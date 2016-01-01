Kamren Curiel is a third-generation Angeleno who was born in East L.A. and raised in South San Gabriel. She studied journalism at San Francisco State University, where her passion for telling stories bloomed. She has written for the L.A. Times, Latina magazine, Voto Latino, Huffington Post and Remezcla.com and currently writes for L.A. Taco and KCET.org. She resides in El Sereno with her husband, two daughters and anxiety-ridden dog Bidi.

Instagram: @kamrencita