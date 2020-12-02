Megan ErwinProducer, All Things Considered
Stories by Megan Erwin
News"One of the really great, true, authentic legends of American sports" was the first Black athlete to lead Team USA in the Olympics. Oh, and he also helped catch the assassin who shot Robert F. Kennedy.
NewsThe relaxed rules were put in place — and extended, to help people stay inside.
News"I am announcing that the CSU will continue with this primarily virtual instructional approach for the academic term that begins in January 2021, and also will continue with reduced populations in campus housing," CSU's chancellor wrote.
NewsContinuing concerns about the coronavirus pandemic drove the decision to keep campuses closed until at least the of the end of semester.
NewsAnother socially distanced thing you can do again.
NewsThe city says it hopes to help businesses, but if coronavirus cases see a significant rise, it will pull the plug.
NewsAbout 185 evictions in motion before the pandemic disrupted everyday life are now back on track.
NewsThe county argues the injunction does not help them protect individuals experiencing homelessness.
NewsGood news in that huge fire and explosion this weekend at the Smoke Tokes wholesaler in downtown Los Angeles.
NewsThe removal of the buildings will prevent hazardous substances from being released into groundwater in the event of a fire followed by a heavy rain.