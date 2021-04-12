Peri Wallent

As a news apprentice on the community engagement team, I get to spend my time on a variety of projects. On any given day you might find me creating TikTok content, answering audience questions, supporting the early childhood team and getting excited about engaged journalism. If you write to us at one of those question boxes at the bottom of LAist pages, there’s a chance I’ll be the one responding. Before starting here, I graduated from Occidental College, where I edited and wrote for the student-run newspaper. Every time someone asks me how long I’ve lived in L.A. and I get to say “five years,” I can’t believe how lucky I am. I hope it’ll be much longer.