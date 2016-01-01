Currently overseeing Futuro Studios, Marlon Bishop is a Peabody Award-winning radio producer and editor with a focus on Latin America, immigration, identity and society, music and the arts. After a decade working reporting on music for various outlets, he served as Senior Editor on the public radio program Latino USA. Today, he runs Futuro Studios, a new podcast division of Futuro Media. His stories have appeared in The FADER, This American Life, Planet Money, NPR News, Studio 360 and many other outlets.