Best Things To Do This Week In Los Angeles And SoCal: Dec. 5 - 8
Join Patti Smith for a night of stories and songs. Find out how women can win in Iran at a Zócalo discussion. Catch the Lantern Tour. Listen to Bartees Strange live. Watch a double feature focusing on the great Sidney Poitier.
Monday, Dec. 5; 7:30 p.m.
Patti Smith: Songs & Stories
The Saban Theatre
6000 Santa Monica Blvd., Hollywood
Join the poet and punk icon for an evening of stories, songs and her new visual book, A Book of Days, which traces her life on and off the road. Known for shooting with a Land Camera 250, Smith eventually started posting images from her phone on Instagram that included portraits of her kids, her radiator, her boots and her cat.
COST: $10 - $40; MORE INFO
Monday, Dec. 5; 7 p.m.
Reel To Reel: They Called Us Outlaws
Grammy Museum
800 W Olympic Blvd., downtown L.A.
The GRAMMY Museum previews a chapter from the new, upcoming documentary series; They Called Us Outlaws - Cosmic Cowboys, Honky Tonk Heroes And The Rise Of Renegade Troubadours. The 12-hour series focuses on outlaw singers and songwriters that emerged in the 1970s. The museum event includes an appearance by executive producer Jessi Colter, with performances from Tyler Childers, joined by fellow Appalachian singer/songwriters John R. Miller and Abby Hamilton and Shooter Jennings. Filmmakers Eric Geadelmann and Kelly Magelky will also participate in a panel discussion.
COST: $30; MORE INFO
Monday, Dec. 5; 7:30 p.m.
Rachel Bloom Tries Out Her New Special And Let’s See What Happens!
Dynasty Typewriter
2511 Wilshire Blvd., Westlake
The co-creator and star of Crazy Ex-Girlfriend and, more recently, Hulu’s Reboot returns to the Dynasty’s stage to test out new material. 18+
COST: $30 - $35; MORE INFO
Tuesday, Dec. 6; 7 p.m.
How Can Women and Girls Win in Iran?
ASU California Center | Streaming live on YouTube
1111 S. Broadway, downtown L.A.
Women have stood against government repression in Iran for at least 150 years, advocating for social and economic equality and pushing back against discriminatory Islamist edicts. Today, young women are taking to Iranian streets again, calling for freedom and equality — and, in some cases, paying with their lives. Panelists include Iran analyst Holly Dagres, artist Sahar Ghorishi and anthropologist Pardis Mahdavi for this Zócalo event, moderated by author of Brown Album Porochista Khakpour.
COST: FREE with RSVP; MORE INFO
Tuesday, Dec. 6; 6:30 p.m.
Bartees Strange
The Regent Theater
448 S. Main St., downtown L.A.
The Washington D.C.-based alt-rocker brings his sound featuring a fresh blend of indie rock and soul flushed with emotional overtones found in his critically acclaimed release earlier this year, Farm to Table, headlines an intimate night of music with Pom Pom Squad and They Hate Change.
COST: $20; MORE INFO
Tuesday, Dec. 6; 7:30 p.m.
Los Angeles StorySLAM: Anniversary
Los Globos
3040 Sunset Blvd., Silver Lake
Lauren Weedman hosts a night of five-minute stories about anniversaries, i.e., milestones, memories and markers in time. All tickets purchased at the door will require a credit or debit card. Seating is on a first-come, first-served basis, and seats are not guaranteed. Los Globos is a 21+ venue.
COST: $15 general admission; MORE INFO
Wednesday, Dec. 7; 8 p.m.
All Is Calm: The Christmas Truce of 1914
The Soraya
18111 Nordhoff St., Northridge
A musical is based on a true story of a truce on the battlefield during WWI. A German soldier steps into No Man’s Land singing “Stille Nacht,” and for a brief time, the war stops for an almost miraculous Christmas ceasefire.
COST: $36 - $80; MORE INFO
Wednesday, Dec. 7; 8 p.m.
The Lantern Tour – Concerts For Migrants And Refugees
Lodge Room
104 N. Ave. 56, 2nd floor, Highland Park
The Lantern Tour unites art and advocacy in support of migrant and refugee women, children, and youth around the world. Performers include Gaby Moreno, Thao, The Whitmore Sisters, Raye Zaragoza and Ismay Proceeds benefit the Women’s Refugee Commission.
COST: $30; MORE INFO
Wednesday, Dec. 7; 7:30 p.m.
Sidney / In The Heat Of The Night + Q&A
Aero Theatre
1328 Montana Ave., Santa Monica
Watch a double-feature focusing on actor, director and humanitarian Sidney Poitier. First is the 2022 Apple Original documentary about Poitier, produced by Oprah Winfrey and directed by Reginald Hudlin. (The director does a Q&A about the film, too.) It’s followed by Norman Jewison’s 1967 classic, In the Heat of the Night, in which Poitier stars as Philadelphia cop Virgil Tibbs, who becomes involved in solving a murder mystery in a small Southern town that’s rife with racism. This free screening is first-come, first-served with RSVP, but the RSVP does not guarantee a seat.
COST: FREE with RSVP; MORE INFO
Thursday, Dec. 8; 7 p.m.
Comedy Gives Back: Laughing for Good
The Hollywood Improv Main Room
8162 Melrose Ave., Hollywood
This night of laughs features comedy from Sarah Silverman, Gina Yashere, Erin Jackson and others. Proceeds from the night will support Comedy Gives Back — the safety net for the comedy community. The event is a 21+.
COST: $75 - $250 (plus two-item minimum); MORE INFO
Thursday, Dec. 8 - Sunday, Jan. 15; 6 - 10 p.m.
Astra Lumina
South Coast Botanic Garden
26300 Crenshaw Blvd, Palos Verdes Estates
Take a night walk inspired by the stars in this Moment Factory experience that comes to life through projections, lighting, and music. The Botanic Garden transforms into an immersive multimedia world with many photo opps.
COST: Ticket prices start from $20 for children and $29 for adults; MORE INFO
Viewing Pick
Saint Omer
The MoMA Contenders series continues at the Hammer Museum this week, and on Thursday, Dec. 8 at 7:30 p.m., catch a screening of Alice Diop’s Saint Omer. The court drama finds a young Senegalese woman on trial at the small French town of Saint Omer for the murder of her baby daughter. With psychological complexity, a novelist finds her views about race, class, and culture torn apart. In French with English subtitles.
COST: Tickets: $10 - $20
Dine and Drink Deals
Check out the 411 on restaurant, bar, and food happenings in SoCal this week:
- Mulberry Street Pizzeria celebrates its 31st anniversary by offering 31-cent cheese slices at all locations on Tuesday, Dec. 6 from 12 - 5 p.m. Proceeds will be donated to the California Prostate Cancer Coalition.
- The Los Angeles Times celebrates the release of its annual 101 Best Restaurants guide with a launch party featuring bites from 30 top area restaurants (Jitlada, Fishing with Dynamite, All Day Baby), drinks and a live reveal of this year’s list. The event takes place on Tuesday, Dec. 6, at City Market Social House in downtown L.A. from 7 to 9:30 p.m. Tickets ($200) are available now for purchase.
- On Wednesday, Dec. 7 from 5 to 9 p.m., Temecula holds its 11th annual Holiday Taste of Old Town, with restaurant samples, wine-tasting discounts and specials. Participants, dishes and deals are kept secret until the night of.
- If you can relate better to Krampus than Kris Kringle, then the Krampus’ Cove pop-up is for you. The immersive, spooky experience brings sinister decor and cocktails to Lost Property Bar in Hollywood starting on Dec. 6 with seatings every night at 5 and 7:30 p.m. The Cove opens to the public from 10 p.m. to close.
- For those who don’t drink or want to jump start a Dry January, there’s a night of beats, treats and non-alcoholic bubbly with De Soi (founded by Katy Perry and distiller Morgan McLachlan) on Thursday, Dec. 8 from 6 to 9 p.m. at The New Bar in Venice. Free admission with RSVP.
- FAT Brands is opening its first location that offers three of its brands—Fatburger, Buffalo’s Express and Hot Dog on a Stick—in one location. The Valley Village eatery (at 4806 Laurel Canyon Blvd.) is celebrating with a free Original Fatburger giveaway. The first 100 customers will score a burger starting at 10 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 8. The location will also be doling out free fries all day long with any purchase.