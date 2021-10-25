Entertainment Professionals Expand Legal Understanding with USC Gould Certificate

If you hope to gain a stronger grasp of legal topics related to your work, from contracts to negotiations, as examples, the University of Southern California (USC) Gould School of Law offers industry-focused certificates that dive deep into a wide range of legal areas, to benefit working professionals in any role. The popular online Entertainment Law and Industry Certificate has recently gotten a boost with new courses, including Music Law in Practice, Deal-making in the Entertainment Industry, Digital Media Transactions, and Negotiation Skills.

“We are excited to expand our entertainment offerings, and help students deepen their understanding of this dynamic field. Through specialized, practice-oriented training, students gain valuable business knowledge and problem-solving skills that can be immediately applied to a variety of roles and responsibilities,” says USC Gould Associate Dean and Chief Programs Officer Deborah Call.

The Entertainment Law and Industry Certificate can be completed on a standalone basis — or as part of the online Master of Studies in Law (MSL) program , which is designed to help non-lawyer professionals achieve a variety of career goals by providing essential legal skills and knowledge in a flexible, digital learning format.

Who should enroll?

“The Entertainment Law and Industry certificate is tailored to meet the legal knowledge often required of non-lawyer professionals in the industry,” says Anitha Cadambi, USC Gould School of Law associate director of graduate curriculum and instruction.

For example, the program is appropriate for folks who work with general counsel at an entertainment company, and anyone who deals with contracts or regulations on a daily basis, regardless of their job title or rank. “Our students want to become better communicators about legal issues they face in the workplace,” she says.

Cadambi says current and future students asked for even more practical coursework in this time of rapidly changing technology and platforms, so the USC Gould School delivered. “New courses like Music Law in Practice emerged from graduates noting specific skills needed for the industry” Cadambi says.

Cadambi adds that the Digital Media Transactions class will cover several issues facing professionals at all levels in entertainment. “Additionally, we are adding Dealmaking in the Entertainment Industry, which builds on some of our foundational coursework and amplifies essential understanding of how the business and legal sides intersect. It will also cover other small issues that come up in daily practice.”

And there are benefits that go beyond the classroom.

Students pursuing USC Gould master’s degrees online, such as the Master of Studies in Law, are welcome to simultaneously incorporate the certificate into their program. No LSAT or GRE test is required for the MSL, nor is a prior law degree required; just a bachelor’s degree in any field. Generous scholarships are available and considered for all MSL applicants. Students are also able to study part-time, allowing working professionals to balance their work, personal lives, and continuing education.

“Students are looking for immediately applicable skills for a variety of roles in entertainment, including those working in everything from business analysis to film distribution, contract management and streaming services,” Cadambi says.

In addition to entertainment law, students also have the option to earn a certificate in a number of areas, including business, health care, HR, privacy and cybersecurity, and more.

Course instructors are field-tested professionals who are at the top of their legal careers in entertainment, film, music, and media.

One of the major bonuses of enrolling, Cadambi says, is the networking potential.

“Our program brings together industry thought leaders who are immersed in specialized areas of the entertainment industry,” she says. “Students not only learn from these professors, but also from other professionals within the program as part of the dynamic learning environment. That elevates our program above many others. Not only are you learning essential legal skills from industry leaders, but you’re also learning how to utilize the Trojan Family network and redefine your career.”