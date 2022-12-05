Best Things To Do This Week In Los Angeles And SoCal: Dec. 5 - 8

Dear reader, we're asking you to help us keep local news available for all. Your financial support keeps our stories free to read, instead of hidden behind paywalls. We believe when reliable local reporting is widely available, the entire community benefits. Thank you for investing in your neighborhood.

Join Patti Smith for a night of stories and songs. Find out how women can win in Iran at a Zócalo discussion. Catch the Lantern Tour. Listen to Bartees Strange live. Watch a double feature focusing on the great Sidney Poitier.



Monday, Dec. 5; 7:30 p.m.

Patti Smith: Songs & Stories

The Saban Theatre

6000 Santa Monica Blvd., Hollywood

Join the poet and punk icon for an evening of stories, songs and her new visual book, A Book of Days, which traces her life on and off the road. Known for shooting with a Land Camera 250, Smith eventually started posting images from her phone on Instagram that included portraits of her kids, her radiator, her boots and her cat.

COST: $10 - $40; MORE INFO

Monday, Dec. 5; 7 p.m.

Reel To Reel: They Called Us Outlaws

Grammy Museum

800 W Olympic Blvd., downtown L.A.

The GRAMMY Museum previews a chapter from the new, upcoming documentary series; They Called Us Outlaws - Cosmic Cowboys, Honky Tonk Heroes And The Rise Of Renegade Troubadours. The 12-hour series focuses on outlaw singers and songwriters that emerged in the 1970s. The museum event includes an appearance by executive producer Jessi Colter, with performances from Tyler Childers, joined by fellow Appalachian singer/songwriters John R. Miller and Abby Hamilton and Shooter Jennings. Filmmakers Eric Geadelmann and Kelly Magelky will also participate in a panel discussion.

COST: $30; MORE INFO

Monday, Dec. 5; 7:30 p.m.

Rachel Bloom Tries Out Her New Special And Let’s See What Happens!

Dynasty Typewriter

2511 Wilshire Blvd., Westlake

The co-creator and star of Crazy Ex-Girlfriend and, more recently, Hulu’s Reboot returns to the Dynasty’s stage to test out new material. 18+

COST: $30 - $35; MORE INFO

Tuesday, Dec. 6; 7 p.m.

How Can Women and Girls Win in Iran?

ASU California Center | Streaming live on YouTube

1111 S. Broadway, downtown L.A.

Women have stood against government repression in Iran for at least 150 years, advocating for social and economic equality and pushing back against discriminatory Islamist edicts. Today, young women are taking to Iranian streets again, calling for freedom and equality — and, in some cases, paying with their lives. Panelists include Iran analyst Holly Dagres, artist Sahar Ghorishi and anthropologist Pardis Mahdavi for this Zócalo event, moderated by author of Brown Album Porochista Khakpour.

COST: FREE with RSVP; MORE INFO

Tuesday, Dec. 6; 6:30 p.m.

Bartees Strange

The Regent Theater

448 S. Main St., downtown L.A.

The Washington D.C.-based alt-rocker brings his sound featuring a fresh blend of indie rock and soul flushed with emotional overtones found in his critically acclaimed release earlier this year, Farm to Table, headlines an intimate night of music with Pom Pom Squad and They Hate Change.

COST: $20; MORE INFO

The Moth returns with a storytelling event. (Laura Partain)

Tuesday, Dec. 6; 7:30 p.m.

Los Angeles StorySLAM: Anniversary

Los Globos

3040 Sunset Blvd., Silver Lake

Lauren Weedman hosts a night of five-minute stories about anniversaries, i.e., milestones, memories and markers in time. All tickets purchased at the door will require a credit or debit card. Seating is on a first-come, first-served basis, and seats are not guaranteed. Los Globos is a 21+ venue.

COST: $15 general admission; MORE INFO

'All is Calm: The Christmas Truce of 1914' is at The Soraya this week. (Courtesy of The Soraya)

Wednesday, Dec. 7; 8 p.m.

All Is Calm: The Christmas Truce of 1914

The Soraya

18111 Nordhoff St., Northridge

A musical is based on a true story of a truce on the battlefield during WWI. A German soldier steps into No Man’s Land singing “Stille Nacht,” and for a brief time, the war stops for an almost miraculous Christmas ceasefire.

COST: $36 - $80; MORE INFO

Wednesday, Dec. 7; 8 p.m.

The Lantern Tour – Concerts For Migrants And Refugees

Lodge Room

104 N. Ave. 56, 2nd floor, Highland Park

The Lantern Tour unites art and advocacy in support of migrant and refugee women, children, and youth around the world. Performers include Gaby Moreno, Thao, The Whitmore Sisters, Raye Zaragoza and Ismay Proceeds benefit the Women’s Refugee Commission.

COST: $30; MORE INFO

Wednesday, Dec. 7; 7:30 p.m.

Sidney / In The Heat Of The Night + Q&A

Aero Theatre

1328 Montana Ave., Santa Monica

Watch a double-feature focusing on actor, director and humanitarian Sidney Poitier. First is the 2022 Apple Original documentary about Poitier, produced by Oprah Winfrey and directed by Reginald Hudlin. (The director does a Q&A about the film, too.) It’s followed by Norman Jewison’s 1967 classic, In the Heat of the Night, in which Poitier stars as Philadelphia cop Virgil Tibbs, who becomes involved in solving a murder mystery in a small Southern town that’s rife with racism. This free screening is first-come, first-served with RSVP, but the RSVP does not guarantee a seat.

COST: FREE with RSVP; MORE INFO

Thursday, Dec. 8; 7 p.m.

Comedy Gives Back: Laughing for Good

The Hollywood Improv Main Room

8162 Melrose Ave., Hollywood

This night of laughs features comedy from Sarah Silverman, Gina Yashere, Erin Jackson and others. Proceeds from the night will support Comedy Gives Back — the safety net for the comedy community. The event is a 21+.

COST: $75 - $250 (plus two-item minimum); MORE INFO

The immersive night walk Astra Lumina opens at the South Coast Botanic Garden. (Courtesy of Astra Lumina Gatlinburg - Moment Factory)

Thursday, Dec. 8 - Sunday, Jan. 15; 6 - 10 p.m.

Astra Lumina

South Coast Botanic Garden

26300 Crenshaw Blvd, Palos Verdes Estates

Take a night walk inspired by the stars in this Moment Factory experience that comes to life through projections, lighting, and music. The Botanic Garden transforms into an immersive multimedia world with many photo opps.

COST: Ticket prices start from $20 for children and $29 for adults; MORE INFO

Viewing Pick

Saint Omer

The MoMA Contenders series continues at the Hammer Museum this week, and on Thursday, Dec. 8 at 7:30 p.m., catch a screening of Alice Diop’s Saint Omer. The court drama finds a young Senegalese woman on trial at the small French town of Saint Omer for the murder of her baby daughter. With psychological complexity, a novelist finds her views about race, class, and culture torn apart. In French with English subtitles.

COST: Tickets: $10 - $20

Mulberry Street Pizzeria celebrates 31 years with 31 cent cheese slices on Tuesday, Dec. 6. (Courtesy Mulberry Street Pizzeria)

Dine and Drink Deals

