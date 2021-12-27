The Best Things To Do In LA And SoCal This Week: Dec. 27 - 30
Watch the Rose Parade bands perform at Bandfest. Enter a NYE curling tournament. Catch The Go-Go’s or Tinashe live. Bring visiting friends and family to a number of art exhibitions, including Banksy and The Broad’s recent collections.
With COVID-19 variants still rising, it's best to check ahead of time to make sure of event status updates and vaccine/testing requirements.
Monday, Dec. 27 and Saturday, Jan. 8
The Way of the Dragon
Academy Museum
6067 Wilshire Blvd., Mid-Wilshire
The museum screens Bruce Lee’s only directorial credit, which shows off his athletic ability and magnetism. Set in Italy, Lee’s character takes on the Mafia, culminating in a gladiatorial death match with Chuck Norris in the Colosseum.
COST: $10; MORE INFO
Wednesday, Dec. 29 - Thursday, Dec. 30
Bandfest
Robinson Stadium at Pasadena City College
1570 E. Colorado Blvd., Pasadena
Watch two days of performances by marching bands participating in the 2022 Rose Parade. Bands and their auxiliary performers present the field shows that got them selected. There’s one session on Wednesday and two on Thursday (with different programs/participants).
COST: $15, children 5 and younger get in for FREE; MORE INFO
Wednesday, Dec. 29; 7 p.m.
Wine Down Wednesdays
Virtual
Los Angeles Women’s Theatre Festival presents the latest installment of its series that brings performing artists and audiences together. The holiday-themed virtual salon includes performances and stories by Mayita Dinos, Synthia L. Hardy and Jacquelyn Brown Benefield. Organizers promise a few surprises and prizes during the night.
COST: FREE, but $5 donations suggested; MORE INFO
Wednesday, Dec. 29; 8 p.m.
The Go-Go’s
Microsoft Theater
777 Chick Hearn Court, downtown L.A.
The all-woman pop-rock outfit (Charlotte Caffey, Belinda Carlisle, Gina Schock, Kathy Valentine and Jane Wiedlin) have reunited and are currently on tour. The quintet rolls out their discography, including their seminal 1981 debut album, Beauty and the Beat.
COST: Tickets start at $50; MORE INFO
UPDATE: The Go-Go's announced on Monday that a team member had tested positive for COVID, which will delay their tour dates.
🚨Announcement regarding upcoming Dec/Jan tour dates: A member of our team recently tested positive for COVID. ALTHOUGH WE ARE, OF COURSE, VERY DISAPPOINTED, we will be following proper protocols and postponing our upcoming west coast dates. pic.twitter.com/WDUTILqW8K— The Go-Go's (@officialgogos) December 27, 2021
Thursday, Dec. 30 - Friday, Dec. 31
Tournament of Rocks Bonspiel
Southern California Curling Center
4545 Pacific Blvd., Vernon
Hollywood Curling Club hosts its own New Year’s Eve bowl game. Join as an individual or a pair for different game types and opportunities. Dinner provided both nights (pizza on Thursday, Mendocino Farms on Friday). The last draw ends at 6 p.m. Friday, followed by dinner, prizes, and a Newfoundland New Year’s toast at 7:30 p.m. so you can make it to your next New Year’s Eve party.
COST: $105 per person; MORE INFO
Thursday, Dec. 30; 8 p.m
Tinashe: NYE Weekend
The Novo
800 W. Olympic Blvd., downtown L.A.
Joining headliner Tinashe on the bill are Kaash Paige, Dorian Electra b2b with Rebecca Black, and Jayla Darden.
COST: Tickets start at $35; MORE INFO
Through Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022; 5:30 - 8:45 p.m. (last entry)
Lightscape LA
Los Angeles County Arboretum and Botanic Garden
301 North Baldwin Ave., Arcadia
Walk through an illuminated, one-mile trail in this after-dark outdoor experience. The immersive light installations come alive with color and sound as guests view thousands of twinkling lights in various attractions from the Winter Cathedral to the Star Tunnel and the Fire Garden.
COST: $18 - $32; MORE INFO
Through Sunday, Jan. 2
Knott’s Merry Farm
Knott’s Berry Farm
8039 Beach Blvd., Buena Park
Experience Knott’s largest Christmas celebration with winter wonderland-inspired décor found throughout the park. View thousands of lights and miles of garland, and a variety of picture-perfect settings. Guests of all ages can take in holiday musical revues, ice shows, a Christmas Crafts Village and seasonally appropriate treats. COST: Tickets start at $75; MORE INFO
Through Friday, April 3, 2022
Since Unveiling: Selected Acquisitions of a Decade
The Broad
221 S. Grand Ave., downtown L.A.
The exhibition highlights nearly 60 contemporary works acquired by Eli and Edythe Broad in the past 10 years. The exhibition is on view in the first floor galleries and includes new works by Catherine Opie and Lari Pittman. It also features the return of Ragnar Kjartansson’s The Visitors.
COST: FREE, but advanced ticketing required; MORE INFO
Ongoing
Banksy: Genius or Vandal?
10131 Jefferson Blvd., Culver City
Located in a 22,000-square foot building space, the experience immerses guests into the street artist’s realm, featuring 80 genuine and certified artworks on loan from private collectors around the world. The exhibition also includes a VR experience that guides you through Banksy’s career.
COST: Tickets start at $29.50 for adults; MORE INFO
TV/Streaming Pick
2021 and Done With Snoop Dogg & Kevin Hart
After taking on Olympic highlights this past summer, Snoop Dogg and Kevin Hart return with a 75-minute special in which the dynamic duo take on and take down the biggest stories of 2021. They'll provide comedic commentary on everything from COVID-19 to space travel and Page Six-worthy material. The hosts will be joined by guests including Mark Cuban, DL Hughley, Loni Love, William Shatner, Stephen A. Smith and Michael Strahan. 2021 and Done With Snoop Dogg & Kevin Hart streams on Peacock on Tuesday, Dec. 28.
Dine and Drink Deals
Check out the 411 on restaurant, bar and food happenings in SoCal this weekend:
- Santa Anita Park opened for horse racing this season on Sunday, and on the Holiday Monday (Dec. 27) the track offers Dollar Beers & Sodas and $2 hot dogs at concession stands throughout, except for the infield.
- El Granjero Cantina at The Original Farmers Market offers holiday-themed specialty drinks — including Mrs. Clause’s Martini, Tobin Shea’s Naughty List Punch (a mezcal-based drink, pictured above) — for the rest of the month.
- Erase dreaded New Year’s Eve/holiday week hangovers from Thursday, Dec. 30 until Wednesday, Jan 5, as participating locations of Fatburger waive delivery fees on online orders placed through its website. Offer not valid through third-party sites.
- The Exchange at Freehand Los Angeles has reopened under the direction of local chef Narita Santos. Dishes explore Santos’ background and the multicultural flavors of urban LA through an Israeli lens, with Filipino and Southeast Asian influences.
- Monday, Dec. 27 is the last day to preorder Maple Block pitmaster Rudy Suazo’s brisket and chicken tamales this year. Guests may order them by the dozen or a split package with six of each. $42 - $51 per dozen.
- In honor of the release of Paul Thomas Anderson’s film Licorice Pizza, Alamo Drafthouse offers a taste of The Valley with ’70s-inspired specialty items. Grab a slice of licorice pizza (pork fennel sausage, slow-roasted fennel bulb, charred yellow and red bell peppers, marinara, mozzarella, parmesan, and pecorino romano) while watching the film. Order up an Alanatini to accompany the slice.
- Vegan Sunday Supper, L.A.’s new plant-based packaged food company that specializes in Italian-inspired gourmet foods, now offers a 100% plant-based lasagna featuring Future Farms Sausage. Each lasagne bought helps fight hunger and climate change one meal at a time.