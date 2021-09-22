Redistricting 2021

Redistricting, What?
It is here, folks. There are 15 districts in L.A., and the Los Angeles City Council Redistricting Commission has been holding virtual meetings to address possible changes.
The new district maps will affect elections and the city council for the next decade.
We're here to help you understand the process.
NewsThis only comes around once every 10 years, and you don’t wanna miss it.
PoliticsBut doing this will have a major domino effect, requiring other L.A. neighborhoods to be reassigned to new districts.
PoliticsYou still have a couple of opportunities to make your voice heard in this once-a-decade process.
PoliticsThe big 2020 Census data drop is here.
PoliticsBased on the initial results of the 2020 Census, California will lose power in Congress and the electoral college for the first time in the state’s history.
NewsThe first-ever L.A. County redistricting commissioners were drawn from a lottery today.