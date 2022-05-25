Win Tickets to This Ain’t No Picnic!

Enter the sweepstakes
Goldenvoice's new Pasadena, CA festival This Ain't No Picnic happens on August 27th and 28th at Brookside at the Rose Bowl. The festival, which is a revival of the original indie and alternative rock-focused This Ain’t No Picnic festival in Orange County in the late 1990s and early 2000s, will feature six stages and a lineup of artists in the indie, hip-hop, dance and underground music genres. The headliners will be LCD Soundsystem & The Strokes as well as performances by powerhouses Phoebe Bridgers, Beachhouse, Jorja Smith, Kaytranada & more!
*General admission tickets are all ages, but you must be 18+ to enter the sweepstakes.
What You Can Win
A pair of tickets to This Ain’t No Picnic (August 27 - 28) Festival at Brookside at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, CA
When We’ll Announce the Winner
We’ll contact the winner via email on June 7, using the email address they used to enter.
NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. OPEN TO LEGAL RESIDENTS OF CALIFORNIA OVER THE AGE OF 18. BEGINS WEDNESDAY, MAY 25, 2022, AND ENDS SUNDAY, JUNE 6, 2022. LIMIT 1 ENTRY PER PERSON. SPONSORED BY LAIST (SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA PUBLIC RADIO).
- This Ain’t No Picnic is a 2-day festival taking place on August 27 & 28, 2022 at Brookside at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, CA.
