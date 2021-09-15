William HallstromContributor | (he/him)
William Hallstrom is a freelance writer and photographer who is most interested in stories about the environment and sustainability. He is also interested in food and agriculture, especially in Los Angeles. He has bylines in LA Taco, Compound Butter magazine and more. He has an affinity for taking long hikes on short trails. Check out his Instagram (@wilhamgram) and subscribe to his newsletter.
-
Arts and EntertainmentIt’s the best time of year to tear up your yard and plant sustainable foliage.