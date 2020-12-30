Stefan A. SlaterContributor | (he/him)
Stefan A. Slater is a freelance writer who covers food systems, ocean science, and the culture of Los Angeles. His nonfiction work has appeared in the LAist, Hakai Magazine, Surfer, and LA Weekly. @stefanaslater
Stories by Stefan A. Slater
NewsFrom double-bagged takeout to single-use utensils, COVID-19 hasn't helped the sustainability movement.
FoodPlease make your Super PAC donation at the next window. Here's how fast food restaurants are supersizing political campaigns.
FoodPlenty, a company backed by big tech bucks, wants to open a vertical farm in Compton. Can it change the way we grow and eat food?
NewsSome pantries and agencies report a 200% increase in demand.
Food"No one's ever seen anything like this," says the CEO of Second Harvest.
FoodHere's everything we do and don't know, so far, about COVID-19 and food -- and here's what you can do to minimize your risk.
FoodYour perfect bottle is out there. Here's how to find it.
FoodCalifornia produces plenty of squid but most of it ends up halfway around the world. Meanwhile, most of the squid we eat comes from South America. This is how globalization tastes.