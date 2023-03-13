The Other Art Fair Returns To Barker Hangar March 30 - April 2, 2023

Written by Zoe Wright

Your average art experience might look like this: a sparse selection of art on display, out-of-budget, eerily quiet, and overall a bit underwhelming. The Other Art Fair aims to shake this up and is heading to Los Angeles this spring for its first U.S. fair of 2023.

We’re talking immersive experiences, L.A. billboard queen and guest artist ANGELYNE, live DJ sets, interactive workshops, and more. The fair encourages visitors to step out of their comfort zone and discover art differently.

The Other Art Fair is a celebration of art in all forms, and it has lived up to this mission since day one. The event was born in London in 2011. Ryan Stanier, the fair’s founder, had the vision to connect art lovers and first-time buyers with undiscovered, emerging artists and has since expanded the fair to over seven global locations, including Brooklyn, Dallas, Chicago, and Sydney, with thousands of art pieces finding homes along the way.

Running March 30 - April 2 at Santa Monica’s historic Barker Hangar, the Los Angeles edition, in partnership with Saatchi Art, will bring together the talent of over 140 emerging artists who have been busy creating new work in their studios. The mix of local and international artists are carefully selected by a committee of art-world experts to ensure you have an abundance of styles, sizes, and prices to choose from and love.

You might find yourself drink-in-hand on the buzzing Opening Night, an artwork under arm that you just landed on for under $500, surrounded by a group of friends who share your curiosity for new experiences. Alternatively, you could be spotted enjoying a lazy Sunday stroll around the event, come rain or shine, opening your mind to whatever creative conversation comes your way. Whatever your vibe, you’re invited. Tickets are available online at TheOtherArtFair.com .

What: The Other Art Fair Los Angeles

When:

Thursday, March 30: 6-10 p.m.

Friday, March 31: 5-10 p.m.

Saturday, April 1: 11-8 p.m.

Sunday, April 2: 11-6 p.m.

Where:

The Barker Hangar

3021 Airport Ave Suite 203

Santa Monica, CA 90405

Cost: Tickets start at $18