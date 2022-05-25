Win Tickets to This Ain’t No Picnic!

How to Enter

Enter the sweepstakes on this page. Look out for an email from LAist with the subject line “Confirm your email address.” Press ‘confirm’. Great, now you’re entered!

*General admission tickets are all ages, but you must be 18+ to enter the sweepstakes.

What You Can Win

A pair of tickets to This Ain’t No Picnic (August 27 - 28) Festival at Brookside at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, CA



When We’ll Announce the Winner

We’ll contact the winner via email on June 7, using the email address they used to enter.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. OPEN TO LEGAL RESIDENTS OF CALIFORNIA OVER THE AGE OF 18. BEGINS WEDNESDAY, MAY 25, 2022, AND ENDS SUNDAY, JUNE 6, 2022. LIMIT 1 ENTRY PER PERSON. SPONSORED BY LAIST (SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA PUBLIC RADIO).

See all rules & regulations.

