Marcos Trinidad is the Center Director at the Audubon Center at Debs Park and also works as a Senior Regional Manager at TreePeople. He was born and raised in Northeast Los Angeles, where his family has lived for 75 years, Marcos has deep roots in the community. Marcos’ formal education is in geology and anthropology.

For two decades, Marcos has advanced equity, diversity and inclusion in the environmental movement, including co-directing LA’s Environmental Professionals of Color chapter. Through that work, Marcos promoted and sponsored forums for people of color working in environmentally-related careers. He was recognized by the North American Association for Environmental Education as the recipient of the Rosa Parks and Grace Lee Boggs Award for his leadership in environmental justice, education and advocacy. Marcos loves to go bird watching with his two children, Paloma and Bija along the Los Angeles River.

