Arts and Entertainment

'Barbenheimer' Delivers At The Box Office

By  Fiona Ng
Published Jul 23, 2023 8:52 AM
A woman with light-tone skin and blonde hair wears a bright pink suit and scarf with a hat with a pink polka-dotted ribbon. She carries a hot pink phone.
Margot Robbie meets fans during a pink carpet event to promote her new film "Barbie" in Seoul on July 2.
(Jung Yeon-Je
/
AFP via Getty Images)
Topline:

It's known as "Barbenheimer": Two highly anticipated films, far apart in tone and subject matter, that have not disappointed at the weekend box office.

Tell me more: Barbie, starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling, notched a historic $155 million-plus opening domestically — a feat typically reserved for superhero or tentpole films.

The film also marked the biggest domestic opening in North America directed by a woman. It's the first major studio film helmed by Greta Gerwig, known for indie fare such as Lady Bird and Little Women.

Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer — the very serious half of the "Barbenheimer" combo — came in at $80.5 million, ahead of expectations.

The backstory: The "Barbenheimer" meme overtook the interwebs and IRL as anticipation started to build for both movies, leading to a tongue-in-cheek rivalry of sorts. Then, the idea of a double feature won out.

