investing in your neighborhood.

Hear doomed Valentines' stories. Shop and browse at an antiquarian book fair. View a protest art show at Subliminal Projects. Screen films at the 31st Annual Pan African Film Festival.



Events

Friday, Feb 10 - Sunday, Feb. 26

Astaire Dances

Two California Plaza

350 S. Grand Ave., 28th Floor, downtown L.A.

American Contemporary Ballet returns with its popular Valentine’s show Astaire Dances. The show pays tribute to Hollywood’s golden age and the genius of dancer Fred Astaire. Enjoy cocktails, live music and an evening of Astaire-inspired ballet, with an opening set of comedy from Brian Kiley. Opening night and Valentine’s Day performances include Champagne receptions.

COST: $60 - $130; MORE INFO

Friday, Feb. 10, Saturday, Feb. 11 and Tuesday, Feb. 14; 8 p.m.

Bloody Valentines Series

Million Dollar Theatre

307 S. Broadway, downtown L.A.

Street Food Cinema presents a “Bloody Valentines” series of movies and a vampire-themed cabaret for the love holiday. Doors open at 6 for entertainment. On Friday, actress Marguerite Moreau joins for pre-show Q&A before a screening of the cult classic Queen of the Damned. Cabaret Versatile will perform prior to the screenings on Feb. 11 and 14 of Bram’s Stoker’s Dracula and Jennifer’s Body, respectively. Beer, wine, and specialty cocktails along with concessions will be available for purchase. Food from the nearby Grand Central Market will be allowed inside the theater. 21+.

COST: $25 - $36; MORE INFO

Friday, Feb. 10; 7 p.m.

Open House @ CAAM

California African American Museum

600 State Dr., Exposition Park

Our friends at KCRW are holding an open house at CAAM featuring an evening of music, art and good vibes. Listen to tunes spun by KCRW DJs Francesca Harding and Tyler Boudreaux, explore the exhibition Adee Roberson and Azikiwe Mohammed: because i am that and sip and snack from food trucks and the beer garden.

COST: FREE; MORE INFO

Friday, Feb. 10; 8:30 p.m.

When Harry Met Sally

El﻿ectric Dusk Drive-In

236 N. Central Ave., Glendale

Watch Rob Reiner’s 1989 classic rom-com starring Billy Crystal and Meg Ryan as friends who turn into lovers. The screenplay was written by Nora Ephron. You must purchase a car ticket to enter the drive-in ($20).

COST: $8 - $75; MORE INFO

The California International Antiquarian Book Fair takes place at the Pasadena Convention Center on Feb. 10 - 12. (Courtesy of the California International Antiquarian Book Fair)

Friday, Feb. 10 - Sunday, Feb. 12

55th California International Antiquarian Book Fair

Pasadena Convention Center

300 East Green St., Pasadena

More than 120 exhibitors unite for the first major book fair of 2023, with manuscripts, first editions, children’s books, maps, autographs and ephemera for show and sale. Special collection exhibitions focus on James Bond memorabilia, west coast cuisine expert Helen Brown, Sherlock Holmes, ukuleles and Southern California Women Bookmakers.

COST: $10 - $25; MORE INFO

Through Monday, Feb. 20

Pan African Film Festival

Cinemark Baldwin Hills Crenshaw and XD

4020 Marlton Ave., Baldwin Hills Crenshaw

Now in its 31st year, the festival champions the work of Black filmmakers and stories. This year’s festival includes more than 150 films from 40 countries, including 50 world and 22 North American premieres. The festival opens tonight (Feb. 9) with Chevalier at the Directors Guild of America. Directed by Stephen Williams, the film tracks the story of Joseph Bologne, Chevalier de Saint-Georges, an 18th century violinist-composer and fencer. (Opening night tickets are $125 and include the afterparty).

COST: $6 - $545; MORE INFO

Saturday, Feb. 11; 7 p.m.

Mortified: Doomed Valentines Show

Dynasty Typewriter

2511 Wilshire Blvd., Westlake

Attend a special romance edition of Mortified, and relive all the heartache of adolescent love as adults share their embarrassing excerpts from their diaries, love letters, poems, song lyrics ... in front of total strangers. Ages 18+.

COST: $20 - $30, $15 livestream; MORE INFO

Saturday, Feb. 11 - March 26

26th Annual Masters of the American West

Autry Museum of the American West

4700 Western Heritage Way, Griffith Park

View works from more than 55 artists, creating paintings, mixed media and sculptures. If you’re interested in buying one of the pieces, then consider joining an evening of live entertainment, cocktails and art at the Masters of the American West Sale and Soiree on Feb. 25.

COST: $6 - $14 admission; MORE INFO

Saturday, Feb. 11 - Saturday, March 25

Visual Language: The Art of Protest

Subliminal Projects

1331 W. Sunset Blvd., Echo Park

The exhibition features a selection of artists whose practices challenge the systemic corruption imposed by those in power. From the gallery: “The tone of the works ranges from political, ironic, typographic, autonomous, and abstract, collectively serving as a beacon of resistance, awakening, and a confrontation of regressive politics.” For the exhibition’s duration, 10% of all proceeds will be donated to Amnesty International and Inner-City Arts. Opening reception takes place on Saturday from 7 to 10 p.m.

COST: FREE; MORE INFO

Saturday, Feb. 11; 7 p.m.

Go Fact Yourself LIVE

The Crawford Family Forum

474 S. Raymond Ave., Pasadena,

LAist hosts another live-in-person, podcast recording of Go Fact Yourself — “the podcast where we quiz the smartest celebrities we know, and find out why they love what they love.” Hosts J. Keith van Straaten and Helen Hong welcomes comedy writer and actor Bruce Vilanch and writer/actor/comedian Josefina López, plus super-secret special experts to try to stump them in their self-proclaimed areas of expertise. Please bring your COVID vaccination card (paper or digital).

COST: FREE - $15; MORE INFO

Sunday, Feb. 12; 1 p.m.

Don’t Tell My Mother!

Dynasty Typewriter

2511 Wilshire Blvd., Westlake

The live storytelling show (featuring true tales that mom should never hear) is an alternative to Sunday’s Super Bowl. Listen to stories from Ilia Isorelys Paulino, Alexis G. Zall, Oscar Montoya, Ivy Le and Dylan Adler. Hosted by Nikki Levy and music by Abby Posner.

COST: $25 - $30; MORE INFO

Sunday, Feb. 12; 9:30 p.m.

John Early Live!

Teragram Ballroom

1234 W. 7th St., downtown L.A.

Join actor and comedian John Early for a post-Super Bowl evening of music and musings with guests Michael Hesslein and Vicky with a V. All ages.

COST: $35; MORE INFO

River Sessions, a new series exploring art, culture, and place along the LA River produced by LA River Public Art Project, continues this weekend in Reseda. (Erick Iñiguez)

Outdoor Pick

River Sessions - Mile 47: 11:11 Projects | Murals in Reseda

In case you missed the first LA River Public Art Project’s guided walk last month, join them this Saturday, Feb. 11 (and each second Saturday of the month) for another exploration of the LA River, art, culture and place. River Sessions are led by Indigenous leaders and local artists visiting both celebrated and lesser-known cultural sites on and near the river. This weekend, the woman-led creative collective 11:11 Projects will guide a walk around Reseda to view eight recently completed murals with each artist talking about their work. The six-mile route round trip walk visits the Aliso Creek confluence through Reseda Park. Tickets: $29-$35.

Viewing Pick

Rihanna at the Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show

Ok, so some people might be interested in the football game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles. But we’re more excited about the Rihanna concert at halftime. Last year, she released the single “Lift Me Up” for the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever soundtrack — her first new music since the release of Anti in 2016. The game starts at 3:30 p.m. PT.

B'ivrit, the vegan Israeli food purveyor, is at Smorgasburg LA this weekend for Super Vegan Sunday. (Courtesy of Smorgasburg LA)

Dine and Drink Deals

Here are a few dine and drink deals to indulge in this week.

