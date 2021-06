Lushik Wahba is an audio producer and editor who has produced for NPR’s Hidden Brain, FreshEd, ASU and VPM’s Seizing Freedom. At 16 she earned a scholarship to study at the United World College in Mostar, Bosnia and Herzegovina. She graduated from Bennington College with a concentration in Media and Social Justice. Lushik is passionate about producing podcasts and documentaries that focus on issues affecting marginalized populations around the world.