Best Things To Do This Week in Los Angeles And SoCal: Feb. 13 - 16

Dear reader, we're asking you to help us keep local news available for all. Your tax-deductible financial support keeps our stories free to read, instead of hidden behind paywalls. We believe when reliable local reporting is widely available, the entire community benefits. Thank you for investing in your neighborhood.

Hi, I’m Aaricka! If you're enjoying this article, you'll love my daily morning newsletter, How To LA. Every weekday, you'll get fresh, community-driven stories that catch you up with our independent local news. Subscribe

Visit a number of art fairs this week in Los Angeles, including Frieze, Felix, the L.A. Art Show and SPRING/Break. Check out ways to celebrate Valentine’s Day on the cheap. Attend a virtual conversation with Cornel West.

Events

Monday, Feb. 13 - Tuesday, Feb. 14; 8 p.m.

An Evening with John Legend: a Night of Songs and Stories

Walt Disney Concert Hall

111 S. Grand Ave., downtown L.A.

Legend’s solo shows feature reimaginings of his greatest hits as well as cuts from his latest album Legend (Piano Solo Version).

COST: $89 - $299; MORE INFO

Tuesday, Feb. 14; 7:30 p.m.

Now, Voyager!

Academy Museum — David Geffen Theater

6067 Wilshire Blvd., Mid-Wilshire

The Academy’s Costume Designers Branch selected this Bette Davis film (directed by Irving Rapper) to showcase the costume designs of three-time Oscar winner Orry-Kelly (An American in Paris, Some Like It Hot). Davis stars as Charlotte Vale, an unhappy spinster daughter of an emotionally abusive mother (Gladys Cooper). Charlotte comes into her own with the help of a therapist (Claude Rains) and a married man (Paul Henreid) and his daughter.

COST: $5 - $10; MORE INFO

Tuesday, Feb. 14; 8:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.

Getting Married on Valentine’s Day

The Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk

12400 Imperial Highway, Norwalk

If you are so moved that you want to get married on Valentine’s Day, L.A. County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk (RR/CC) Dean C. Logan announced the RR/CC will perform walk-in, same-day marriage licenses and civil ceremonies at the Norwalk headquarters (only). Appointments are required at the branch office locations. Couples are encouraged to complete the online Marriage License Application before they visit the Norwalk HQ to expedite the process. The wedding ceremony fee is $35, and the marriage license costs $91 for a public license and $85 for a confidential license.

COST: Varies; MORE INFO

Tuesday, Feb. 14; 7:30 p.m.

Valentynasty Tonight!

Dynasty Typewriter

2511 Wilshire Blvd., Westlake

Attend this Dynasty Tonight event for Valentine’s, Galentine’s, or just because it’s Tuesday and you have nothing better to do. The semi-weekly live show features music and comedy performances from Reggie Watts, Matt O’Brien, Julia Hladkowicz, Nori Reed, Joel Kim Booster and a super secret guest. Ages 18+.

COST: $20 - $25, $10 for those with limited disposable income; MORE INFO

Tuesday, Feb. 14; 8 p.m.

Bloody Valentines Series

Million Dollar Theatre

307 S. Broadway, downtown L.A.

Street Food Cinema’s “Bloody Valentines” series concludes on Tuesday with a screening of Jennifer’s Body about a cheerleader turned succubus. Doors open at 6 p.m. for live music from Justine Marino and performances from Cabaret Versatile. Beer, wine, and specialty cocktails along with concessions will be available for purchase. Food from the nearby Grand Central Market will be allowed inside the theater. 21+.

COST: $25 - $36; MORE INFO

Tuesday, Feb. 14; 7 p.m.

Sunrise: A Song of Two Humans with Live Score

Art Theatre Long Beach

2025 E. 4th St., Long Beach

The 1927 film directed by F.W. Murnau is a silent romance/drama that has all the modern-day intrigue. When a farmer is seduced by a city woman to murder his wife and abandon his farm and family, the outcome surprises them all. The Jack Curtis Dubowsky Ensemble provides a live original score to the screening.

COST: $23 - $25; MORE INFO

Tuesday, Feb. 14; 6 - 10 p.m.

Grand Park’s Lovers Rock

Grand Park

200 N. Grand Ave., downtown L.A.

If you don’t have a lot of cash to spend for Valentine’s Day or rather not deal with crowded restaurants, Grand Park has you covered. Bring your paramours, families, and pups to the park for a celebration of love and community. The night features music selected by DJ Puffs and multi-instrumentalist Low Leaf, a photo booth hosted by Las Fotos Project, a pop-up art gallery presented by LA Plaza de Cultura y Artes, screen-printing from Cultivarte Studios, a flower market with Poppy Lavender Florals and a cookie design workshop from East Los Sweets. Bring a picnic or buy something from The Food Clinic.

COST: FREE; MORE INFO



Tuesday, Feb. 14; 8 p.m.

Love is in the Air

Townhouse Venice

52 Windward Ave., Venice

Find out why love can be hilarious at this show featuring comedians riffing about dating, relationships and love. Hosted by Noel Leon. Stick around for the Lovers n’ Friends DJ Party.

COST: $25 cover; MORE INFO

'Entanglements: Louise Bonnet and Adam Silverman' opens at Hollyhock House. (Joshua White)

Wednesday, Feb. 15 - Saturday, May 27

Entanglements: Louise Bonnet and Adam Silverman at Hollyhock House

Hollyhock House

4800 Hollywood Blvd., East Hollywood

View the first artist intervention at the only UNESCO World Heritage Site in L.A. Bonnet’s paintings and drawing and Silverman’s ceramics engage with the 100-year-old history of the house, designed by Frank Lloyd Wright. Advance reservations required.

COST: $3 - $7 admission; MORE INFO

Wednesday, Feb. 15 - Friday, June 12

The Hilton Als Series: Njideka Akunyili Crosby

The Huntington

1151 Oxford Rd., San Marino

View five collage-based paintings from Crosby’s The Beautyful Ones, the artist’s ongoing series of intimate portraits of Nigerian children and her family. This is the third and final exhibition in a series curated by the Pulitzer Prize–winning author and New Yorker magazine critic Hilton Als, in collaboration with the Yale Center for British Art and the artist. Previous exhibitions in the series focused on works by Lynette Yiadom-Boakye (2020) and Celia Paul (2019).

COST: $25 - $29 for adult admission; MORE INFO

Wednesday, Feb. 15 - Sunday, Feb. 19

Felix Art Fair 2023

Hollywood Roosevelt Hotel

7000 Hollywood Blvd., Hollywood

Now in its fifth year, Felix LA features 62 exhibitors from Copenhagen, Detroit, Dublin, Dusseldorf, London, Los Angeles, New York, Paris, San Francisco and Shanghai, showcasing the work of emerging artists. The galleries will take over poolside cabanas and two Tower floors for indoor/outdoor viewing for art lovers and collectors.

COST: $40 - $80; MORE INFO

Wednesday, Feb. 15 - Sunday, Feb. 19

SPRING/BREAK Art Show

Skylight Culver City

5880 Adams Blvd., Culver City

Check out more than 50 immersive installations that respond to the show’s theme HEARSAY:HERESY. Exhibitions include a show by actress and painter Alia Shawkat; first-ever artworks by satirist Jerry Gogosian; and a display by fashion icon and artist Maripol.

COST: $30 - $100; MORE INFO

Wednesday, Feb. 15 - Sunday, Feb. 19

LA Art Show

LA Convention Center - West Hall

1201 S. Figueroa St., downtown L.A.

L.A.’s largest and longest-running art fair (28 years) returns this week, featuring the return of the European pavilion, the debut of the Japanese Pavilion with a half-dozen Japanese galleries; and more South Korean artists and galleries. An ambitious programming slate accompanies the art. The show will donate 15% of all ticket proceeds to support the work of St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

COST: $30 - $250 (opening night); MORE INFO

Thursday, Feb 16 - Sunday, Feb. 19

Frieze Los Angeles

Santa Monica Airport

3233 Donald Douglas Loop S, Santa Monica

The internationally known art fair returns to L.A. for the fourth year, showcasing artists’ work from more than 120 participating galleries from 22 countries. Additionally, Frieze also offers a diverse programming schedule onsite as well as in several galleries and locations on the Westside. Of particular interest to us: Art Production Fund’s ‘Now Playing’ brings together a series of artworks that shine a light on the often-overlooked elements of everyday life in Los Angeles — cars, street food, sports, history — Participating artists in ‘Now Playing’ include Autumn Breon, Chris Burden, Jose Dávila, Basil Kincaid, Divya Mehra, Ruben Ochoa, Alake Shilling and Jennifer West. Frieze’s preview night on Thursday, Feb. 16 is by invitation only.

COST: $76 (adult general admission), $37 for parking; MORE INFO



Thursday, Feb. 16; 5:30 - 6:30 p.m.

Black Prophetic Fire: An Evening of Philosophy, Politics, and Culture with Dr. Cornel West

Virtual

The California Endowment welcomes Cornel West for a Black History Month program moderated by President and CEO Robert K. Ross. They’ll discuss the meaning of Black History Month and West’s upbringing in Sacramento and how the lessons he learned at Shiloh Baptist Church shaped his values and philosophy of life. Closed captioning and Spanish interpretation will be available.

COST: FREE with RSVP; MORE INFO

Viewing pick

Marc Maron: From Bleak to Dark

With all the hullabaloo around the Super Bowl, you might have missed the release of the HBO Original stand-up comedy special — Maron’s first with HBO. The comedian and podcaster filmed his newest special in front of a live audience at New York City's Town Hall. Maron explores getting older, antisemitism and faith, and the “superiority of having cats over children — especially during the pandemic.” He also discusses the sudden loss of his partner in 2020 (director Lynn Shelton) and reestablishing a relationship with his father.

NORMS is offering a four-course Valentine's dinner starting at $13.99. (Courtesy of NORMS)

Dine and drink deals

Here are a few dine and drink deals to indulge in this week.



Crowns & Hops Brewing Co. the Black-owned brewery in Inglewood, collaborates with Maine-based Allagash Brewing Company for a tap takeover at Whole Foods Culver City on Thursday, Feb. 16 from 5 to 7 p.m. The event commemorates their new collaborative beer, Cur-8. launched for Black History Month. The beer pairs Crowns & Hops’ 8 Trill Pils pilsner with notes of bourbon, vanilla and oak from Allagash Curieux. Guests can enjoy music spun by DJ PreyMantis and a food-beer special offer: Chicken Sandwich paired with a Crowns & Hops beer for $16.

Frieze Los Angeles (Feb. 16 - 19) features a number of L.A.-based restaurant pop-ups curated by the nonprofit Regarding Her (RE:Her). RH:Her’s official catering participants include Ayara Thai, Bridgetown Roti, Clementine, Uli's Gelato, Gogo’s Tacos, Hotville Chicken, Monroe Place and others.

Brooklyn Ave. Pizza Co. in Boyle Heights offers a three-course prix fixe meal created by Chef Jorge Sandoval with specially curated love songs from the 1970s, 80s & 90s courtesy of DJ Ruben Molina and DJ Soulita and candle-lit tables. For $29 per person, guests can enjoy a signature salad, sourdough artisan pizza in the shape of a heart, desserts and complimentary champagne! Reservations are strongly recommended.

Going out on Valentine’s Day doesn’t have to break the bank. Desert 5 Hot Spot in Hollywood holds a Bootloose Sweetheart’s Dance on Tuesday night at 8 p.m. for a night of line dancing, two steppin’ and tattoos. There’s no cover charge.

NORMS’ is offering four-course Valentine’s dinners starting at $13.99. Main course options include grilled pork chops, sirloin steak trio (pictured above) with a 6 oz. sirloin steak, fried shrimp and chicken tenders; a steak or chicken fajitas platter with rice and beans; and grilled or blackened salmon. The meals include soup and salad, and strawberry shortcake or an ice cream sundae.

Everyone (21+) is welcome to attend the Women Who Whiskey Los Angeles event on Wednesday, Feb. 15 at 7 p.m. An Evening with Nancy Garrison welcomes the co-founder of Garrison Bros. Distillery to talk about her story and walk people through a tasting of six Garrison Bros. award-winning bourbons. Appetizers from the kitchen at Harlowe are included in the tasting. Tickets are $33.85.