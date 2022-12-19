Best Things To Do This Week In Los Angeles And SoCal: Dec. 19 - 22

Dear reader, we're asking you to help us keep local news available for all. Your financial support keeps our stories free to read, instead of hidden behind paywalls. We believe when reliable local reporting is widely available, the entire community benefits. Thank you for investing in your neighborhood.

Celebrate Hanukkah with a silent disco night. Bring the kids to the latest installment of Disney on Ice. Attend The Atheist Holiday Christmas Spectacular Show! Screen a double feature of scary winter flicks.

Monday, Dec. 19; 7 - 9 p.m.

Hanukkah Celebration: Silent Disco

Sanctuary @ Pico Union Project

1153 Valencia St., downtown L.A.

Celebrate the second night of Hanukkah with friends, food, drinks and a silent disco from Repair the World.

COST: FREE with RSVP; MORE INFO

Monday, Dec. 19; 6 p.m

Carols on the Plaza with the Los Angeles Master Chorale

Jerry Moss Plaza at The Music Center

135 N. Grand Ave., downtown L.A.

Celebrate the season through song with 20 members from the Los Angeles Master Chorale. Join in singing classics including “Deck the Halls,” “Frosty the Snowman,” “Joy to the World” and others. Song booklets provided.

COST: FREE; MORE INFO



Monday, Dec. 19; 5:30 - 7:30 p.m.

Hanukkah Celebration

Beverly Center, Grand Court, Level 6

8500 Beverly Blvd., Beverly Grove

Celebrate Hanukkah as the Bev Center partners with Chabad of Weho West for live music, arts and crafts and fun.

COST: FREE; MORE INFO

Monday, Dec. 19; 7:30 p.m

Messiah Sing-Along with the Los Angeles Master Chorale

Walt Disney Concert Hall

111 S. Grand Ave., downtown L.A.

Also happening on Monday with the Master Chorale: a sing-along to Handel’s classic piece. Bring your own score, or purchase one in the lobby and get ready to sing your heart out.

COST: Tickets start at $45; MORE INFO

Monday, Dec. 19; 7:30 p.m.

The Legend of Hell House/Ghost Story

New Beverly Cinema

7165 Beverly Blvd., Fairfax

Nothing gets you in the spirit of the holidays faster than a grindhouse double-feature. The New Bev screens two horror films set around the winter holidays, starting with The Legend of Hell House, in which a team investigates an infamous house during the week before Christmas. It’s followed by Ghost Story , in which a 50-year-old secret comes back to haunt old friends during a terrible New England winter.

COST: $12; MORE INFO



Monday, Dec. 19; 7:30 p.m.

The Mary Trump Show Live!

Dynasty Typewriter

2511 Wilshire Blvd., Westlake

Listen to the Trump family renegade — and best-selling author — record her podcast in front of a live audience, mixing pop culture, politics, and psychology. She’ll be joined by the Nerd Avengers, who are made up of friends from the politics, journalism, comedy, and sports worlds.

COST: $20 - $25; MORE INFO

Tuesday, Dec. 20 - Wednesday, Dec. 21

Die Hard

The Frida Cinema

305 E 4th St #100, Santa Ana

Watch John McClane (Bruce Willis) take back the Nakatomi Plaza from a group of terrorists led by Hans Gruber (Alan Rickman) during the Nakatomi Christmas party.

COST: $9 - $12; MORE INFO

Tuesday, Dec. 20 - Thursday, Dec. 22

Home Alone in Concert

Walt Disney Concert Hall

111 S. Grand Ave., downtown L.A.

Watch the holiday favorite flick with composer John Williams' score performed live to picture, conducted by David Newman and performed by the Hollywood Bowl Orchestra. Relive the adventures of Kevin McCallister (Macaulay Culkin), who must defend his home against the Wet Bandits when he’s accidentally left behind by his family. Children ages two or younger will not be admitted.

COST: Remaining tickets start at $124; MORE INFO

(Greg Andersen / Watch Mexican Christmas traditions at the Musco Center with Ballet Folklórico de Los Ángeles and Mariachi Garibaldi de Jaime Cuéllar.)

Wednesday, Dec. 21 - Thursday, Dec. 22, 7:30 p.m.

Nochebuena: Christmas Eve in Mexico

Musco Center for the Arts at Chapman University

415 North Glassell, Orange

Celebrate Christmas in Mexico without leaving Southern California. Watch Ballet Folklórico de Los Ángeles and Mariachi Garibaldi de Jaime Cuéllar share Christmas Eve traditions through music and dance.

COST: Tickets start at $25; MORE I.NFO

Thursday, Dec. 22 - Monday, Dec. 26

Disney On Ice: Road Trip Adventures

Toyota Arena

4000 E. Ontario Center Parkway, Ontario

Take the fam on a whole new world of Disney adventures with Mickey, Minnie, Goofy and characters from Moana, The Lion King, Toy Story and Aladdin. Costumes not permitted for guests 14 years and older.

COST: $25; MORE INFO



Thursday, Dec. 22; 8 p.m.

The Atheist Holiday Christmas Spectacular Show!

The Crow at Bergamot Station

Building E, Unit F4

2525 Michigan Ave., Santa Monica

Billing itself as a night of “stand-up comedy, song, and blasphemy,” the event features comedians Leo Flowers, Steph Zamorano, Jimmy Dore, Ron Placone and Betsy Salkind.

COST: $20; MORE INFO

Through Saturday, Dec. 24

Holiday Movies

Melrose Rooftop Theatre

603 N. La Cienega Blvd., West Hollywood

Watch holiday movies throughout the week atop the E.P. & L.P.-adjacent rooftop. Films this week include: How the Grinch Stole Christmas, The Nightmare Before Christmas, A Christmas Story, Home Alone, Bad Santa, and Elf. There’s a dinner and a movie option for $65. Ages 21+.

COST: $30 - $65; MORE INFO

The Beastie Boys exhibit named EXHIBIT is on view through Jan. 23. (Ari Marcopoulos)

Through Monday, Jan. 23

EXHIBIT

Beyond the Streets Flagship

434 N. La Brea Ave., Fairfax

Beyond the Streets and CONTROL Gallery, in partnership with Goldenvoice, present an extensive Beastie Boys exhibition. The show takes a deep dive into the group’s 40-year history, from Licensed to Ill to Paul’s Boutique and beyond, with personal items, artifacts, and ephemera.

COST: FREE tickets with RSVP; MORE INFO

Viewing Pick

The Best Man: The Final Chapters

The comedy-drama miniseries revisits a dysfunctional friend group as they face the trials, tribulations and triumphs that come with middle age. Based on the film series written and directed by Malcolm D. Lee (who returns for the series), The Final Chapters reunites original cast members including Morris Chestnut, Melissa De Sousa, Taye Diggs, Regina Hall, Terrence Howard, Sanaa Lathan, Nia Long and Harold Perrineau. Watch the miniseries beginning on Wednesday, Dec. 22 on Peacock

Dine and Drink Deals

