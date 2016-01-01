Support for LAist comes from
Become a sponsor
True LA stories, powered by you
Donate
Stay Connected

LAist is part of Southern California Public Radio (SCPR), a member-supported public media network. Hear our news on-air at our partner site:

KPCC Logo

Live Stream Schedule In Person

Keep up with LAist

Our top stories delivered weeknights
Donate

Shaka Mali

Associate Producer and Announcer

Shaka Mali is a first generation Jamaican American writer, host and producer who grew up in Southern California. He is a KCRW Radio Race finalist and winner of the The L.A. Award. He likes to talk, laugh, and show love. As a storyteller he is inspired by culture and diversity. His work has been featured on KCRW, BBC, and KPCC/LAist Studios. You can find him hanging out with his God mama Gail in Venice Beach or on instagram @ ShakaMaLi3 or at shakamali.com.

Stories by Shaka Mali

Support for LAist comes from:
Become a sponsor