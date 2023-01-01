Kristen Payne

Kristen is an Angeleno, born and raised, with a passion for the arts and culture. She has dedicated her career to marketing and communications in the music and nonprofit industries. Most recently, Kristen worked at Kidspace Children’s Museum in Pasadena and Descanso Gardens where, in addition to marketing, she worked cross-functionally with CRM and ticketing systems. Kristen has had the opportunity to work on productions that include showcases for SXSW, the American Music Awards, and the Sunset Strip Music Festival. She also recently served on the executive committee for the volunteer organization, SoCal Museums, which helps to promote the cultural gems of the region, as well as provide access and resources to local communities.

Kristen graduated from UCLA with a bachelor’s degree in Psychology and studied Urban, Social, and Cultural Development at NYU. In her free time, you can find Kristen at a concert, cheering on her Bruins, exploring new hikes around LA, or discovering a new eatery.