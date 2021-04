Zach Robinson is a composer for film, television, and media from Los Angeles. He currently composes the score for the hit Netflix series Cobra Kai. Zach previously wrote soundtracks for Impractical Jokers: The Movie, Quibi's Die Hart, and the videogame Cobra Kai: The Karate Kid Saga Continues. He has contributed music to major motion pictures such as Ant-Man, Edge of Tomorrow, Frozen, and The Peanuts Movie.