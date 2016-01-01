Tony Federico

Tony FedericoTechnical Director, Forum Programs & Live Events (he/him)
I am responsible for all technical aspects of our live events, whether virtual or in venues all around the greater Los Angeles area.
Born and raised in SoCal, I have lived in the San Gabriel Valley my whole life. I love the diversity of people, food, and cultures that make this region such a wonderfully unique place to be.
Through our many live events, I am proud to help bring engaging and insightful content to the many communities that make up Southern California.