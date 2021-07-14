Malinda CastanedaContributor | (she/her)
Malinda Castaneda is a Disney theme park enthusiast. As a lifelong resident of Southern California, she grew up frequenting the parks and has been a Disney Annual Passholder for many years. She works in Development Operations at KPCC/LAist. You can find her on Instagram @mermaidfantasea and on Tik Tok @mermaidfantasea.
