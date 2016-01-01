Shaka Mali is a first generation Jamaican American writer, host and producer who grew up in Southern California. He is a KCRW Radio Race finalist and winner of the The L.A. Award. He likes to talk, laugh, and show love. As a storyteller he is inspired by culture and diversity. His work has been featured on KCRW, BBC, and KPCC/LAist Studios. You can find him hanging out with his God mama Gail in Venice Beach or on instagram @ ShakaMaLi3 or at shakamali.com.