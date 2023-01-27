Journey Through Bob Marley's Life At The Official Bob Marley One Love Experience

Journey through Bob Marley's life, passion, and legacy at this 15,000-square-foot exhibition at Ovation Hollywood, located steps away from the reggae icon's star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

This curated space showcases a variety of interactive rooms that open up the world of Bob Marley like never before.

This exhibition features a 2,000-square foot One Love Forest that takes fans on a trip to Jamaica in a multi-sensory environment; a silent disco that lets fans groove out to a curated playlist; the entire Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Bob Marley Archive, exclusive art from Mr. Brainwash, The Postman, Camoworks, and Idiotbox; and can't-miss photo opportunities celebrating one of the world's most beloved and unifying musical figures.

(Credit: Craig Sugden Photography / Bob Marley One Love Experience)

Bob Marley One Love Experience

When: Exhibition on view January 27 - April 23

Where:

Ovation Hollywood

6801 Hollywood Blvd. (2nd floor next to Dolby Theater)

Los Angeles, CA 90028

Price: Tickets start at $37