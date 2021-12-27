The Best Things To Do In LA And SoCal This Week: Dec. 27 - 30

Your tax-deductible gift today powers our reporters and keeps us independent. We rely on you, our reader, not paywalls to stay funded because we believe important news and information should be freely accessible to all.

Start your day with LAist Sign up for the Morning Brief, delivered weekdays. Subscribe

Watch the Rose Parade bands perform at Bandfest. Enter a NYE curling tournament. Catch The Go-Go’s or Tinashe live. Bring visiting friends and family to a number of art exhibitions, including Banksy and The Broad’s recent collections.

With COVID-19 variants still rising, it's best to check ahead of time to make sure of event status updates and vaccine/testing requirements.

Monday, Dec. 27 and Saturday, Jan. 8

The Way of the Dragon

Academy Museum

6067 Wilshire Blvd., Mid-Wilshire

The museum screens Bruce Lee’s only directorial credit, which shows off his athletic ability and magnetism. Set in Italy, Lee’s character takes on the Mafia, culminating in a gladiatorial death match with Chuck Norris in the Colosseum.

COST: $10; MORE INFO



Wednesday, Dec. 29 - Thursday, Dec. 30

Bandfest

Robinson Stadium at Pasadena City College

1570 E. Colorado Blvd., Pasadena

Watch two days of performances by marching bands participating in the 2022 Rose Parade. Bands and their auxiliary performers present the field shows that got them selected. There’s one session on Wednesday and two on Thursday (with different programs/participants).

COST: $15, children 5 and younger get in for FREE; MORE INFO

Wednesday, Dec. 29; 7 p.m.

Wine Down Wednesdays

Virtual

Los Angeles Women’s Theatre Festival presents the latest installment of its series that brings performing artists and audiences together. The holiday-themed virtual salon includes performances and stories by Mayita Dinos, Synthia L. Hardy and Jacquelyn Brown Benefield. Organizers promise a few surprises and prizes during the night.

COST: FREE, but $5 donations suggested; MORE INFO

Wednesday, Dec. 29; 8 p.m.

The Go-Go’s

Microsoft Theater

777 Chick Hearn Court, downtown L.A.

The all-woman pop-rock outfit (Charlotte Caffey, Belinda Carlisle, Gina Schock, Kathy Valentine and Jane Wiedlin) have reunited and are currently on tour. The quintet rolls out their discography, including their seminal 1981 debut album, Beauty and the Beat.

COST: Tickets start at $50; MORE INFO

UPDATE: The Go-Go's announced on Monday that a team member had tested positive for COVID, which will delay their tour dates.

🚨Announcement regarding upcoming Dec/Jan tour dates: A member of our team recently tested positive for COVID. ALTHOUGH WE ARE, OF COURSE, VERY DISAPPOINTED, we will be following proper protocols and postponing our upcoming west coast dates. pic.twitter.com/WDUTILqW8K — The Go-Go's (@officialgogos) December 27, 2021

Thursday, Dec. 30 - Friday, Dec. 31

Tournament of Rocks Bonspiel

Southern California Curling Center

4545 Pacific Blvd., Vernon

Hollywood Curling Club hosts its own New Year’s Eve bowl game. Join as an individual or a pair for different game types and opportunities. Dinner provided both nights (pizza on Thursday, Mendocino Farms on Friday). The last draw ends at 6 p.m. Friday, followed by dinner, prizes, and a Newfoundland New Year’s toast at 7:30 p.m. so you can make it to your next New Year’s Eve party.

COST: $105 per person; MORE INFO

Thursday, Dec. 30; 8 p.m

Tinashe: NYE Weekend

The Novo

800 W. Olympic Blvd., downtown L.A.

Joining headliner Tinashe on the bill are Kaash Paige, Dorian Electra b2b with Rebecca Black, and Jayla Darden.

COST: Tickets start at $35; MORE INFO

'Lightscape LA' is currently on view at the Los Angeles County Arboretum and Botanic Garden. (Christine N. Ziemba/LAist)

Through Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022; 5:30 - 8:45 p.m. (last entry)

Lightscape LA

Los Angeles County Arboretum and Botanic Garden

301 North Baldwin Ave., Arcadia

Walk through an illuminated, one-mile trail in this after-dark outdoor experience. The immersive light installations come alive with color and sound as guests view thousands of twinkling lights in various attractions from the Winter Cathedral to the Star Tunnel and the Fire Garden.

COST: $18 - $32; MORE INFO

Through Sunday, Jan. 2

Knott’s Merry Farm

Knott’s Berry Farm

8039 Beach Blvd., Buena Park

Experience Knott’s largest Christmas celebration with winter wonderland-inspired décor found throughout the park. View thousands of lights and miles of garland, and a variety of picture-perfect settings. Guests of all ages can take in holiday musical revues, ice shows, a Christmas Crafts Village and seasonally appropriate treats. COST: Tickets start at $75; MORE INFO

Ragnar Kjartansson's haunting 'The Visitors,' 2012, a nine-channel HD video installation with sound, has returned to The Broad. (© Ragnar Kjartansson; Courtesy of the artist, Luhring Augustine, New York and i8 Gallery, Reykjavik. Photo by Joshua White / JWPictures.com)

Through Friday, April 3, 2022

Since Unveiling: Selected Acquisitions of a Decade

The Broad

221 S. Grand Ave., downtown L.A.

The exhibition highlights nearly 60 contemporary works acquired by Eli and Edythe Broad in the past 10 years. The exhibition is on view in the first floor galleries and includes new works by Catherine Opie and Lari Pittman. It also features the return of Ragnar Kjartansson’s The Visitors.

COST: FREE, but advanced ticketing required; MORE INFO

'Banksy: Genius or Vandal?' is open now in Culver City, featuring 80+ genuine and certified artworks as well as a virtual reality experience. (Courtesy of Bansky Expo)

Ongoing

Banksy: Genius or Vandal?

10131 Jefferson Blvd., Culver City

Located in a 22,000-square foot building space, the experience immerses guests into the street artist’s realm, featuring 80 genuine and certified artworks on loan from private collectors around the world. The exhibition also includes a VR experience that guides you through Banksy’s career.

COST: Tickets start at $29.50 for adults; MORE INFO

TV/Streaming Pick

2021 and Done With Snoop Dogg & Kevin Hart

After taking on Olympic highlights this past summer, Snoop Dogg and Kevin Hart return with a 75-minute special in which the dynamic duo take on and take down the biggest stories of 2021. They'll provide comedic commentary on everything from COVID-19 to space travel and Page Six-worthy material. The hosts will be joined by guests including Mark Cuban, DL Hughley, Loni Love, William Shatner, Stephen A. Smith and Michael Strahan. 2021 and Done With Snoop Dogg & Kevin Hart streams on Peacock on Tuesday, Dec. 28.

El Granjero Cantina offers holiday cocktails all throughout the month of December. (Courtesy of El Granjero Cantina)

Dine and Drink Deals

Check out the 411 on restaurant, bar and food happenings in SoCal this weekend:

