We Explain L.A.
COVID in L.A.
The daily COVID-19 update from KPCC and LAist, hosted by AirTalk's Larry Mantle.

Since the start of the coronavirus pandemic, we've had a daily segment on AirTalk devoted to bringing you the latest information about COVID-19, vaccines, and how the virus and pandemic have affected the lives of Southern Californians from the doctors, nurses, epidemiologists, and other medical professionals fighting the virus on the frontlines. In each episode of this podcast, we’ll speak with one of the experts on our rotating panel of guests who share their expertise with us each day.

Episodes
    30:52
    October 26, 2021 – F.D.A. Looking At Pfizer Vaccine For Kids, Paying People To Get The Shot Doesn't Work, And More
    In our continuing series looking at the latest medical research and news on COVID-19, Larry Mantle speaks with Dr. Tim Brewer from UCLA. Topics today include: F.D.A. panel looking at authorizing Pfizer vaccine for kids 5-11 How to prepare your kids for their vaccine Unvaccinated kids and people from countries with low rates will be exempted from new U.S. travel rules It turns out paying people to take the COVID-19 vaccine doesn't actually work Cruises won't be required to follow C.D.C. rules starting in January
    30:52
    October 25, 2021 – Fauci Says Vaccinations For Kids 5-12 Could Come Soon, Moderna
    In our continuing series looking at the latest medical research and news on COVID-19, Larry Mantle speaks with Dr. Kimberly Shriner from Huntington Hospital in Pasadena. Topics today include: Dr. Fauci says COVID vaccinations could start soon for kids 5 and up Moderna says its vaccine produces a strong immune response in younger children Vaccination rates among California state workers are lagging Biden admin announces plan to speed up authorization of at-home COVID tests Does the first coronavirus that kicked off the pandemic exist? COVID risk planning for the long term
    18:07
    October 22, 2021 – Pfizer Says It Is 90 Percent Effective In Young Children, California Prepares To Give Out Vaccines For Kids And More
    In our continuing series looking at the latest medical research and news on COVID-19, Larry Mantle speaks with Dr. Sam Torbati of Cedars-Sinai Medical Center. Topics today include: Pfizer says its vaccine is 90.7% effective against symptomatic COVID-19 in children ages 5 to 11 California prepares to give COVID-19 vaccine to children age 5-11 C.D.C. panel recommends COVID-19 booster shots for millions of Americans COVID-19 vaccine mandates are surviving nearly all court challenges San Diego scientists are working on a vaccine against all coronaviruses. Yes, all of them COVID-19 mandates work. Why is LA delaying vaccine deadline?
    21:45
    October 21, 2021 – FDA Approves Booster Shots Of Moderna And Johnson & Johnson, OKs Mixing Vaccines
    In our continuing series looking at the latest medical research and news on COVID-19, Larry Mantle speaks with Dr. Dean Blumberg of UC Davis Children's Hospital. Today's topics include: FDA OKs mixing COVID-19 vaccines; backs Moderna, J&J boosters More people are getting boosters than new COVID-19 vaccinations. And others could soon become eligible for an additional shot Booster dose of Pfizer/BioNTech coronavirus vaccine shows 95.6% efficacy in Phase 3 trial, companies say LA County urges public to avoid high-risk Halloween activities There's a new mutation of the delta variant in the U.K. What do we know about it?
    19:03
    October 20, 2021 – White House Unveils Vaccination Plan For Young Children, City Officials Likely To Have More Time To Get Shots And More
    In our continuing series looking at the latest medical research and news on COVID-19, Larry Mantle speaks with UCLA's Kristen Choi: White House details plans to vaccinate 28 million children age 5-11 If and when they approve the vaccine for kids, are they going to recommend you do that through your pediatrician or could you just go to a drug store like everyone else? Unvaccinated people should expect to catch COVID-19 every 16 months Unvaccinated L.A. city employees could get until mid-December to get their shots 'They rushed the process': Novavax vaccine maker's woes hamper global inoculation campaign Booster shots could soon be recommended for people as young as 40, source says
    21:44
    October 19, 2021 – FDA Will Okay "Mix And Match" Booster Shots, California Transmission Improves To "Moderate" Level & More
    In this episode, in our continuing series looking at the latest medical research and news on COVID-19, we speak with Dr. Kimberly Shriner from Huntington Hospital in Pasadena. Today's topics include: F.D.A. to allow 'mix and match' approach for COVID-19 booster shots What is "molnupiravir," Merck's COVID-19 treatment pill? What we know about AY.4.2, a Delta subvariant that's spiking cases in the UK Tuberculosis, like COVID-19, spreads in aerosols, scientists report California now only state to improve to 'moderate' level of COVID-19 transmission, CDC says
    22:25
    October 18, 2021 – The death of Colin Powell, and how cancer can complicate COVID, with UCSF's Dr. Peter Chin-Hong
    In this episode, host Larry Mantle discusses the death of Colin Powell, and how cancer can complicate COVID, with UCSF's Dr. Peter Chin-Hong.
Credits
Larry Mantle
Host, AirTalk