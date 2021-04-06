5:25 The L.A. Report for Wednesday, April 21

Here's your morning news: Faith leaders gathered with community members at Grand Park yesterday afternoon as news that former police officer Derek Chauvin was found guilty in the murder of George Floyd made its way to Los Angeles. They shared their reactions with KPCC; LA, Orange and Ventura counties are seeing fewer new COVID-19 cases - but one number keeps them from moving down to fewer restrictions on the state's color-coded coronavirus reopening framework, and more. This program is made possible in part by the Corporation for Public Broadcasting, a private corporation funded by the American people.