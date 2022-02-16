Support for LAist comes from
We Explain L.A.
Arts and Entertainment

Bésame Mucho Festival Brings Iconic Latin Music To Dodger Stadium

By  Caitlin Hernández
Published Feb 16, 2022 1:13 PM
Two photos next to each other. On the left is the poster for the Bésame Mucho concert, including logo and event information over a pink background with hearts and kisses. The text says, "Sat December 2, 2022. Dodger Stadium. Los Angeles, CA." On the right is a photo of the musician Juanes standing at a microphone holding a guitar while singing.
Left: Bésame Mucho Festival poster (Courtesy of Live Nation). Right: Juanes performs onstage the 62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards on January 28, 2020 in Los Angeles. (Emma McIntyre/Getty Images).
While Bésame Mucho Festival’s first-ever lineup already seems almost too perfect to be true to some Latin music fans, make no mistake: The legendary Latino artists are headed to Dodger Stadium this year.

In total, almost 60 bands are scheduled to perform songs in a variety of genres on Dec. 3, ranging from cumbia to Norteño.

The festival is divided into three stages — “Rockero,” “Las Clásicas,” and “Te Gusta el Pop?” — making it a gathering for the ages. Bésame Mucho will bring Latin giants Los Tigres Del Norte, Caifanes, Sin Bandera, Bronco and dozens of other bands into one stadium.

This first festival for Bésame Mucho taps into Los Angeles’ deep love of Latin music. Apple Music’s Top 25 playlist for L.A. is almost always stocked up with songs by Bad Bunny and J Balvin (though neither reggaeton superstars are on the bill as of now).

Larger performances by Latin bands have also staked their claims in L.A. The group Maná starts its residency at the Forum in Inglewood in March. This lineup positions L.A. as a leading hub for Latin music on the West Coast.

The festival comes from the producers at La Tocada Presents and Tropicália. In previous years, the Tropicalia Festival has drawn thousands of fans throughout L.A. County to see both well-established and newer Latin artists, including Kali Uchis and Bronco.

Bésame Mucho’s single-day admission starts at $199. Fans can purchase presale tickets starting on Friday, Feb. 18 at 10 a.m.

