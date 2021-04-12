-
EducationUniversity of California and California State University leaders said vaccines will be required for returning students -- with one important condition.
-
HealthCalifornia stresses equity for minority groups. Texas is all about personal choice and liberty. Both are struggling to vaccinate Latinos and contending with vaccine hesitancy among conservative communities.
-
HealthPublic health officials administering COVID-19 vaccines are using a special strategy to make sure people experiencing homelessness in L.A. get their second dose.
-
HealthWe checked with L.A. city officials what folks with canceled or postponed appointments should do.
-
EducationCalifornia's largest university system is letting each campus decide individually as to vaccination requirements, and that has employees concerned.
-
NewsThe city of L.A. is closing all of its "fixed and mobile" vaccine and testing sites, including Dodger Stadium for today as officials prep for possible reaction in the region from the Derek Chauvin trail in Minneapolis.
-
HealthLos Angeles County health officials are preparing for the possibility that people who have been vaccinated against COVID-19 will, at some point, need a booster shot.
-
NewsBusinesses like the beloved Suehiro Cafe are weathering the pandemic at great personal and financial cost.
-
FoodThey face language barriers, lack of required documentation and few convenient appointments.
-
HealthIn L.A. County, that includes about three-and-a-half million additional people.
-
NewsOrange County Supervisors are creating a program that would give residents digital proof of their COVID-19 vaccination status, but rumors are swirling about it.
-
HealthOrange County Supervisors are in the process of creating a program that would give residents digital proof of their COVID-19 vaccination status.