The L.A. Report

About the Show
The LA Report is produced Monday through Friday. New episodes drop at 6:00am and 4:00pm PT. If you have any suggestions or feedback, or know something we should cover, email us.
Funding provided by:
Get News Updates Daily
Sign up for our morning briefing
Episodes
-
5:375:37The L.A. Report: PM Edition for Thursday, April 22What's happening today: Migrant children arrive at Long Beach Convention Center; CA universities announce proposed vaccination requirements; Healthcare workers say they're burned out; CA has second-lowest COVID rate in U.S.; Live comedy is coming back. This program is made possible in part by the Corporation for Public Broadcasting, a private corporation funded by the American people.
-
5:285:28The L.A. Report for Thursday, April 22Here's your morning news: Austin Beutner has decided to step down as superintendent of the L.A. Unified School District. He'll stay on until his contract expires at the end of June. This week, as part of Covering Climate Now, KPCC is profiling careers that can help us get to a greener future. Today, we spotlight a scientist who spends some of her workdays underwater. This program is made possible in part by the Corporation for Public Broadcasting, a private corporation funded by the American people.
-
4:584:58The L.A. Report: PM Edition for Wednesday, April 21What's happening today: LAUSD Superintendent Austin Beutner to step down; For Angelenos, Chauvin trial evokes memories of '92 riots; Details on Mayor Garcetti's proposed budget; Vaccination sites open again; Job training program will feed hungry residents This program is made possible in part by the Corporation for Public Broadcasting, a private corporation funded by the American people.
-
5:255:25The L.A. Report for Wednesday, April 21Here's your morning news: Faith leaders gathered with community members at Grand Park yesterday afternoon as news that former police officer Derek Chauvin was found guilty in the murder of George Floyd made its way to Los Angeles. They shared their reactions with KPCC; LA, Orange and Ventura counties are seeing fewer new COVID-19 cases - but one number keeps them from moving down to fewer restrictions on the state's color-coded coronavirus reopening framework, and more. This program is made possible in part by the Corporation for Public Broadcasting, a private corporation funded by the American people.
-
5:245:24The L.A. Report: PM Edition for Monday, April 19What's happening today: Jury begins deliberations at Derek Chauvin trial; Maxine Waters speaks out on killing of 20 year old Duante Wright by police in Minnesota; Mayor Eric Garcetti delivers state of city address tonight; Vaccines open to all residents over 16; A new survey says that many people want to keep working from home. This program is made possible in part by the Corporation for Public Broadcasting, a private corporation funded by the American people.
-
5:155:15The L.A. Report: PM Edition for Tuesday, April 20What's happening today: Californians react to Chauvin guilty verdict; City of L.A. closes vaccination and testing sites ahead of verdicts in Minneapolis; Exploring a career underwater; Judge orders L.A. to shelter all homeless Skid Row residents within 180 days.
-
4:334:33The L.A. Report for Monday, April 19Los Angeles County is expecting to have more than 600,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine available this week, and health officials urging everyone to get a shot; L.A.'s Mayor wants to fund the largest guaranteed basic income experiment in the country, and more. This program is made possible in part by the Corporation for Public Broadcasting, a private corporation funded by the American people.
-
5:215:21The L.A. Report: PM Edition for Friday, April 16What's happening today: COVID case rates up in Orange County; Little Tokyo businesses describe pandemic struggles; Ducks to play for in-person crowd in Anaheim; Civilian oversight commission wants Sheriff Alex Villanueva to crack down on deputy cliques; L.A. Phil's music director to depart for Paris. This program is made possible in part by the Corporation for Public Broadcasting, a private corporation funded by the American people.
-
3:593:59The L.A. Report for Friday, April 16Here's your morning news: California has now administered over 24 million doses of the vaccine - that's 8.1 million more than any other state; Two grocery stores in Long Beach will close for good on Saturday. They're the first in the L.A. area to shut down in a bitter fight over "hero pay" laws passed by cities across the state. This program is made possible in part by the Corporation for Public Broadcasting, a private corporation funded by the American people.
-
5:275:27The L.A. Report: PM Edition for Thursday, April 15What's happening today: Vaccines now open to all Californians; LAUSD 4th grade and up returns to in-person learning; Giant leatherback seat turtles face extinction; MLB celebrates Jackie Robinson Day. This program is made possible in part by the Corporation for Public Broadcasting, a private corporation funded by the American people.
-
4:254:25The L.A. Report for Thursday, April 15Here's your morning news: Starting today, all Californians 16 and older are now eligible for a free COVID-19 vaccine. If you're a teenager, you'll have to take a couple extra steps to make sure you're able to get the shot; The San Pedro man arrested Monday in the "cold case" disappearance of a college student in San Luis Obispo County now faces murder charges, and more. This program is made possible in part by the Corporation for Public Broadcasting, a private corporation funded by the American people.
-
5:355:35The L.A. Report: PM Edition for Wednesday, April 14What's happening today: State opens vaccines to anyone 16+; J & J pause won't affect vaccination pace; Staples Center reopens for Lakers games; Enrollment in community colleges plummets; Suspect charged in 1996 murder of Kristin Smart. This program is made possible in part by the Corporation for Public Broadcasting, a private corporation funded by the American people.
Credits
Host, A.M. Edition
Host, P.M. Edition
Fiona Ng
Managing Producer
Michael Cosentino
Senior Producer
Alex Gonzalez
Engineer
Shawn Campbell
Engineer
Thuy Mao
Engineer