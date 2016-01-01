Kelly Prime is a Brooklyn-based story editor with deep experience producing and reporting both short-form and narrative audio work. She is obsessed with story structure and her dog —both to a fault— and enjoys surfing in Queens, NY (doesn’t love the floating trash.)

Kelly has made work for Radiolab, The New York Times, More Perfect, Audible, New York Magazine's The Cut, The Experiment, Invisibilia, Dustlight and most recently LAist Studios. She seeks to help reflect small bits of the world in all its contradictory, strange & lambent reality.

