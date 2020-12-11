Support for LAist comes from
Roberto Lovato

Contributor | (he/him)

Roberto Lovato is the author of Unforgetting: A Memoir of Family, Migration, Gangs and Revolution in the Americas (Harper Collins). Lovato is also an educator, journalist and writer based at The Writers Grotto in San Francisco. As a Co-Founder of #DignidadLiteraria, he helped build a movement advocating for equity and literary justice for the more than 60 million Latinx persons left off of bookshelves in the United States and out of the national dialogue. A recipient of a reporting grant from the Pulitzer Center, Lovato has reported on numerous issues — violence, terrorism, the drug war and the refugee crisis — from Mexico, Venezuela, El Salvador, Dominican Republic, Haiti, France and the United States, among other countries.

