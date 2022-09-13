Goodbye, Summer! Hello, Fall! Here’s One Stop To Get Ready For The Season

Oh, to enjoy the crunch of autumn leaves and those steaming pumpkin spice lattes! Maybe folks are doing that in other places, but here in Southern California we’re thinking more about how to escape the heat and get out of the house while keeping friends and family happy.

Fortunately, there’s something for everyone at Westfield Century City , which feels like a small village in its own right. With more than 200 shops and eateries, there’s something for nearly everyone’s taste, and plenty of entertainment.

Take a Family Day

Did you put off buying school clothes? Or are the kids busting out of their new ones already? Westfield has them covered — literally — with lots of choices such as Vans, Cotton On Kids, H&M, Old Navy, American Eagle, and Dr. Martens.

For a child-centered experience, CAMP fits the bill with a mix of immersive themed experiences, programmed activities and great toys and gifts. Explore Montessori-inspired cooking classes at Little Kitchen Academy. Step into a different world at Dreamscape VR for a fully immersive adventure game — and Escape Game is opening this fall. Need to get something done? Bring the littles to BumoWork, where someone else can help watch as you work away. Older kids can hang at the AMC Theatres. Or split the difference and they can have fun for a bit at the family play space, next to Zara.

Also be sure to check out Westfield’s Events page for upcoming fun (and killer deals!).

(Westfield Century City)

Look Good, Feel Good

Start with the basics: hair and makeup. You’ve got a Sephora onsite, as well as a Dyson Demo Store for high-end hair tools to take home. Add a few pieces to your wardrobe or reinvent your style. Check out women’s fashions at Aritzia and designs for men and women at Zara, Scotch & Soda, Ralph Lauren, AllSaints, Madewell, Allbirds, and TravisMathew. For men, there’s Suitsupply, Bonobos, Buck Mason, and UNTUCKit. Or, hey, how about a department store where your favorite labels are all in one place? Try Bloomingdale’s, Macy’s, or Nordstrom.

If bling is your thing — or if you’re shopping for a special someone — check out Messika, Tiffany & Co. or Blue Nile.

Did Someone Say Date Night?

Get there in time for live music every Saturday and Sunday from 3-5 p.m. in The Atrium. Start the night off right with some bites and cocktails at Zinque. There are ample opportunities for intimate tucked-away tables or people-watching from the patios at Tocaya Modern Mexican, HRB, Tender Greens, or Café Landwer. You can’t beat the view from Eataly’s rooftop restaurant, Terra.

End the night with a film at AMC Theatres, or on a sweet note with dessert at Bacio di Latte, Mochinut, Bake Cheese Tart, or the newly opened Cha Cha Matcha.

Design Your Time

A visit to Westfield Century City can be anything you want. Whether it’s a full day packed with shopping, dining, activities and entertainment, or simply sipping a cold drink and watching the world from one of many resting areas throughout, they’ve got pretty much anything you can think of — and lots that you’ll be delighted to explore.

Plan Your Visit