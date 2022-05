Requests for permission to republish SCPR (KPCC/LAist/LAist Studios) content in any form should be submitted using our online request form below. This does not apply to any content republished from our partners, including but not limited to NPR, CalMatters, Kaiser Health News, KQED, Capital Public Radio and other non-LAist staff bylines.

If you have questions about the process or problems with the request form, please contact the permissions coordinator at permissions@mpr.org or (651) 290-1199.