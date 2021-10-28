This content was paid for by a sponsor. The LAist news team was not involved in its creation. Learn more about LAist's editorial guidelines.
WalkUnitedLA is a family walk/run to end poverty in L.A. communities
Join United Way of Greater Los Angeles, the Los Angeles Rams, and thousands of Angelenos for WalkUnitedLA (formerly HomeWalk), taking place Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021, at SoFi Stadium. WalkUnitedLA is a family walk/run to end poverty in L.A. communities.
Thirteen years after United Way’s HomeWalk set a national model of engaging and galvanizing thousands of residents throughout Southern California to learn about the issues and solutions to end homelessness, comes its next chapter – WalkUnitedLA!
WalkUnitedLA will be the first L.A. Rams signature community event at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood. In addition to the 5k course, participants can enjoy a family festival with music, Rams cheerleaders and Rampage, food trucks, a beer garden, and plenty of opportunities to get involved and learn about United Way’s vision for a more just and equitable Los Angeles County. Together we can address the impact of the pandemic on vulnerable populations, including students, front-line workers, and our homeless and unhoused neighbors.
In an effort to keep participants, volunteers, staff, vendors, and all in attendance as safe as possible, we have implemented safety policies for WalkUnitedLA 2021.