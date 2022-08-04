Best Things To Do This Weekend in Los Angeles And SoCal: Aug. 5 - 7
View a new solo art show from D*Face. Listen to La Marisoul’s latest bolero project. Catch A League of Their Own’s 25th anniversary screening. Attend the opening of the House of the Dragon: The Targaryen Dynasty. Or take in an “alternate reality” film screening at the Norton Simon.
Through the end of September
Flight – A Live Butterfly Experience
The Santa Ana Zoo at Prentice Park
1801 East Chestnut Ave., Santa Ana
Visitors can immerse themselves in the beauty, color and flight of hundreds of tropical butterflies in the 2,000-square-foot aviary. Study the butterfly life cycle through the outdoor experience, which is included with Zoo admission.
COST: $9- $12; MORE INFO
Friday, Aug. 5 - Sunday, Aug. 7
Pasadena Bead & Design Show
Hilton Pasadena
168 South Los Robles Ave., Pasadena
The summer show returns with contemporary handwork, lapidary, art couture, jewelry, and bead-making arts. Meet artists, shop their wares and designs or for antique beads and hand-printed fabrics and clothing. There will be more than 200 exhibits and vendors on view and workshops will be held throughout the weekend.
COST: $8 - $10; MORE INFO
Friday, Aug. 5; 9 p.m.
Spanish Aqui Presents En Directo
The Paramount
2708 E. Cesar E Chavez Ave., Boyle Heights
Attend the latest show from the all-Latinx improv comedy team for the best in Latinx standup, improv and music. Special guests Harvey Guillen, Cristela Alonzo, Erik Rivera as well as accompanying dance performances.
COST: $22.66; MORE INFO
Friday, Aug. 5; 6 - 8 p.m.
Soundscapes: Justen LeRoy
Kenneth Hahn Park
4100 S. La Cienega Blvd., Culver City
LAND (Los Angeles Nomadic Division) presents the second iteration of its summer programming series, L.A. Summer Mixes, with a picnic release party in the park. LeRoy has created a mix of songs born from his love and the experience of being from the Crenshaw District neighborhood. In addition to the mix, the artist has curated a list of his neighborhood’s favorite spots, encouraging people to go out and explore.
COST: FREE with RSVP; MORE INFO
Saturday, Aug. 6 - Saturday, Sept. 10
D*Face: Painting Over the Cracks
Corey Helford Gallery
571 S. Anderson St., Boyle Heights
Know for work for blending art, design, and graffiti, the prolific urban contemporary UK artist D*Face (Dean Stockton) has a new solo show that opens this weekend at the CHG. The opening reception takes place on Saturday, Aug. 6 from 7 to 10 p.m. Also opening at the gallery this weekend is All Signs Point to No, featuring new works from Chicago-based artist, illustrator and toymaker Travis Lampe in Gallery 3.
COST: FREE; MORE INFO
Saturday, Aug. 6; 8:30 p.m.
A League of Their Own
Cinespia at Hollywood Forever Cemetery
6000 Santa Monica Blvd., Hollywood
Catch the 30th anniversary screening of the feature film with Geena Davis and the stars of the upcoming Prime Video Series of the same name. The new series reimagines the iconic film, following the adventures of an all-women pro baseball team during WWII. DJ sets bookend the night, featuring concessions for sale, from snacks to coffees and a beer and wine bar.
COST: $20 - $30; MORE INFO
Saturday, Aug. 6 - Saturday, Aug. 27
25th Anniversary Group Show
KP Projects Gallery
633 N. LA Brea Ave., Fairfax
KP Projects/ Merry Karnowsky Gallery presents a group exhibition that celebrates the gallery’s 25th anniversary and legacy in L.A.’s art scene that embraced the pop, surrealist, lowbrow and street art movements. View works by more than 30 artists from their 25 years. The show opens on Aug. 6 with a reception from 7 to 10 p.m. (RSVP to attend.)
COST: FREE; MORE INFO
Saturday, Aug. 6; 7 p.m.
Davinci's Films of Hollywood
Velaslavasay Panorama
1122 W 24th St., University Park
Watch a retrospective of the works of visionary artist and filmmaker Pa,Sacio Davinci, who for the past 24 years has made films with actors and significant individuals from the South LA neighborhood, “weaving Hollywood tropes with hallucinogenic dream-like visuals that expand beyond generic conceptions of everyday filmmaking.” This screening features two of his films—Black Terk Big Foot - Part 3 and The First Black Cheyenne - Part 4—along with an in-person discussion with the filmmaker.
COST: $6 - $10; MORE INFO
Saturday, Aug. 6; 9 p.m.
Rostam
El Rey
5515 Wilshire Blvd., Mid-Wilshire
Rostam, a record producer and a founding member of Vampire Weekend, performs a solo, all-ages show with Sam Buck in support. He performs a few select dates in support of his latest album, Changephobia.
COST: $25; MORE INFO
Saturday, Aug. 6; 8 p.m.
6th Annual Boleros De Noche: La Marisoul and the Love Notes Orchestra
The Ford
2580 Cahuenga Blvd. E, Hollywood Hills
Listen to the latest bolero project from La Marisol, lead singer of La Santa Cecilia. She’s accompanied by a big band orchestra, playing tribute to Olga Guillot, Toña La Negra, and Ella Fitzgerald in a show that encompasses bolero music and American jazz. Only a few tickets remain. (And the Kamasi Washington Friday night show at the Ford is already sold out.)
COST: $85; MORE INFO
Saturday, Aug. 6 - Sunday, Sept. 7
House of the Dragon: The Targaryen Dynasty
Natural History Museum of Los Angeles County
900 Exposition Blvd., Exposition Park
NHM partners with HBO Max for the pop-up exhibition of props, costumes and artifacts from the upcoming TV show House of the Dragon, the prequel to Game of Thrones. The mini-exhibition also features tutorials on the Valyrian language.
COST: $7 - $15 NHM general admission; MORE INFO
Saturdays, Aug. 6 - 20; 5 p.m.
Alternate Realities Film Screenings
Norton Simon Museum
411 West Colorado Blvd., Pasadena
The museum holds a science-fiction film series inspired by the theme “alternate realities.” Watch films that transport you to distant or unfamiliar worlds. The series starts this Saturday with the original Planet of the Apes (1968), directed by Franklin J. Schaffner. Other upcoming Forbidden Planet (1956) and Fantastic Planet (1973). Included with the cost of museum admission.
COST: $12 - $15 adult admission; MORE INFO
Saturday, Aug. 6 - Sunday, Aug. 7; 4 p.m.
Garden Concerts for Kids
The Getty Center’s Central Garden
1200 Getty Center Dr., Brentwood
The free outdoor music series for kids and their families returns this month, featuring some of the best children's musical artists from across the nation. Bring a picnic basket and blanket (no lawn chairs). Performing this weekend is The Lucky Band.
COST: FREE; MORE INFO
Sunday, Aug. 7; 3 and 5 p.m.
Sunday Afternoon Concerts in the Dome
Mt. Wilson Observatory (MWO)
RedBox-Mount Wilson Rd., Mount Wilson
Mt. Wilson Observatory's concert series presents an afternoon of chamber brass enhanced by the great acoustics of the 100-inch telescope's dome. Listen to an eclectic mix of songs by Bach, Ewazen, Kamen, Barber, Arnold, Ewald and others performed by the L.A. Chamber Brass.
COST: $50; MORE INFO
Outdoor Pick
Bird Walk at King Gillette Ranch
Bring your binoculars and camera and join in the monthly, easy bird walk around the grounds of King Gillette Ranch on Saturday, Aug. 6. Over 1.5 hours and less than a mile walk, catch songbirds, water birds, woodpeckers, raptors or other birds along the way. The walk leaves promptly at 8:30 a.m. from the flagpole. Address: Anthony C. Beilenson Interagency Visitor Center, 26876 Mulholland Hwy, Calabasas.
Viewing Pick
The Sandman
The long-awaited adaptation of Neil Gaiman’s DC comic book series (1989–1996) debuts its 10 episodes on Netflix on Friday, Aug. 5. The series follows Dream aka Morpheus — the King of Dreams — who embarks on a journey across worlds to restore his power after years of imprisonment. The series stars Tom Sturridge, Boyd Holbrook, Gwendoline Christie, Jenna Coleman, among others and counts Gaiman as one of the executive producers.
Dine and Drink Deals
Check out the 411 on restaurant, bar, and food happenings in SoCal this week:
- The Uncorked Wine Festival returns to LA on Saturday, Aug. 6 at the California Science Center. From 7 - 11 p.m., ticket holders can enjoy more than 100 wines and Champagnes from around the world, and enjoy after-hours access to the museum with DJ and favorite local food trucks. Tickets: $65 - $100.
- Roots & Yam Jerk Festival, which features Caribbean food and music, returns to Exposition Park this weekend, Aug. 6 -7. Taste Jerk chicken, shrimp, fish, with pineapple, jasmine rice, beans and other dishes. Tickets: $100 - $260.
- 22nd Annual Taste of Ecuador Food Festival & Parade takes place on Sunday, Aug. 7 from 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. at Placita Olvera. Enjoy Ecuadorian cuisine plus musical groups, folklore customs and exhibiting companies. Admission is free.
- Citrin in Santa Monica offers a Glass Off at the Citrin bar happy hour Tuesday - Saturday, from 5:30 to 7p.m. The food includes the signature egg caviar, lobster bolognese, and Mélisse burger. Glasses of wine are $10, beers are $7.50 and cocktails are $11.
- Pitfire Pizza has launched a new summer seasonal menu that also includes Thick Cut chili cornbread, an heirloom tomato bowl, charred corn on the cob, watermelon & cucumber salad and Dippers (side sauces marinara, avocado crema, hot honey and house ranch).
- Although the pricey Mélisse’s dinner with Washington D.C.’s two-star Michelin Jont on Saturday is already sold out (at $495 per person), reservations are now being offered for the Mélisse monthly Chef's Tasting Menu. The 2.5-hour experience featuring seasonal dishes from Josiah Citrin is a little easier on the wallet (at $295 per person).