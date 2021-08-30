Central Ave Jazz Festival

The Central Avenue Jazz Festival is keeping the west coast jazz tradition alive.

Join the watch party Sept. 8-10.

As the city of Los Angeles continues to work through the challenges that this ongoing pandemic brings and with due regard to the health and safety of the public, once again the legacy of Central Avenue, once known as the hub of west coast jazz, will be celebrated virtually with some very special performances by some of L.A.’s finest musicians.

There are several ways to take part in the three-night musical event, which will feature The Dean Family, The Central Avenue Jazz Experience, and the Poncho Sanchez Latin Jazz Band, as well as, a visual tribute to Central Avenue legends Gerald Wilson, Etta James, Ernie Andrews, Vi Redd, and Charles Mingus.