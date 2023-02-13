Best Things To Do This Week in Los Angeles And SoCal: Feb. 13 - 16
Visit a number of art fairs this week in Los Angeles, including Frieze, Felix, the L.A. Art Show and SPRING/Break. Check out ways to celebrate Valentine’s Day on the cheap. Attend a virtual conversation with Cornel West.
Events
Monday, Feb. 13 - Tuesday, Feb. 14; 8 p.m.
An Evening with John Legend: a Night of Songs and Stories
Walt Disney Concert Hall
111 S. Grand Ave., downtown L.A.
Legend’s solo shows feature reimaginings of his greatest hits as well as cuts from his latest album Legend (Piano Solo Version).
COST: $89 - $299; MORE INFO
Tuesday, Feb. 14; 7:30 p.m.
Now, Voyager!
Academy Museum — David Geffen Theater
6067 Wilshire Blvd., Mid-Wilshire
The Academy’s Costume Designers Branch selected this Bette Davis film (directed by Irving Rapper) to showcase the costume designs of three-time Oscar winner Orry-Kelly (An American in Paris, Some Like It Hot). Davis stars as Charlotte Vale, an unhappy spinster daughter of an emotionally abusive mother (Gladys Cooper). Charlotte comes into her own with the help of a therapist (Claude Rains) and a married man (Paul Henreid) and his daughter.
COST: $5 - $10; MORE INFO
Tuesday, Feb. 14; 8:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.
Getting Married on Valentine’s Day
The Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk
12400 Imperial Highway, Norwalk
If you are so moved that you want to get married on Valentine’s Day, L.A. County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk (RR/CC) Dean C. Logan announced the RR/CC will perform walk-in, same-day marriage licenses and civil ceremonies at the Norwalk headquarters (only). Appointments are required at the branch office locations. Couples are encouraged to complete the online Marriage License Application before they visit the Norwalk HQ to expedite the process. The wedding ceremony fee is $35, and the marriage license costs $91 for a public license and $85 for a confidential license.
COST: Varies; MORE INFO
Tuesday, Feb. 14; 7:30 p.m.
Valentynasty Tonight!
Dynasty Typewriter
2511 Wilshire Blvd., Westlake
Attend this Dynasty Tonight event for Valentine’s, Galentine’s, or just because it’s Tuesday and you have nothing better to do. The semi-weekly live show features music and comedy performances from Reggie Watts, Matt O’Brien, Julia Hladkowicz, Nori Reed, Joel Kim Booster and a super secret guest. Ages 18+.
COST: $20 - $25, $10 for those with limited disposable income; MORE INFO
Tuesday, Feb. 14; 8 p.m.
Bloody Valentines Series
Million Dollar Theatre
307 S. Broadway, downtown L.A.
Street Food Cinema’s “Bloody Valentines” series concludes on Tuesday with a screening of Jennifer’s Body about a cheerleader turned succubus. Doors open at 6 p.m. for live music from Justine Marino and performances from Cabaret Versatile. Beer, wine, and specialty cocktails along with concessions will be available for purchase. Food from the nearby Grand Central Market will be allowed inside the theater. 21+.
COST: $25 - $36; MORE INFO
Tuesday, Feb. 14; 7 p.m.
Sunrise: A Song of Two Humans with Live Score
Art Theatre Long Beach
2025 E. 4th St., Long Beach
The 1927 film directed by F.W. Murnau is a silent romance/drama that has all the modern-day intrigue. When a farmer is seduced by a city woman to murder his wife and abandon his farm and family, the outcome surprises them all. The Jack Curtis Dubowsky Ensemble provides a live original score to the screening.
COST: $23 - $25; MORE INFO
Tuesday, Feb. 14; 6 - 10 p.m.
Grand Park’s Lovers Rock
Grand Park
200 N. Grand Ave., downtown L.A.
If you don’t have a lot of cash to spend for Valentine’s Day or rather not deal with crowded restaurants, Grand Park has you covered. Bring your paramours, families, and pups to the park for a celebration of love and community. The night features music selected by DJ Puffs and multi-instrumentalist Low Leaf, a photo booth hosted by Las Fotos Project, a pop-up art gallery presented by LA Plaza de Cultura y Artes, screen-printing from Cultivarte Studios, a flower market with Poppy Lavender Florals and a cookie design workshop from East Los Sweets. Bring a picnic or buy something from The Food Clinic.
COST: FREE; MORE INFO
Tuesday, Feb. 14; 8 p.m.
Love is in the Air
Townhouse Venice
52 Windward Ave., Venice
Find out why love can be hilarious at this show featuring comedians riffing about dating, relationships and love. Hosted by Noel Leon. Stick around for the Lovers n’ Friends DJ Party.
COST: $25 cover; MORE INFO
Wednesday, Feb. 15 - Saturday, May 27
Entanglements: Louise Bonnet and Adam Silverman at Hollyhock House
Hollyhock House
4800 Hollywood Blvd., East Hollywood
View the first artist intervention at the only UNESCO World Heritage Site in L.A. Bonnet’s paintings and drawing and Silverman’s ceramics engage with the 100-year-old history of the house, designed by Frank Lloyd Wright. Advance reservations required.
COST: $3 - $7 admission; MORE INFO
Wednesday, Feb. 15 - Friday, June 12
The Hilton Als Series: Njideka Akunyili Crosby
The Huntington
1151 Oxford Rd., San Marino
View five collage-based paintings from Crosby’s The Beautyful Ones, the artist’s ongoing series of intimate portraits of Nigerian children and her family. This is the third and final exhibition in a series curated by the Pulitzer Prize–winning author and New Yorker magazine critic Hilton Als, in collaboration with the Yale Center for British Art and the artist. Previous exhibitions in the series focused on works by Lynette Yiadom-Boakye (2020) and Celia Paul (2019).
COST: $25 - $29 for adult admission; MORE INFO
Wednesday, Feb. 15 - Sunday, Feb. 19
Felix Art Fair 2023
Hollywood Roosevelt Hotel
7000 Hollywood Blvd., Hollywood
Now in its fifth year, Felix LA features 62 exhibitors from Copenhagen, Detroit, Dublin, Dusseldorf, London, Los Angeles, New York, Paris, San Francisco and Shanghai, showcasing the work of emerging artists. The galleries will take over poolside cabanas and two Tower floors for indoor/outdoor viewing for art lovers and collectors.
COST: $40 - $80; MORE INFO
Wednesday, Feb. 15 - Sunday, Feb. 19
SPRING/BREAK Art Show
Skylight Culver City
5880 Adams Blvd., Culver City
Check out more than 50 immersive installations that respond to the show’s theme HEARSAY:HERESY. Exhibitions include a show by actress and painter Alia Shawkat; first-ever artworks by satirist Jerry Gogosian; and a display by fashion icon and artist Maripol.
COST: $30 - $100; MORE INFO
Wednesday, Feb. 15 - Sunday, Feb. 19
LA Art Show
LA Convention Center - West Hall
1201 S. Figueroa St., downtown L.A.
L.A.’s largest and longest-running art fair (28 years) returns this week, featuring the return of the European pavilion, the debut of the Japanese Pavilion with a half-dozen Japanese galleries; and more South Korean artists and galleries. An ambitious programming slate accompanies the art. The show will donate 15% of all ticket proceeds to support the work of St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
COST: $30 - $250 (opening night); MORE INFO
Thursday, Feb 16 - Sunday, Feb. 19
Frieze Los Angeles
Santa Monica Airport
3233 Donald Douglas Loop S, Santa Monica
The internationally known art fair returns to L.A. for the fourth year, showcasing artists’ work from more than 120 participating galleries from 22 countries. Additionally, Frieze also offers a diverse programming schedule onsite as well as in several galleries and locations on the Westside. Of particular interest to us: Art Production Fund’s ‘Now Playing’ brings together a series of artworks that shine a light on the often-overlooked elements of everyday life in Los Angeles — cars, street food, sports, history — Participating artists in ‘Now Playing’ include Autumn Breon, Chris Burden, Jose Dávila, Basil Kincaid, Divya Mehra, Ruben Ochoa, Alake Shilling and Jennifer West. Frieze’s preview night on Thursday, Feb. 16 is by invitation only.
COST: $76 (adult general admission), $37 for parking; MORE INFO
Thursday, Feb. 16; 5:30 - 6:30 p.m.
Black Prophetic Fire: An Evening of Philosophy, Politics, and Culture with Dr. Cornel West
Virtual
The California Endowment welcomes Cornel West for a Black History Month program moderated by President and CEO Robert K. Ross. They’ll discuss the meaning of Black History Month and West’s upbringing in Sacramento and how the lessons he learned at Shiloh Baptist Church shaped his values and philosophy of life. Closed captioning and Spanish interpretation will be available.
COST: FREE with RSVP; MORE INFO
Viewing pick
Marc Maron: From Bleak to Dark
With all the hullabaloo around the Super Bowl, you might have missed the release of the HBO Original stand-up comedy special — Maron’s first with HBO. The comedian and podcaster filmed his newest special in front of a live audience at New York City's Town Hall. Maron explores getting older, antisemitism and faith, and the “superiority of having cats over children — especially during the pandemic.” He also discusses the sudden loss of his partner in 2020 (director Lynn Shelton) and reestablishing a relationship with his father.
Dine and drink deals
Here are a few dine and drink deals to indulge in this week.
- Crowns & Hops Brewing Co. the Black-owned brewery in Inglewood, collaborates with Maine-based Allagash Brewing Company for a tap takeover at Whole Foods Culver City on Thursday, Feb. 16 from 5 to 7 p.m. The event commemorates their new collaborative beer, Cur-8. launched for Black History Month. The beer pairs Crowns & Hops’ 8 Trill Pils pilsner with notes of bourbon, vanilla and oak from Allagash Curieux. Guests can enjoy music spun by DJ PreyMantis and a food-beer special offer: Chicken Sandwich paired with a Crowns & Hops beer for $16.
- Frieze Los Angeles (Feb. 16 - 19) features a number of L.A.-based restaurant pop-ups curated by the nonprofit Regarding Her (RE:Her). RH:Her’s official catering participants include Ayara Thai, Bridgetown Roti, Clementine, Uli's Gelato, Gogo’s Tacos, Hotville Chicken, Monroe Place and others.
- Brooklyn Ave. Pizza Co. in Boyle Heights offers a three-course prix fixe meal created by Chef Jorge Sandoval with specially curated love songs from the 1970s, 80s & 90s courtesy of DJ Ruben Molina and DJ Soulita and candle-lit tables. For $29 per person, guests can enjoy a signature salad, sourdough artisan pizza in the shape of a heart, desserts and complimentary champagne! Reservations are strongly recommended.
- Going out on Valentine’s Day doesn’t have to break the bank. Desert 5 Hot Spot in Hollywood holds a Bootloose Sweetheart’s Dance on Tuesday night at 8 p.m. for a night of line dancing, two steppin’ and tattoos. There’s no cover charge.
- NORMS’ is offering four-course Valentine’s dinners starting at $13.99. Main course options include grilled pork chops, sirloin steak trio (pictured above) with a 6 oz. sirloin steak, fried shrimp and chicken tenders; a steak or chicken fajitas platter with rice and beans; and grilled or blackened salmon. The meals include soup and salad, and strawberry shortcake or an ice cream sundae.
- Everyone (21+) is welcome to attend the Women Who Whiskey Los Angeles event on Wednesday, Feb. 15 at 7 p.m. An Evening with Nancy Garrison welcomes the co-founder of Garrison Bros. Distillery to talk about her story and walk people through a tasting of six Garrison Bros. award-winning bourbons. Appetizers from the kitchen at Harlowe are included in the tasting. Tickets are $33.85.
-
But Yeoh is the first to publicly identify as Asian. We take a look at Oberon's complicated path in Hollywood.
-
His latest solo exhibition is titled “Flutterluster,” showing at Los Angeles gallery Matter Studio. It features large works that incorporate what Huss describes as a “fluttering line” that he’s been playing with ever since he was a child — going on 50 years.
-
It's set to open by mid-to-late February.
-
The new Orange County Museum of Art opens its doors to the public on Oct. 8.
-
Comic-Con Is Live And In-Person Again And Yes, That Means Cosplayers Are Back. Why They're So ExcitedCosplayers will be holding court once again and taking photos with onlookers at the con.
-
Sacheen Littlefeather Talks About What Really Happened Before, During And After Rejecting Marlon Brando’s OscarLittlefeather recalls an “incensed” John Wayne having to be restrained from assaulting her and being threatened with arrest if she read the long speech Brando sent with her.