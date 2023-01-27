We Explain L.A.
This content was paid for by a sponsor. The LAist news team was not involved in its creation. Learn more about LAist's editorial guidelines.
Journey Through Bob Marley's Life At The Official Bob Marley One Love Experience

Published Jan 27, 2023 9:23 AM
An open wood floored room with images of Bob Marley painted in a variety of colors on the walls.
(Credit: Craig Sugden Photography / Bob Marley One Love Experience)
Journey through Bob Marley's life, passion, and legacy at this 15,000-square-foot exhibition at Ovation Hollywood, located steps away from the reggae icon's star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

This curated space showcases a variety of interactive rooms that open up the world of Bob Marley like never before.

This exhibition features a 2,000-square foot One Love Forest that takes fans on a trip to Jamaica in a multi-sensory environment; a silent disco that lets fans groove out to a curated playlist; the entire Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Bob Marley Archive, exclusive art from Mr. Brainwash, The Postman, Camoworks, and Idiotbox; and can't-miss photo opportunities celebrating one of the world's most beloved and unifying musical figures.

Tickets and VIP packages are available now!

An open wood floored room with a foosball game place on top of a Jamaican flag rug to the right and a green, yellow and red painted Bob Marley pinball machine to the left of the image. In the center at the back of the room is a soccer goal net.
(Credit: Craig Sugden Photography / Bob Marley One Love Experience)

Bob Marley One Love Experience
When: Exhibition on view January 27 - April 23

Where:

Ovation Hollywood
6801 Hollywood Blvd. (2nd floor next to Dolby Theater)
Los Angeles, CA 90028

Price: Tickets start at $37

An open wood floored room with a green lighted doorway at the far end and disco ball hanging from the ceiling in the middle of the room. On the walls are photographs and illustrations of Bob Marley. Projected on the wall to the right is a video.
(Credit: Craig Sugden Photography / Bob Marley One Love Experience)