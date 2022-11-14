Best Things To Do This Week In Los Angeles And SoCal: Nov. 14 - 17
Listen to women in the restaurant industry talk about “audacity.” Support Messhall Kitchen’s first film festival. Listen to Rachel Bloom try out new material. Take advantage of MOCA’s later Thursday nights.
Events
Monday, Nov. 14; 8 p.m.
The Milk Carton Kids’ Sad Songs Comedy Hour
Largo at the Coronet
366 N. La Cienega Blvd., Beverly Grove
Join the folk duo the Milk Carton Kids for a night of music and comedy with guests including John C. Reilly and Mae Martin.
COST: $35 + fees; MORE INFO
Monday, Nov. 14; 4 p.m.
RE:Her: On Audacity
Yellow Café and Veuve Clicquot Solaire Culture Exhibition
468 North Rodeo Dr., Beverly Hills
The Veuve Clicquot Solaire Culture Exhibit remains on view through Nov. 17, and as part of its programming, RE:Her hosts a talk “On Audacity” with RE:Her members Heather Sperling (Botanica), Bricia Lopez (Guelaguetza) and Ellen Bennett (Hedley & Bennett). They’ll discuss the audacity that led them into the culinary space, take risks, and shape the conversation about restaurants, food and cooking. Guests can dine at the Yellow Cafe before or after the talk with all proceeds benefitting RE:Her. This event and space is 21+.=
COST: FREE with RSVP; MORE INFO
Monday, Nov. 14; 7:30 p.m.
Mermaid Comedy Hour
The Improv - Lab
8162 Melrose Ave., Beverly Grove
The woman-centric comedy show celebrates its seventh anniversary this month, and producers and hosts Valerie Tosi and Joleen Lunzer have a great night planned. The November lineup features Beth Stelling, Mo Welch, Helen Hong, Aisha Alfa, Andy Erikson and Erin Tracy. The night also features drop-in guests, prizes and surprises.
COST: $12+ two-item minimum; MORE INFO
Mondays and Wednesdays, Nov. 14, 16, 28 and 30 at 6 p.m.
Messhall Film Fest
Messhall Kitchen
500 Los Feliz Blvd., Los Feliz
The neighborhood eatery hosts screenings of eight short films entirely created by Messhall staff and regular patrons from the film industry. Each short was shot during the course of one night within the walls of the restaurant.
COST: FREE admission, eats and drinks not included; MORE INFO
Monday, Nov. 14; 7:30 p.m.
On the Front Lines of Democracy
Mark Taper Auditorium, Central Library
630 W. 5th St., Los Angeles
ALOUD welcomes Joel Simon, co-author of The Infodemic, and Heidi Ewing and Rachel Grady, directors of the HBO documentary Endangered, for a discussion on how alternative facts (lies), censorship and attacks on journalists are endangering democracy in the U.S. and the rest of the world.
COST: FREE with RSVP; MORE INFO
Tuesday, Nov. 15; 10 p.m.
Rachel Bloom Tries Out Her New Special And Let’s See What Happens!
Dynasty Typewriter
2511 Wilshire Blvd., Westlake
The co-creator and star of Crazy Ex-Girlfriend and more recently of Hulu’s Reboot returns to the Dynasty’s stage to test out new material. 18+
COST: $30 - $35; MORE INFO
Wednesday, Nov. 16; 7 p.m.
One For The Books
Crawford Family Forum
474 S. Raymond Ave., Pasadena
The new literary series provides hot takes on the written word: novels, nonfiction, screenplays. Hosted by Traci Thomas, creator and host of The Stacks podcast, the first-ever show features guests Sam Sanders, the host of Vulture’s Into It podcast and Danyel Smith, former editor-in-chief of Vibe magazine and author of Shine Bright: A Very Personal History of Black Women in Pop.
COST: Free - $12; MORE INFO
Thursday, Nov. 17; 10 p.m. doors
Billboard Live: R&B/Hip-Hop
Academy LA
6021 Hollywood Blvd., Hollywood
To celebrate the unveiling of Billboard’s R&B/Hip-Hop Power Players list and issue, Billboard holds a launch party featuring performances by City Girls and Flo Milli. This event is 21+.
COST: $50; MORE INFO
Thursday Nights
Together Thursdays
MOCA Grand, 250 South Grand Ave. downtown L.A.
MOCA Geffen Contemporary, 152 North Central Ave., downtown L.A.
The museum now offers extended hours at both locations until 8 p.m. along with free shuttles running every 20 minutes between 4 and 8 p.m. Check out current exhibitions, including Judith F. Baca: World Wall, Garrett Bradley: American Rhapsody, Tala Madani: Biscuits and Henry Taylor: B Side and programming. Nearby museums The Broad Museum and the Japanese American National Museum (JANM) are also open until 8 p.m. on Thursdays.
COST: FREE; MORE INFO
Thursday, Nov. 17 (opening day)
Titanic: The Exhibition
Beverly Event Venue
4327 Beverly Blvd., East Hollywood
The largest immersive touring Titanic exhibition opens in L.A. this week, giving visitors a chance to explore the ill-fated ship and the stories of its passengers and crew. Look inside immersive re-creations of the ship’s interior, view hundreds of artifacts that survived the sinking of the Titanic and sister ships, as well as props and costumes from the James Cameron’s 1997 blockbuster film.
COST: Tickets start at $29.50; MORE INFO
Various dates through Saturday, Dec. 17; 8 p.m.
Love’s Labour's Lost: A Puppet Play With People
The Garage Theatre
251 E 7th St., Long Beach
This Shakespeare production, which features humans and puppets, follows the King of Navarre and his complement who have sworn off women for three years in order to study and fast. When the Princess of France and her ladies arrive, their fealty to the oath is tested.
COST: $18 - $30; MORE INFO
Viewing Pick
Fleishman Is in Trouble
Writer and journalist Taffy Brodesser-Akner pens the FX/Hulu adaptation of her 2019 novel Fleishman is in Trouble. The eight-episode limited series stars Jesse Eisenberg and Claire Danes as a Manhattan couple in the throes of a divorce, with Lizzy Caplan and Adam Brody playing Fleishman's best friends. The show premieres Nov. 17 on Hulu.
Dine and Drink Deals
Check out the 411 on restaurant, bar, and food happenings in SoCal this week:
- The fast-casual restaurant The Kebab Shop opened its fourth L.A. location in Northridge (19545 Nordhoff St.) last week. The new location serves up the popular San Diego Wrap, filled with a kebab choice (chicken, lamb or beef), fries, feta cheese, garlic yogurt, greens, tomato-cucumber, and pickled red onions as well as saffron rice, falafel, spicy hummus and kale and quinoa salad, and house-made sauces. They’re holding a grand opening on Saturday, Nov. 19 where guests receive a free wrap from 12 to 3:00 p.m.
- Eataly LA Restaurant Fest continues through Nov. 20, offering a “Guilty Pleasures” menu that features 'Three Grams of Happiness' (black and white truffle supplements) to caviar ‘bumps’ at Terra, and other menu items including Manzo e Tartufo, Caviale e burrata. Plus order two-course menus at Eataly’s restaurants starting at $19 and wines by the glass for $10.
- Grandmaster Recorders’ head chef Blake Shailes teams with Australian chef Mark Best for a $95 five-course dinner menu celebrating Margra Lamb, with an optional wine pairing available. Menu highlights include Margra Sichuan-style lamb tartare and Margra lamb rack and slow-cooked lamb shoulder.
- Bluewater Grill Redondo Beach at King Harbor offers lobster pot pie as its Second Tuesday Tasting on Tuesday, Nov. 15. (They moved it back a week to encourage people to vote on Election Day.) The signature entrée is served with a choice of New England Chowder or Caesar Salad and paired with Chalk Hill Sonoma Chardonnay glasses and Four Graces Willamette Valley Washington Pinot Noir. $55.
- For one night only on Nov. 15, Shake Shack collaborates with chef Enrique Olvera of Pujol for a three-course dining experience ($75). The menu features the ant burger, topped with Chicatana ant mayo, as the main course. Additional courses include a corn husk meringue shake, sweet potato fries with guacachile salsa and a potato and broccoli cream tamal. Inquire about the waitlist.
- Caldo Verde, located in the Downtown L.A. Proper Hotel, holds an evening inspired by Tanya Holland’s California Soul cookbook on Thursday, Nov. 17. The Oakland-based chef’s menu includes a fried artichoke po’boy, gumbo z’herbes with Dungeness crab and prawns, sorghum and cinnamon-glazed pork loin.