'Barbenheimer' Delivers At The Box Office
Topline:
It's known as "Barbenheimer": Two highly anticipated films, far apart in tone and subject matter, that have not disappointed at the weekend box office.
Happy #Barbenheimer pic.twitter.com/kqNmNsSsor— Cinema Tweets (@CinemaTweets1) July 21, 2023
Tell me more: Barbie, starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling, notched a historic $155 million-plus opening domestically — a feat typically reserved for superhero or tentpole films.
The film also marked the biggest domestic opening in North America directed by a woman. It's the first major studio film helmed by Greta Gerwig, known for indie fare such as Lady Bird and Little Women.
Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer — the very serious half of the "Barbenheimer" combo — came in at $80.5 million, ahead of expectations.
What I love about #Barbenheimer is that there aren’t Barbie fans hating on Oppenheimer, and there aren’t Oppenheimer fans hating on Barbie.— TheConnorWebber (@TheConnorWeb) July 23, 2023
It’s just people enjoying two REALLY good films. pic.twitter.com/GaVOCD2Qsq
The backstory: The "Barbenheimer" meme overtook the interwebs and IRL as anticipation started to build for both movies, leading to a tongue-in-cheek rivalry of sorts. Then, the idea of a double feature won out.
