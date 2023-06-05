Will Geer Theatricum Botanicum Celebrates 50th Anniversary Season With Four Plays In Repertory

Named “One of the 50 Coolest Places in Los Angeles” by Buzz magazine and “Best Theater in the Woods” by the LA Weekly, Will Geer Theatricum Botanicum was founded in the ’50s by actor Will Geer as a haven for out-of-work performers during the Hollywood Blacklist. Incorporated as a nonprofit in 1973, Will’s family continues his legacy, shining a light on current social issues through the lens of Shakespeare, the classics, and a host of satellite events every summer. This season’s plays run June through October and include:



Macbeth by William Shakespeare : Shakespeare’s most infamously lethal couple feed each other’s ambitious passion and reap disastrous consequences. Pay What You Will ticket pricing is available at the 7:30 p.m. performance on July 21 and Aug. 11. A prologue discussion with the cast will take place before the show at 6:30 p.m. on Aug. 26.

: Shakespeare’s most infamously lethal couple feed each other’s ambitious passion and reap disastrous consequences. Pay What You Will ticket pricing is available at the 7:30 p.m. performance on July 21 and Aug. 11. A prologue discussion with the cast will take place before the show at 6:30 p.m. on Aug. 26. A Midsummer Night’s Dream by William Shakespeare : Mischief and comical misunderstandings abound in a magical forest filled with lovers, fairies, and the enduring power of nature. A prologue discussion with the cast will take place before the show at 2:30 p.m. on July 2. Pay What You Will ticket pricing is available at the 3:30 p.m. performance on July 9.

: Mischief and comical misunderstandings abound in a magical forest filled with lovers, fairies, and the enduring power of nature. A prologue discussion with the cast will take place before the show at 2:30 p.m. on July 2. Pay What You Will ticket pricing is available at the 3:30 p.m. performance on July 9. Queen Margaret’s Version of Shakespeare’s War of the Roses by William Shakespeare, Compiled by Ellen Geer : Women take center stage in Ellen Geer’s edit of Henry VI Part I, II, III, and Richard III, spotlighting Queen Margaret and the women of Shakespeare’s civil war saga. A prologue discussion with the cast will take place before the show at 6:30 p.m. on Aug. 12. Pay What You Will ticket pricing is available at the 7:30 p.m.performance on Aug. 18.

: Women take center stage in Ellen Geer’s edit of Henry VI Part I, II, III, and Richard III, spotlighting Queen Margaret and the women of Shakespeare’s civil war saga. A prologue discussion with the cast will take place before the show at 6:30 p.m. on Aug. 12. Pay What You Will ticket pricing is available at the 7:30 p.m.performance on Aug. 18. A Perfect Ganesh by Terrence McNally: Terrence McNally’s play finds humor in the naivety of the self-searching American abroad and reveals that sometimes, the greatest journey is surviving life. Pay What You Will ticket pricing is available at the 7:30 p.m. performance on Aug. 4 and Sept. 1. A prologue discussion with the cast will take place before the show at 6:30 p.m. on Sept. 10.

Tickets and information at www.theatricum.com or (310) 455-3723.

About Theatricum Botanicum:

Theatricum Botanicum is L.A.’s historic outdoor theater nestled in the shade of the old growth oak trees in Topanga Canyon. For 50 years, Theatricum has presented thought-provoking classics, socially relevant plays, and education programs in a beautiful, natural outdoor sanctuary for artists and the arts.

What: Will Geer Theatricum Botanicum’s 50th Anniversary Repertory Season

When: June 10 - Oct. 1

Where:

Will Geer Theatricum Botanicum

1419 N. Topanga Canyon Blvd.

Topanga, CA 90290