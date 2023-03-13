Need To Shuttle A Lot Of People? Here Are 4 Charter Bus Companies To Try In LA

Looking to rent a charter bus in Los Angeles, but unsure of which company to choose? You’re in luck!

We’ve put together a list of reliable charter bus rental companies in L.A. for all occasions, from small group gatherings to larger-scale events. Some of the factors considered were: safety, bus options available, amenities, experience, and overall reputation.

Each charter bus company in the list boasts 24/7 customer service, a vast selection of coach bus models, experienced charter bus drivers, and a quick and easy booking process. In addition, each bus comes with its own specialties, depending on the type of trip you need transportation for.



Champion Charter Bus

(Courtesy of Champion Charter Bus)

Champion Charter Bus has established itself as an authority in bus rentals across the Western United States, and that includes Los Angeles .

The buses in their network are driven by professionals and accommodate all group sizes and occasions, from school events to corporate travel, and come with comfortable amenities like onboard WiFi, power outlets, A/C, and AM/FM radio.

This is a great option if you are looking for a weekend getaway or even a weeklong trip; Champion Charter Bus has a network of vehicles that are equipped for long-term travel, offering amenities like onboard restrooms and reclining seats.

Because Champion has a broad service area within the West, they are also great for those group trips to Las Vegas. The company has experience booking casino bus rentals for bachelor and bachelorette parties, poker tournaments, tours of the city, and more. It’s only about a four-hour drive to Las Vegas from L.A., and this company will have you riding in comfort and style like a “Champion.”

Contact: 310-295-9547

LA Charter Bus Company

(Courtesy of Los Angeles Charter Bus Company)

Unlike many charter bus companies that service entire states or even countries, Los Angeles Charter Bus Company specializes in charter bus rentals in Los Angeles. They even offer service in several areas immediately surrounding Los Angeles, like Bakersfield, Long Beach, San Bernardino, and Thousand Oaks.

The buses in their network come in different sizes for all occasions, are driven by highly trained professionals, and you can request almost any amenity you can think of.

The team at LA Charter Bus Company can assist in handling group transportation in L.A. for many different occasions, from securing wedding shuttle bus rentals to booking travel bus rentals for an L.A. Lakers game. Their reservation specialists are available 24/7 by phone when you are ready to book, and you can secure a free, custom quote on your L.A. bus rental in minutes.

Another great feature LA Charter Bus Company offers is its blog, which covers some of the best things to do in this star-studded city, from restaurants to neighborhood guides to attractions off the beaten path.

Contact: 310-667-6197

National Charter Bus

(Courtesy of National Charter Bus)

National Charter Bus operates in more than 100 cities across the country, and has logged more than 1 million miles of travel.

This bus company’s experience providing charter bus rentals spans every major city in the country, including Los Angeles. They’ve got you covered whether you need a bus rental for a corporate convention at the L.A. Convention Center, a campus shuttle bus for UCLA, or any other group transportation need.

National Charter Bus also has a vast network and several operating locations. They’ve got you covered whether you want a long-term L.A. bus rental or just need to transport a really big group. The largest bus in its network can accommodate up to 56 people comfortably, with plenty of storage space, and you are able to book more than one bus at a time.

Be sure to call at least three to six months in advance, especially if you plan to book during the peak-season summer months. The team has experience working with last-minute rentals and will do the best they can to accommodate, but the earlier you call, the better.

Contact: 323-201-2618

GOGO Charters

(Courtesy of GOGO Charters)

No matter where you want to “GOGO” in Los Angeles, GOGO Charters and its highly trained bus drivers can get you there.

With a network of charter bus rentals all across the country, the GOGO reservation team is experienced in all things group transportation. They offer charter bus rentals in L.A . that can accommodate anywhere from 18 to 56 people depending on the need, and each bus model comes with an ADA-accessible option at no extra charge.

One standout about GOGO Charters is their experience providing charter buses to the Hollywood Sign and other major attractions in L.A. It can be intimidating to plan all the logistics , but GOGO makes it easy. All you need to do is make a list of the top attractions you want to see, like The Broad or Griffith Observatory, and give the reservation team a call to reserve a bus. From there, GOGO’s professional and highly trained drivers can handle all the parking and logistics while you take in the sights.

Contact: 702-475-4900

