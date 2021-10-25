COVID in L.A.

About the Show
Since the start of the coronavirus pandemic, we've had a daily segment on AirTalk devoted to bringing you the latest information about COVID-19, vaccines, and how the virus and pandemic have affected the lives of Southern Californians from the doctors, nurses, epidemiologists, and other medical professionals fighting the virus on the frontlines. In each episode of this podcast, we’ll speak with one of the experts on our rotating panel of guests who share their expertise with us each day.
