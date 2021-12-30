The Best Things To Do In LA And SoCal This New Year's Weekend: Dec. 31 - Jan. 2

Your tax-deductible gift today powers our reporters and keeps us independent. We rely on you, our reader, not paywalls to stay funded because we believe important news and information should be freely accessible to all.

Watch a star-studded comedy show online to laugh in 2022. View Grand Park’s NYE celebration from the comfort of your home. Check out the Rose Parade floats up close. Suit up and take part in a polar bear plunge.

With COVID-19 variants rising, many events are being canceled or postponed. It's best to check ahead of time to make sure of event status and vaccine/testing requirements.

Friday, Dec. 31; 8:30 p.m. PT

NYE Comedy Mega Show 2022 Livestream

Virtual

This annual show is usually held live and in-person in Oakland. But this year, again because of the ‘rona, the event goes live online to a wider audience. The lineup includes Maria Bamford, Atsuko Okatsuka, Caleb Hearon, Andrew Michaan, Brent Weinbach, and hosts Natasha Leggero and Moshe Kasher. VIP Zoom tickets allow attendees to see everyone else, be part of the show, and stick around for the post-show hangout. This event is all ages, but there will be adult content.

COST: $15 - $25; MORE INFO

DJ John Summit headlines a night of music at the Palladium. (Courtesy: Insomniac Events)

Friday, Dec. 31; 8 p.m.

John Summit: New Year’s Eve

Hollywood Palladium

6215 Sunset Blvd., Hollywood

Chicago’s John Summit headlines a night of DJs — Lee Foss, Kyle Walker, and BONES — who spin tunes into the new year.

COST: Tickets start at $51; MORE INFO

Friday, Dec. 31; 9 p.m.

Catch One NYE

Catch One

4067 W. Pico Blvd., Arlington Heights

The historic nightclub features an NYE lineup on multiple stages with Chet Faker (DJ set) and performances by Boys Noize, Rinzen, Marques Wyatt, Anthony Naples and others.

COST: Tickets start at $89; MORE INFO

Friday, Dec. 31; 11 p.m.

Grand Park’s NYELA Countdown to 2022

Virtual

Grand Park’s New Year’s Eve event will not include a live audience, but will continue to be produced as a broadcast and streaming program, accessible to everyone on Fuse and on Grand Park’s YouTube channel. The event features headliner Kinky, additional musical performances, and the celebration's signature countdown video projection onto L.A.’s iconic City Hall building.

COST: FREE; MORE INFO

The 'little orchestra' Pink Martini plays two shows at Walt Disney Concert Hall on New Year's Eve. (Chris Hornbecker)

Friday, Dec. 31; 7 and 10:30 p.m.

New Year’s Eve with Pink Martini

Walt Disney Concert Hall

111 S. Grand Ave., downtown L.A.

The Portland-based little orchestra plays two shows on New Year’s Eve with Thomas M. Lauderdale, piano & bandleader, alongside vocalists China Forbes, Storm Large, Ari Shapiro, Edna Vazquez, and Cantor Ida Rae Cahana.

COST: Tickets start at $71; MORE INFO

The Trader Joe's float participates in the 131st Rose Parade in Pasadena, California, January 1, 2020. (ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images / AFP)

Saturday, Jan. 1 - Sunday, Jan.2

Floatfest

Sierra Madre Blvd. & Washington Blvd., Pasadena

After the Rose Parade, check out the floral works of art up close. See the details, design and workmanship that went into each float. No pets or bikes allowed. Floatfest will be held rain or shine.

COST: $20; MORE INFO



Saturday, Jan. 1; 7:30 p.m.

QT Exploitation Fest

New Beverly Cinema

7165 Beverly Blvd., Beverly Grove

This movie marathon features four explosive feature films selected by Quentin Tarantino, plus vintage trailers and shorts. The titles remain top secret until they are revealed on screen. The show is sold out online, but there will be a standby line for any seats that may become available at showtime. COST: $25; MORE INFO

Saturday, Jan. 1; 4 p.m.

Night of the Comet

Los Feliz Theatre

1822 N. Vermont Ave., Los Feliz

American Cinematheque screens this 1984 horror comedy in which a comet has destroyed most of the Earth’s population. Two high school Valley girls, played by Catherine Mary Stewart and Kelli Maroney, remain to fight zombies. A Q&A follows with Maroney. Co-presented by Beyond Fest & Cinematic Void. COST: $12; MORE INFO

Catch Craft Contemporary's latest exhibitions before they close on Jan. 9. (Courtesy of Craft Contemporary)

Through Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022

Craft Contemporary Exhibitions

Craft Contemporary Museum

5814 Wilshire Blvd., Mid-Wilshire

The museum’s current exhibitions — Pouya Afshar: The Charm of the Unfamiliar; Witch Craft: Rethinking Power; and Consuelo Flores: The Roots of Our Resistance, Altar — are closing soon. View them Wednesdays through Sundays from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. (The museum will close at 3 p.m. on New Year’s Eve.)

COST: $7 - $9; MORE INFO

People participate in a New Year's Day plunge into the Atlantic Ocean off of Coney Island on Jan. 1, 2021 in Brooklyn, New York City. Despite the annual Polar Bear Plunge being cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, dedicated bathers still took part in the tradition. (Stephanie Keith/Getty Images / Getty Images North America)

Outdoor Pick

Polar Bear Swim and Dip

3800 Stephen M. White Dr., San Pedro

The Cabrillo Beach Polar Bears invite the public to join them in their annual swim. The day begins with a ceremony to crown the new king and queen at 11:30 a.m., followed by the swim at noon. Bring your own thermos with hot beverages for after the swim and use proper face coverings until heading for the water.

COST: FREE; MORE INFO



The Annenberg Beach House in Santa Monica also holds a polar bear swim on Sunday, Jan. 2, but the event currently has a waiting list .

TV/Streaming Pick

Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party Hosted by Miley Cyrus and Pete Davidson

If you want something different to watch other than Ryan Seacrest or Anderson Cooper counting down to 2022, tune into NBC for an all-star celebration hosted by Miley Cyrus and Pete Davidson of Saturday Night Live. The dynamic duo will surely bring laughs and surprises as the year comes to a close. The special airs live from Miami on NBC on Friday from 10:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m. (Eastern) on NBC and Peacock.

Lilly Rose at the Wayfarer in downtown L.A. offers a holiday tea. (Eddie Sanchez)

Dine and Drink Deals

Check out the 411 on restaurant, bar, and food happenings in SoCal this weekend:

