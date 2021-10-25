COVID in L.A.

19:03 October 20, 2021 – White House Unveils Vaccination Plan For Young Children, City Officials Likely To Have More Time To Get Shots And More

In our continuing series looking at the latest medical research and news on COVID-19, Larry Mantle speaks with UCLA’s Kristen Choi: White House details plans to vaccinate 28 million children age 5-11 If and when they approve the vaccine for kids, are they going to recommend you do that through your pediatrician or could you just go to a drug store like everyone else? Unvaccinated people should expect to catch COVID-19 every 16 months Unvaccinated L.A. city employees could get until mid-December to get their shots ‘They rushed the process’: Novavax vaccine maker’s woes hamper global inoculation campaign Booster shots could soon be recommended for people as young as 40, source says This program is made possible in part by the Corporation for Public Broadcasting, a private corporation funded by the American people.