Airport Trains, Smart Parking, Biometric Boarding — LAX Improvements Will Make Traveling More Efficient

We’re used to smart phones and smart cars, and even smart appliances. But what about smart airports? LAX is becoming just that.

A $15 billion modernization program will reduce traffic and create multi-level efficiencies that make traveling easier and more fun.

“By modernizing our airport and making the travel experience more comfortable, LAX will continue to be an economic anchor for the region,” said Councilmember Joe Buscaino in a press release . He chairs the Los Angeles City Council's Trade, Travel and Tourism Committee. "With tens of millions of people passing through our airport annually, and many international visitors expected for the Olympic Games in 2028, these improvements are vital to ensuring we can provide visitors the world-class experience they deserve.”

One of the key features of LAX’s future is an Automated People Mover train, which will connect to the regional transportation system, a rental car facility, and parking. This 2.25-mile, six-station electrified train system will get passengers and employees to the Central Terminal Area in just minutes.

“The Automated People Mover system is coming to life before our eyes, and the sight of the nearly completed guideway helps Angelenos and our guests visualize just how this system will help transform LAX," said Justin Erbacci, Chief Executive Officer, Los Angeles World Airports. The system arrives well in time for the 2028 Olympics , which will host about 15,000 athletes, along with their support teams and a global audience.

MODERNIZING YOUR DRIVING EXPERIENCE

(Los Angeles World Airports)

Right now, most travelers through LAX begin or end their journeys in a vehicle – whether it be their personal car, rental car, taxi or ride app service. For those who want to park at the airport, new “smart parking” features take the stress out of finding a space or knowing how much you’ll pay. This includes a new pre-booking option where travelers can reserve and pre-pay for parking to take the stress out of their journey. In addition, the brand new economy parking garage that opened earlier this year adds over 4,000 new spaces, hundreds of electric vehicle charging stalls, and short- and long-term parking options. A valet parking option has also recently launched in select central terminal garages.

Taking a long bus ride to pick up a rental car will become a relic from the past once the Consolidated Rent-A-Car facility is open, removing more than 3,200 daily shuttle trips in and around the airport. The approximately 6.4 million-square-foot site will house more than 18,000 vehicles and be accessible via the automated people mover train, which will be opening at the same time as this new facility.

AN EXCEPTIONAL EXPERIENCE

(Los Angeles World Airports)

Travelers can now experience modern terminals that use biometric gates for faster boarding (no more fishing around for a boarding pass!), efficient interactive kiosks, food deliveries to the gates, as well as other amenities that help improve the travel experience. Some projects have already been completed, such as the West Gates at Tom Bradley International Terminal, which features biometric boarding at every gate and the most state-of-the-art baggage handling system in the U.S.

“LAX is a central pillar of our economic strength, and our ability to bounce back so strongly from the pandemic is largely tied to direct investments we've made to help realize its full potential,” said Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti.