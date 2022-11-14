Best Things To Do This Week In Los Angeles And SoCal: Nov. 14 - 17

Dear reader, we're asking for your help to keep local reporting available for all. Your financial support keeps stories like this one free to read, instead of hidden behind paywalls. We believe when reliable local reporting is widely available, the entire community benefits. Thank you for investing in your neighborhood.

Listen to women in the restaurant industry talk about “audacity.” Support Messhall Kitchen’s first film festival. Listen to Rachel Bloom try out new material. Take advantage of MOCA’s later Thursday nights.



Events

Monday, Nov. 14; 8 p.m.

The Milk Carton Kids’ Sad Songs Comedy Hour

Largo at the Coronet

366 N. La Cienega Blvd., Beverly Grove

Join the folk duo the Milk Carton Kids for a night of music and comedy with guests including John C. Reilly and Mae Martin.

COST: $35 + fees; MORE INFO

Monday, Nov. 14; 4 p.m.

RE:Her: On Audacity

Yellow Café and Veuve Clicquot Solaire Culture Exhibition

468 North Rodeo Dr., Beverly Hills

The Veuve Clicquot Solaire Culture Exhibit remains on view through Nov. 17, and as part of its programming, RE:Her hosts a talk “On Audacity” with RE:Her members Heather Sperling (Botanica), Bricia Lopez (Guelaguetza) and Ellen Bennett (Hedley & Bennett). They’ll discuss the audacity that led them into the culinary space, take risks, and shape the conversation about restaurants, food and cooking. Guests can dine at the Yellow Cafe before or after the talk with all proceeds benefitting RE:Her. This event and space is 21+.=

COST: FREE with RSVP; MORE INFO

Monday, Nov. 14; 7:30 p.m.

Mermaid Comedy Hour

The Improv - Lab

8162 Melrose Ave., Beverly Grove

The woman-centric comedy show celebrates its seventh anniversary this month, and producers and hosts Valerie Tosi and Joleen Lunzer have a great night planned. The November lineup features Beth Stelling, Mo Welch, Helen Hong, Aisha Alfa, Andy Erikson and Erin Tracy. The night also features drop-in guests, prizes and surprises.

COST: $12+ two-item minimum; MORE INFO

Mondays and Wednesdays, Nov. 14, 16, 28 and 30 at 6 p.m.

Messhall Film Fest

Messhall Kitchen

500 Los Feliz Blvd., Los Feliz

The neighborhood eatery hosts screenings of eight short films entirely created by Messhall staff and regular patrons from the film industry. Each short was shot during the course of one night within the walls of the restaurant.

COST: FREE admission, eats and drinks not included; MORE INFO

Monday, Nov. 14; 7:30 p.m.

On the Front Lines of Democracy

Mark Taper Auditorium, Central Library

630 W. 5th St., Los Angeles

ALOUD welcomes Joel Simon, co-author of The Infodemic, and Heidi Ewing and Rachel Grady, directors of the HBO documentary Endangered, for a discussion on how alternative facts (lies), censorship and attacks on journalists are endangering democracy in the U.S. and the rest of the world.

COST: FREE with RSVP; MORE INFO

Tuesday, Nov. 15; 10 p.m.

Rachel Bloom Tries Out Her New Special And Let’s See What Happens!

Dynasty Typewriter

2511 Wilshire Blvd., Westlake

The co-creator and star of Crazy Ex-Girlfriend and more recently of Hulu’s Reboot returns to the Dynasty’s stage to test out new material. 18+

COST: $30 - $35; MORE INFO

Watch a live taping of 'One For the Books' with your bookish bestie Traci Thomas. (Claire Leahy/The Stacks)

Wednesday, Nov. 16; 7 p.m.

One For The Books

Crawford Family Forum

474 S. Raymond Ave., Pasadena

The new literary series provides hot takes on the written word: novels, nonfiction, screenplays. Hosted by Traci Thomas, creator and host of The Stacks podcast, the first-ever show features guests Sam Sanders, the host of Vulture’s Into It podcast and Danyel Smith, former editor-in-chief of Vibe magazine and author of Shine Bright: A Very Personal History of Black Women in Pop.

COST: Free - $12; MORE INFO

City Girls headline Billboard Live: R&B/Hip-Hop. (Courtesy of Billboard)

Thursday, Nov. 17; 10 p.m. doors

Billboard Live: R&B/Hip-Hop

Academy LA

6021 Hollywood Blvd., Hollywood

To celebrate the unveiling of Billboard’s R&B/Hip-Hop Power Players list and issue, Billboard holds a launch party featuring performances by City Girls and Flo Milli. This event is 21+.

COST: $50; MORE INFO

Thursday Nights

Together Thursdays

MOCA Grand, 250 South Grand Ave. downtown L.A.

MOCA Geffen Contemporary, 152 North Central Ave., downtown L.A.

The museum now offers extended hours at both locations until 8 p.m. along with free shuttles running every 20 minutes between 4 and 8 p.m. Check out current exhibitions, including Judith F. Baca: World Wall, Garrett Bradley: American Rhapsody, Tala Madani: Biscuits and Henry Taylor: B Side and programming. Nearby museums The Broad Museum and the Japanese American National Museum (JANM) are also open until 8 p.m. on Thursdays.

COST: FREE; MORE INFO

Thursday, Nov. 17 (opening day)

Titanic: The Exhibition

Beverly Event Venue

4327 Beverly Blvd., East Hollywood

The largest immersive touring Titanic exhibition opens in L.A. this week, giving visitors a chance to explore the ill-fated ship and the stories of its passengers and crew. Look inside immersive re-creations of the ship’s interior, view hundreds of artifacts that survived the sinking of the Titanic and sister ships, as well as props and costumes from the James Cameron’s 1997 blockbuster film.

COST: Tickets start at $29.50; MORE INFO

Various dates through Saturday, Dec. 17; 8 p.m.

Love’s Labour's Lost: A Puppet Play With People

The Garage Theatre

251 E 7th St., Long Beach

This Shakespeare production, which features humans and puppets, follows the King of Navarre and his complement who have sworn off women for three years in order to study and fast. When the Princess of France and her ladies arrive, their fealty to the oath is tested.

COST: $18 - $30; MORE INFO

Viewing Pick

Fleishman Is in Trouble

Writer and journalist Taffy Brodesser-Akner pens the FX/Hulu adaptation of her 2019 novel Fleishman is in Trouble . The eight-episode limited series stars Jesse Eisenberg and Claire Danes as a Manhattan couple in the throes of a divorce, with Lizzy Caplan and Adam Brody playing Fleishman's best friends. The show premieres Nov. 17 on Hulu.

The Kebab Shop’s Northridge location is now open and they’ll be hosting a grand opening event on Saturday, Nov. 19 where guests will receive a free wrap from 12 to 3 p.m. (Courtesy of the Kebab Shop)

Dine and Drink Deals

