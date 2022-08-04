Best Things To Do This Weekend in Los Angeles And SoCal: Aug. 5 - 7

You have the power to keep local news strong for the coming months. Your financial support today keeps our reporters ready to meet the needs of our city. Thank you for investing in your community.

Stories like these are only possible with your help!

Start your day with LAist Sign up for the Morning Brief, delivered weekdays. Subscribe

View a new solo art show from D*Face. Listen to La Marisoul’s latest bolero project. Catch A League of Their Own’s 25th anniversary screening. Attend the opening of the House of the Dragon: The Targaryen Dynasty. Or take in an “alternate reality” film screening at the Norton Simon.



Through the end of September

Flight – A Live Butterfly Experience

The Santa Ana Zoo at Prentice Park

1801 East Chestnut Ave., Santa Ana

Visitors can immerse themselves in the beauty, color and flight of hundreds of tropical butterflies in the 2,000-square-foot aviary. Study the butterfly life cycle through the outdoor experience, which is included with Zoo admission.

COST: $9- $12; MORE INFO

Friday, Aug. 5 - Sunday, Aug. 7

Pasadena Bead & Design Show

Hilton Pasadena

168 South Los Robles Ave., Pasadena

The summer show returns with contemporary handwork, lapidary, art couture, jewelry, and bead-making arts. Meet artists, shop their wares and designs or for antique beads and hand-printed fabrics and clothing. There will be more than 200 exhibits and vendors on view and workshops will be held throughout the weekend.

COST: $8 - $10; MORE INFO

Friday, Aug. 5; 9 p.m.

Spanish Aqui Presents En Directo

The Paramount

2708 E. Cesar E Chavez Ave., Boyle Heights

Attend the latest show from the all-Latinx improv comedy team for the best in Latinx standup, improv and music. Special guests Harvey Guillen, Cristela Alonzo, Erik Rivera as well as accompanying dance performances.

COST: $22.66; MORE INFO

Friday, Aug. 5; 6 - 8 p.m.

Soundscapes: Justen LeRoy

Kenneth Hahn Park

4100 S. La Cienega Blvd., Culver City

LAND (Los Angeles Nomadic Division) presents the second iteration of its summer programming series, L.A. Summer Mixes, with a picnic release party in the park. LeRoy has created a mix of songs born from his love and the experience of being from the Crenshaw District neighborhood. In addition to the mix, the artist has curated a list of his neighborhood’s favorite spots, encouraging people to go out and explore.

COST: FREE with RSVP; MORE INFO

Corey Helford Gallery opens a new show from D*Face, including the work, 'Tragic Jam." (Courtesy of the artist and gallery)

Saturday, Aug. 6 - Saturday, Sept. 10

D*Face: Painting Over the Cracks

Corey Helford Gallery

571 S. Anderson St., Boyle Heights

Know for work for blending art, design, and graffiti, the prolific urban contemporary UK artist D*Face (Dean Stockton) has a new solo show that opens this weekend at the CHG. The opening reception takes place on Saturday, Aug. 6 from 7 to 10 p.m. Also opening at the gallery this weekend is All Signs Point to No, featuring new works from Chicago-based artist, illustrator and toymaker Travis Lampe in Gallery 3.

COST: FREE; MORE INFO

Saturday, Aug. 6; 8:30 p.m.

A League of Their Own

Cinespia at Hollywood Forever Cemetery

6000 Santa Monica Blvd., Hollywood

Catch the 30th anniversary screening of the feature film with Geena Davis and the stars of the upcoming Prime Video Series of the same name. The new series reimagines the iconic film, following the adventures of an all-women pro baseball team during WWII. DJ sets bookend the night, featuring concessions for sale, from snacks to coffees and a beer and wine bar.

COST: $20 - $30; MORE INFO

Saturday, Aug. 6 - Saturday, Aug. 27

25th Anniversary Group Show

KP Projects Gallery

633 N. LA Brea Ave., Fairfax

KP Projects/ Merry Karnowsky Gallery presents a group exhibition that celebrates the gallery’s 25th anniversary and legacy in L.A.’s art scene that embraced the pop, surrealist, lowbrow and street art movements. View works by more than 30 artists from their 25 years. The show opens on Aug. 6 with a reception from 7 to 10 p.m. (RSVP to attend.)

COST: FREE; MORE INFO

Saturday, Aug. 6; 7 p.m.

Davinci's Films of Hollywood

Velaslavasay Panorama

1122 W 24th St., University Park

Watch a retrospective of the works of visionary artist and filmmaker Pa,Sacio Davinci, who for the past 24 years has made films with actors and ﻿significant individuals from the South LA neighborhood, “weaving Hollywood tropes with hallucinogenic dream-like visuals that expand beyond generic conceptions of everyday filmmaking.” This screening features two of his films—Black Terk Big Foot - Part 3 and The First Black Cheyenne - Part 4—along with an in-person discussion with the filmmaker.

COST: $6 - $10; MORE INFO

Saturday, Aug. 6; 9 p.m.

Rostam

El Rey

5515 Wilshire Blvd., Mid-Wilshire

Rostam, a record producer and a founding member of Vampire Weekend, performs a solo, all-ages show with Sam Buck in support. He performs a few select dates in support of his latest album, Changephobia.

COST: $25; MORE INFO

Saturday, Aug. 6; 8 p.m.

6th Annual Boleros De Noche: La Marisoul and the Love Notes Orchestra

The Ford

2580 Cahuenga Blvd. E, Hollywood Hills

Listen to the latest bolero project from La Marisol, lead singer of La Santa Cecilia. She’s accompanied by a big band orchestra, playing tribute to Olga Guillot, Toña La Negra, and Ella Fitzgerald in a show that encompasses bolero music and American jazz. Only a few tickets remain. (And the Kamasi Washington Friday night show at the Ford is already sold out.)

COST: $85; MORE INFO

Saturday, Aug. 6 - Sunday, Sept. 7

House of the Dragon: The Targaryen Dynasty

Natural History Museum of Los Angeles County

900 Exposition Blvd., Exposition Park

NHM partners with HBO Max for the pop-up exhibition of props, costumes and artifacts from the upcoming TV show House of the Dragon, the prequel to Game of Thrones. The mini-exhibition also features tutorials on the Valyrian language.

COST: $7 - $15 NHM general admission; MORE INFO

Saturdays, Aug. 6 - 20; 5 p.m.

Alternate Realities Film Screenings

Norton Simon Museum

411 West Colorado Blvd., Pasadena

The museum holds a science-fiction film series inspired by the theme “alternate realities.” Watch films that transport you to distant or unfamiliar worlds. The series starts this Saturday with the original Planet of the Apes (1968), directed by Franklin J. Schaffner. Other upcoming Forbidden Planet (1956) and Fantastic Planet (1973). Included with the cost of museum admission.

COST: $12 - $15 adult admission; MORE INFO

Saturday, Aug. 6 - Sunday, Aug. 7; 4 p.m.

Garden Concerts for Kids

The Getty Center’s Central Garden

1200 Getty Center Dr., Brentwood

The free outdoor music series for kids and their families returns this month, featuring some of the best children's musical artists from across the nation. Bring a picnic basket and blanket (no lawn chairs). Performing this weekend is The Lucky Band .

COST: FREE; MORE INFO

Music concerts return to Mt. Wilson Observatory this weekend. (Irina Logra)

Sunday, Aug. 7; 3 and 5 p.m.

Sunday Afternoon Concerts in the Dome

Mt. Wilson Observatory (MWO)

RedBox-Mount Wilson Rd., Mount Wilson

Mt. Wilson Observatory's concert series presents an afternoon of chamber brass enhanced by the great acoustics of the 100-inch telescope's dome. Listen to an eclectic mix of songs by Bach, Ewazen, Kamen, Barber, Arnold, Ewald and others performed by the L.A. Chamber Brass.

COST: $50; MORE INFO

Take a bird walk in King Gillette Ranch. (Photo by Steve Harvey on Unsplash)

Outdoor Pick

Bird Walk at King Gillette Ranch

Bring your binoculars and camera and join in the monthly, easy bird walk around the grounds of King Gillette Ranch on Saturday, Aug. 6. Over 1.5 hours and less than a mile walk, catch songbirds, water birds, woodpeckers, raptors or other birds along the way. The walk leaves promptly at 8:30 a.m. from the flagpole. Address: Anthony C. Beilenson Interagency Visitor Center, 26876 Mulholland Hwy, Calabasas.

Viewing Pick

The Sandman

The long-awaited adaptation of Neil Gaiman’s DC comic book series (1989–1996) debuts its 10 episodes on Netflix on Friday, Aug. 5 . The series follows Dream aka Morpheus — the King of Dreams — who embarks on a journey across worlds to restore his power after years of imprisonment. The series stars Tom Sturridge, Boyd Holbrook, Gwendoline Christie, Jenna Coleman, among others and counts Gaiman as one of the executive producers.



Dine and Drink Deals

Pitfire Pizza has unveiled a new summer menu that includes items such as the watermelon and cucumber salad. (Courtesy of Pitfire Pizza)

Check out the 411 on restaurant, bar, and food happenings in SoCal this week:

