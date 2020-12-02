Support for LAist comes from
Become a sponsor
True LA stories, powered by you
Donate
Stay Connected

LAist is part of Southern California Public Radio (SCPR), a member-supported public media network. Hear our news on-air at our partner site:

KPCC Logo

Live Stream Schedule In Person

Keep up with LAist

Our top stories delivered weeknights
Donate

Megan Erwin

Producer, All Things Considered

Stories by Megan Erwin

Load More
Support for LAist comes from:
Become a sponsor