Best Things To Do This Week In Los Angeles And SoCal: Dec. 19 - 22
Celebrate Hanukkah with a silent disco night. Bring the kids to the latest installment of Disney on Ice. Attend The Atheist Holiday Christmas Spectacular Show! Screen a double feature of scary winter flicks.
Monday, Dec. 19; 7 - 9 p.m.
Hanukkah Celebration: Silent Disco
Sanctuary @ Pico Union Project
1153 Valencia St., downtown L.A.
Celebrate the second night of Hanukkah with friends, food, drinks and a silent disco from Repair the World.
COST: FREE with RSVP; MORE INFO
Monday, Dec. 19; 6 p.m
Carols on the Plaza with the Los Angeles Master Chorale
Jerry Moss Plaza at The Music Center
135 N. Grand Ave., downtown L.A.
Celebrate the season through song with 20 members from the Los Angeles Master Chorale. Join in singing classics including “Deck the Halls,” “Frosty the Snowman,” “Joy to the World” and others. Song booklets provided.
COST: FREE; MORE INFO
Monday, Dec. 19; 5:30 - 7:30 p.m.
Hanukkah Celebration
Beverly Center, Grand Court, Level 6
8500 Beverly Blvd., Beverly Grove
Celebrate Hanukkah as the Bev Center partners with Chabad of Weho West for live music, arts and crafts and fun.
COST: FREE; MORE INFO
Monday, Dec. 19; 7:30 p.m
Messiah Sing-Along with the Los Angeles Master Chorale
Walt Disney Concert Hall
111 S. Grand Ave., downtown L.A.
Also happening on Monday with the Master Chorale: a sing-along to Handel’s classic piece. Bring your own score, or purchase one in the lobby and get ready to sing your heart out.
COST: Tickets start at $45; MORE INFO
Monday, Dec. 19; 7:30 p.m.
The Legend of Hell House/Ghost Story
New Beverly Cinema
7165 Beverly Blvd., Fairfax
Nothing gets you in the spirit of the holidays faster than a grindhouse double-feature. The New Bev screens two horror films set around the winter holidays, starting with The Legend of Hell House, in which a team investigates an infamous house during the week before Christmas. It’s followed by Ghost Story, in which a 50-year-old secret comes back to haunt old friends during a terrible New England winter.
COST: $12; MORE INFO
Monday, Dec. 19; 7:30 p.m.
The Mary Trump Show Live!
Dynasty Typewriter
2511 Wilshire Blvd., Westlake
Listen to the Trump family renegade — and best-selling author — record her podcast in front of a live audience, mixing pop culture, politics, and psychology. She’ll be joined by the Nerd Avengers, who are made up of friends from the politics, journalism, comedy, and sports worlds.
COST: $20 - $25; MORE INFO
Tuesday, Dec. 20 - Wednesday, Dec. 21
Die Hard
The Frida Cinema
305 E 4th St #100, Santa Ana
Watch John McClane (Bruce Willis) take back the Nakatomi Plaza from a group of terrorists led by Hans Gruber (Alan Rickman) during the Nakatomi Christmas party.
COST: $9 - $12; MORE INFO
Tuesday, Dec. 20 - Thursday, Dec. 22
Home Alone in Concert
Walt Disney Concert Hall
111 S. Grand Ave., downtown L.A.
Watch the holiday favorite flick with composer John Williams' score performed live to picture, conducted by David Newman and performed by the Hollywood Bowl Orchestra. Relive the adventures of Kevin McCallister (Macaulay Culkin), who must defend his home against the Wet Bandits when he’s accidentally left behind by his family. Children ages two or younger will not be admitted.
COST: Remaining tickets start at $124; MORE INFO
Wednesday, Dec. 21 - Thursday, Dec. 22, 7:30 p.m.
Nochebuena: Christmas Eve in Mexico
Musco Center for the Arts at Chapman University
415 North Glassell, Orange
Celebrate Christmas in Mexico without leaving Southern California. Watch Ballet Folklórico de Los Ángeles and Mariachi Garibaldi de Jaime Cuéllar share Christmas Eve traditions through music and dance.
COST: Tickets start at $25; MORE I.NFO
Thursday, Dec. 22 - Monday, Dec. 26
Disney On Ice: Road Trip Adventures
Toyota Arena
4000 E. Ontario Center Parkway, Ontario
Take the fam on a whole new world of Disney adventures with Mickey, Minnie, Goofy and characters from Moana, The Lion King, Toy Story and Aladdin. Costumes not permitted for guests 14 years and older.
COST: $25; MORE INFO
Thursday, Dec. 22; 8 p.m.
The Atheist Holiday Christmas Spectacular Show!
The Crow at Bergamot Station
Building E, Unit F4
2525 Michigan Ave., Santa Monica
Billing itself as a night of “stand-up comedy, song, and blasphemy,” the event features comedians Leo Flowers, Steph Zamorano, Jimmy Dore, Ron Placone and Betsy Salkind.
COST: $20; MORE INFO
Through Saturday, Dec. 24
Holiday Movies
Melrose Rooftop Theatre
603 N. La Cienega Blvd., West Hollywood
Watch holiday movies throughout the week atop the E.P. & L.P.-adjacent rooftop. Films this week include: How the Grinch Stole Christmas, The Nightmare Before Christmas, A Christmas Story, Home Alone, Bad Santa, and Elf. There’s a dinner and a movie option for $65. Ages 21+.
COST: $30 - $65; MORE INFO
Through Monday, Jan. 23
EXHIBIT
Beyond the Streets Flagship
434 N. La Brea Ave., Fairfax
Beyond the Streets and CONTROL Gallery, in partnership with Goldenvoice, present an extensive Beastie Boys exhibition. The show takes a deep dive into the group’s 40-year history, from Licensed to Ill to Paul’s Boutique and beyond, with personal items, artifacts, and ephemera.
COST: FREE tickets with RSVP; MORE INFO
Viewing Pick
The Best Man: The Final Chapters
The comedy-drama miniseries revisits a dysfunctional friend group as they face the trials, tribulations and triumphs that come with middle age. Based on the film series written and directed by Malcolm D. Lee (who returns for the series), The Final Chapters reunites original cast members including Morris Chestnut, Melissa De Sousa, Taye Diggs, Regina Hall, Terrence Howard, Sanaa Lathan, Nia Long and Harold Perrineau. Watch the miniseries beginning on Wednesday, Dec. 22 on Peacock
Dine and Drink Deals
Check out the 411 on restaurant, bar, and food happenings in SoCal this week:
- Connie & Ted’s offers holiday to-go specialties made from scratch daily from head chef Sam Baxter and pastry chef Daphane DeLone. Order items including chilled shrimp cocktail ($26 - $28 per half pound), whole bourbon pecan pie ($50), whoopie pies (2 for $12) and Apartment ‘7A’ Cocktail To-Go Kit (above) for two. All to-go orders can be placed via Tock with a 48-hour pre-order requirement. Pick-up is not available on Mondays or Tuesdays.
- Holey Grail Donuts, the popular taro donut shop from Hawaii, opened its first brick-and-mortar shop on the mainland last weekend in Santa Monica. Find them at 2441 Main St. Donut flavors include Island Chocolate, Saffron Snickerdoodle, the OG Glazed and the Hot Single.
- Keith Garrett, owner of South L.A.’s All Flavor No Grease food truck/catering business, unfortunately, lost his home in an electrical fire last week and is asking for help (a small $1 donation). (h/t Eater LA)
- The Menorah Lighting at The Shay hotel in Culver City takes place on Tuesday, Dec. 20 at 7:30 p.m. Held in partnership with the Jewish Community of Culver City - Chabad, join in and celebrate Hanukkah with a night of soup, sushi and latkes during a Menorah Lighting at The Shay. Register here.
- Chicken pot pie is the ultimate winter comfort food, with hot chicken filling, flaky crust, and gravy. Writer James Tir has compiled a list in The Long Beach Chicken Pot Pie Tour, noting Bake N Broil, Noble Bird, and The Eldo, among other stops.