Support for LAist comes from
Become a sponsor
True LA stories, powered by you
Donate
Stay Connected

LAist is part of Southern California Public Radio (SCPR), a member-supported public media network. Hear our news on-air at our partner site:

KPCC Logo

Live Stream Schedule In Person

Keep up with LAist

Our top stories delivered weeknights
Donate
A head shot of Virali Dave

Virali Dave

Contributor | (she/her)

Virali Dave is a writer in Los Angeles. Born in Mumbai, she has always considered the West Coast to be the best coast. She can be found chronicling encounters with burritos on Instagram @virali and on Twitter @viralidave.

Stories by Virali Dave

Support for LAist comes from:
Become a sponsor