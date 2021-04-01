Virali DaveContributor | (she/her)
Virali Dave is a writer in Los Angeles. Born in Mumbai, she has always considered the West Coast to be the best coast. She can be found chronicling encounters with burritos on Instagram @virali and on Twitter @viralidave.
Stories by Virali Dave
FoodThank the cheesecake ninja. Get a fork. Say nothing.
NewsNamaste Spiceland caters to a diverse clientele but still feels like it's run by Indians, for Indians — and that's no easy trick.
