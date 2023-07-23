'Barbenheimer' Delivers At The Box Office

The local news you read here every day is crafted for you, but right now, we need your help to keep it going. In these uncertain times, your support is even more important. Today, put a dollar value on the trustworthy reporting you rely on all year long. We can't hold those in power accountable and uplift voices from the community without your partnership.

Topline:

It's known as "Barbenheimer": Two highly anticipated films, far apart in tone and subject matter, that have not disappointed at the weekend box office.

Tell me more: Barbie, starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling, notched a historic $155 million-plus opening domestically — a feat typically reserved for superhero or tentpole films.

The film also marked the biggest domestic opening in North America directed by a woman. It's the first major studio film helmed by Greta Gerwig, known for indie fare such as Lady Bird and Little Women.

Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer — the very serious half of the "Barbenheimer" combo — came in at $80.5 million, ahead of expectations.

What I love about #Barbenheimer is that there aren’t Barbie fans hating on Oppenheimer, and there aren’t Oppenheimer fans hating on Barbie.



It’s just people enjoying two REALLY good films. pic.twitter.com/GaVOCD2Qsq — TheConnorWebber (@TheConnorWeb) July 23, 2023

The backstory: The "Barbenheimer" meme overtook the interwebs and IRL as anticipation started to build for both movies, leading to a tongue-in-cheek rivalry of sorts. Then, the idea of a double feature won out.