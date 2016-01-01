Support for LAist comes from
Become a sponsor
We Explain L.A.
Donate
Stay Connected

LAist is part of Southern California Public Radio (SCPR), a member-supported public media network. Hear our news on-air at our partner site:

KPCC Logo

Live Stream Schedule In Person

Keep up with LAist

Our top stories delivered weeknights
Donate
Kelly Prime

Kelly Prime

Editor, Human/Nature

Kelly Prime is a Brooklyn-based story editor with deep experience producing and reporting both short-form and narrative audio work. She is obsessed with story structure and her dog —both to a fault— and enjoys surfing in Queens, NY (doesn’t love the floating trash.)

Kelly has made work for Radiolab, The New York Times, More Perfect, Audible, New York Magazine's The Cut, The Experiment, Invisibilia, Dustlight and most recently LAist Studios. She seeks to help reflect small bits of the world in all its contradictory, strange & lambent reality.

Stories by Kelly Prime

Support for LAist comes from:
Become a sponsor