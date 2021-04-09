Voter Game Plan 2020

Stories
-
NewsProposition 15 would have raised taxes on commercial and industrial properties, but not residential or agricultural ones.
-
NewsThe stakes here are massive. Dubbed 'Little Kings' and 'Queens,' members of the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors are some of the most powerful local elected officials in the country. This rare open seat had Herb Wesson facing off against Holly Mitchell.
-
NewsIncumbent L.A. City Councilmember David Ryu who was running for a second term, has conceded the race to progressive challenger Nithya Raman.
-
NewsThis race pits the ultimate local political insider against a longtime critic of City Hall.
-
NewsBoth proponents and opponents of Prop 16 claimed they were seeking to protect Californians from discrimination.
-
NewsProp 25 would have upheld a new state law that did away with cash bail for most misdemeanors.
-
PoliticsProp 20 would have rolled back some of the criminal justice reforms of recent years.
-
NewsDo the sky-high early voting numbers mean we'll see record turnout in 2020? They're certainly a good sign, but thanks to California's voter-friendly laws, it takes weeks to tally every ballot.
-
NewsIt was the most expensive ballot measure in California history.
-
Politics