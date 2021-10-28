Join United Way of Greater Los Angeles, the Los Angeles Rams, and thousands of Angelenos for WalkUnitedLA (formerly HomeWalk), taking place Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021, at SoFi Stadium. WalkUnitedLA is a family walk/run to end poverty in L.A. communities.

Thirteen years after United Way’s HomeWalk set a national model of engaging and galvanizing thousands of residents throughout Southern California to learn about the issues and solutions to end homelessness, comes its next chapter – WalkUnitedLA!

WalkUnitedLA will be the first L.A. Rams signature community event at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood. In addition to the 5k course, participants can enjoy a family festival with music, Rams cheerleaders and Rampage, food trucks, a beer garden, and plenty of opportunities to get involved and learn about United Way’s vision for a more just and equitable Los Angeles County. Together we can address the impact of the pandemic on vulnerable populations, including students, front-line workers, and our homeless and unhoused neighbors.